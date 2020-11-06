Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Market Future Challenges and Industry Growth Outlook 2026 | Safran, Meggitt, Honeywell

“

[Los Angeles], [United States], November 2020,– – The Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key [Global Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Sales Market Report 2020] market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc specifications, and company profiles. The Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.

The market size section gives the Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc market revenue, covering both the historic growth of the market and the forecasting of the future. Moreover, the report covers a host of company profiles, who are making a mark in the industry or have the potential to do so. The profiling of the players includes their market size, key product launches, information regarding the strategies they employ, and others. The report identifies the total market sales generated by a particular firm over a period of time. Industry experts calculate share by taking into account the product sales over a period and then dividing it by the overall sales of the Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc industry over a defined period.

Key Manufacturers of Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Market include: Safran, Meggitt, Honeywell, UTC Aerospace Systems, Xi’an Aviation Brake Technology, Chaoma Technology, Rubin Aviation Corporation JSC, Hunan Boyun New Materials, Beijing Beimo Gaoke Friction Material, Yantai Luhang Carbon Materials, SGL Group, Lantai Aviation Equipment, Mersen, Beijing Baimtec Material

Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Market Types include: Commercial Brake Disc

Military Brake Disc



Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Market Applications include: OEM

Aftermarket



The research covers the current market size of the [Global Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Sales Market Report 2020] and its growth rates based on 5 year history data. It also covers various types of segmentation such as by geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc.,. The in-depth information by segments of Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc market helps monitor performance & make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, focuses on markets and materials, capacities, technologies, CAPEX cycle and the changing structure of the [Global Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Sales Market Report 2020].

This study also contains company profiling, product picture and specifications, sales, market share and contact information of various international, regional, and local vendors of [Global Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Sales Market Report 2020]. The market competition is constantly growing higher with the rise in technological innovation and M&A activities in the industry. Moreover, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new vendor entrants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on quality, reliability, and innovations in technology.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

Table of Contents:

1 Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Market Overview

1.1 Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Product Scope

1.2 Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Commercial Brake Disc

1.2.3 Military Brake Disc

1.3 Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 OEM

1.3.3 Aftermarket

1.4 Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc as of 2019)

3.4 Global Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Business

12.1 Safran

12.1.1 Safran Corporation Information

12.1.2 Safran Business Overview

12.1.3 Safran Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Safran Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Products Offered

12.1.5 Safran Recent Development

12.2 Meggitt

12.2.1 Meggitt Corporation Information

12.2.2 Meggitt Business Overview

12.2.3 Meggitt Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Meggitt Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Products Offered

12.2.5 Meggitt Recent Development

12.3 Honeywell

12.3.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

12.3.2 Honeywell Business Overview

12.3.3 Honeywell Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Honeywell Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Products Offered

12.3.5 Honeywell Recent Development

12.4 UTC Aerospace Systems

12.4.1 UTC Aerospace Systems Corporation Information

12.4.2 UTC Aerospace Systems Business Overview

12.4.3 UTC Aerospace Systems Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 UTC Aerospace Systems Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Products Offered

12.4.5 UTC Aerospace Systems Recent Development

12.5 Xi’an Aviation Brake Technology

12.5.1 Xi’an Aviation Brake Technology Corporation Information

12.5.2 Xi’an Aviation Brake Technology Business Overview

12.5.3 Xi’an Aviation Brake Technology Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Xi’an Aviation Brake Technology Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Products Offered

12.5.5 Xi’an Aviation Brake Technology Recent Development

12.6 Chaoma Technology

12.6.1 Chaoma Technology Corporation Information

12.6.2 Chaoma Technology Business Overview

12.6.3 Chaoma Technology Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Chaoma Technology Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Products Offered

12.6.5 Chaoma Technology Recent Development

12.7 Rubin Aviation Corporation JSC

12.7.1 Rubin Aviation Corporation JSC Corporation Information

12.7.2 Rubin Aviation Corporation JSC Business Overview

12.7.3 Rubin Aviation Corporation JSC Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Rubin Aviation Corporation JSC Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Products Offered

12.7.5 Rubin Aviation Corporation JSC Recent Development

12.8 Hunan Boyun New Materials

12.8.1 Hunan Boyun New Materials Corporation Information

12.8.2 Hunan Boyun New Materials Business Overview

12.8.3 Hunan Boyun New Materials Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Hunan Boyun New Materials Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Products Offered

12.8.5 Hunan Boyun New Materials Recent Development

12.9 Beijing Beimo Gaoke Friction Material

12.9.1 Beijing Beimo Gaoke Friction Material Corporation Information

12.9.2 Beijing Beimo Gaoke Friction Material Business Overview

12.9.3 Beijing Beimo Gaoke Friction Material Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Beijing Beimo Gaoke Friction Material Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Products Offered

12.9.5 Beijing Beimo Gaoke Friction Material Recent Development

12.10 Yantai Luhang Carbon Materials

12.10.1 Yantai Luhang Carbon Materials Corporation Information

12.10.2 Yantai Luhang Carbon Materials Business Overview

12.10.3 Yantai Luhang Carbon Materials Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Yantai Luhang Carbon Materials Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Products Offered

12.10.5 Yantai Luhang Carbon Materials Recent Development

12.11 SGL Group

12.11.1 SGL Group Corporation Information

12.11.2 SGL Group Business Overview

12.11.3 SGL Group Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 SGL Group Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Products Offered

12.11.5 SGL Group Recent Development

12.12 Lantai Aviation Equipment

12.12.1 Lantai Aviation Equipment Corporation Information

12.12.2 Lantai Aviation Equipment Business Overview

12.12.3 Lantai Aviation Equipment Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Lantai Aviation Equipment Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Products Offered

12.12.5 Lantai Aviation Equipment Recent Development

12.13 Mersen

12.13.1 Mersen Corporation Information

12.13.2 Mersen Business Overview

12.13.3 Mersen Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Mersen Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Products Offered

12.13.5 Mersen Recent Development

12.14 Beijing Baimtec Material

12.14.1 Beijing Baimtec Material Corporation Information

12.14.2 Beijing Baimtec Material Business Overview

12.14.3 Beijing Baimtec Material Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Beijing Baimtec Material Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Products Offered

12.14.5 Beijing Baimtec Material Recent Development

13 Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc

13.4 Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Distributors List

14.3 Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Market Trends

15.2 Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Market Challenges

15.4 Aircraft Carbon Brake Disc Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

