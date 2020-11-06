Robotic Sensors Market Size,Share,Trend,Analysis and Forecast 2020-2025

The Robotic Sensors report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). Report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Robotic Sensors study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

The Major Player : ATI Industrial Automation, Inc., Baumer Group, FANUC Corporation, FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, OMRON Corporation, Sensata Technologies, Inc., TE Connectivity, and Tekscan, Inc.

Market Overview

The robotic sensors market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of approximately 8% over the forecast period of (2020 – 2025). With the emergence of autonomous robots in the industrial sector, sensor manufacturers got the right spot to augment their product offering in reciprocation with the need for sensing equipment. Currently, most of the industries like industrial manufacturing, automotive, transportation & logistics, defense, and many others have adopted autonomous robotics technology as their main mode of the manufacturing process.

Key Market Trends

Automotive and Semiconductor are Major Share Holders of Sensors in Robotics Industry

– In recent years, automotive OEMs have adopted modern robotics technology to reciprocate demand for fast-paced vehicle manufacturing. To lower labor costs and to achieve six sigma tag for the manufacturing process, many automakers have implemented robotic automation on the shop floors of manufacturing facilities across the globe.

– Moreover, with growth in demand for precision manufacturing, autonomous robots have been integrated with many sensing equipments to result in error-free process deliveries. With the emerging trend of Nanomaterial manufacturing, autonomous robots are being extensively used for the manufacturing of small and sophisticated parts of consumer electronics goods.

– To achieve high accuracy, robotic vendors are integrating motion, force, temperature, pressure and many other types of sensors to augment robotic functions. According to the World Robotics 2018 Industrial Robots report, robotic sales increased to 121,300 units in 2017 for the electrical/electronics industry, which was 32% of the total global robotics supply.

