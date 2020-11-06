Cooling Fan Market Overview, Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Size, Strategies and Forecast to 2026 | Ebm-papst, Delta Group, ZIEHL Abegg

“

The Cooling Fan Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key [Global Cooling Fan Sales Market Report 2020] market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the Cooling Fan report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan Cooling Fan market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), Cooling Fan specifications, and company profiles. The Cooling Fan study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.

The market size section gives the Cooling Fan market revenue, covering both the historic growth of the market and the forecasting of the future. Moreover, the report covers a host of company profiles, who are making a mark in the industry or have the potential to do so. The profiling of the players includes their market size, key product launches, information regarding the strategies they employ, and others. The report identifies the total market sales generated by a particular firm over a period of time. Industry experts calculate share by taking into account the product sales over a period and then dividing it by the overall sales of the Cooling Fan industry over a defined period.

Key Manufacturers of Cooling Fan Market include: Ebm-papst, Delta Group, ZIEHL Abegg, NMB, SUNON, Nidec Corporation, Sanyo Denki, Aerovent, Horton, SPAL Automotive, DENSO, ADDA, AVC, AMETEK.Inc, Rosenberg, Multi-Wing America

Cooling Fan Market Types include: Axial Fans

Centrifugal Fans

Others



Cooling Fan Market Applications include: Ventilation (Above 200mm)

Agriculture

Mining

Marine

Others

Automobile (Below and equal to 200mm)

Consumer Electronics

Telecom

Industrial

Others



The research covers the current market size of the [Global Cooling Fan Sales Market Report 2020] and its growth rates based on 5 year history data. It also covers various types of segmentation such as by geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc.,. The in-depth information by segments of Cooling Fan market helps monitor performance & make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, focuses on markets and materials, capacities, technologies, CAPEX cycle and the changing structure of the [Global Cooling Fan Sales Market Report 2020].

This study also contains company profiling, product picture and specifications, sales, market share and contact information of various international, regional, and local vendors of [Global Cooling Fan Sales Market Report 2020]. The market competition is constantly growing higher with the rise in technological innovation and M&A activities in the industry. Moreover, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new vendor entrants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on quality, reliability, and innovations in technology.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Cooling Fan in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

Table of Contents:

1 Cooling Fan Market Overview

1.1 Cooling Fan Product Scope

1.2 Cooling Fan Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Cooling Fan Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Axial Fans

1.2.3 Centrifugal Fans

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Cooling Fan Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Cooling Fan Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Ventilation (Above 200mm)

1.3.3 Agriculture

1.3.4 Mining

1.3.5 Marine

1.3.6 Others

1.3.7 Automobile (Below and equal to 200mm)

1.3.8 Consumer Electronics

1.3.9 Telecom

1.3.10 Industrial

1.3.11 Others

1.4 Cooling Fan Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Cooling Fan Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Cooling Fan Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Cooling Fan Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 Cooling Fan Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Cooling Fan Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Cooling Fan Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Cooling Fan Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Cooling Fan Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Cooling Fan Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Cooling Fan Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Cooling Fan Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Cooling Fan Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Cooling Fan Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Cooling Fan Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Cooling Fan Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Cooling Fan Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Cooling Fan Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global Cooling Fan Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Cooling Fan Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Cooling Fan Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Cooling Fan Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Cooling Fan as of 2019)

3.4 Global Cooling Fan Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Cooling Fan Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Cooling Fan Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global Cooling Fan Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Cooling Fan Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Cooling Fan Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Cooling Fan Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Cooling Fan Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Cooling Fan Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Cooling Fan Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Cooling Fan Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Cooling Fan Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Cooling Fan Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Cooling Fan Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Cooling Fan Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Cooling Fan Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Cooling Fan Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Cooling Fan Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Cooling Fan Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Cooling Fan Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Cooling Fan Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States Cooling Fan Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Cooling Fan Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Cooling Fan Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Cooling Fan Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Cooling Fan Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Cooling Fan Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Cooling Fan Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Cooling Fan Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Cooling Fan Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Cooling Fan Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Cooling Fan Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Cooling Fan Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan Cooling Fan Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Cooling Fan Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Cooling Fan Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Cooling Fan Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia Cooling Fan Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Cooling Fan Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Cooling Fan Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Cooling Fan Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India Cooling Fan Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Cooling Fan Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Cooling Fan Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Cooling Fan Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Cooling Fan Business

12.1 Ebm-papst

12.1.1 Ebm-papst Corporation Information

12.1.2 Ebm-papst Business Overview

12.1.3 Ebm-papst Cooling Fan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Ebm-papst Cooling Fan Products Offered

12.1.5 Ebm-papst Recent Development

12.2 Delta Group

12.2.1 Delta Group Corporation Information

12.2.2 Delta Group Business Overview

12.2.3 Delta Group Cooling Fan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Delta Group Cooling Fan Products Offered

12.2.5 Delta Group Recent Development

12.3 ZIEHL Abegg

12.3.1 ZIEHL Abegg Corporation Information

12.3.2 ZIEHL Abegg Business Overview

12.3.3 ZIEHL Abegg Cooling Fan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 ZIEHL Abegg Cooling Fan Products Offered

12.3.5 ZIEHL Abegg Recent Development

12.4 NMB

12.4.1 NMB Corporation Information

12.4.2 NMB Business Overview

12.4.3 NMB Cooling Fan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 NMB Cooling Fan Products Offered

12.4.5 NMB Recent Development

12.5 SUNON

12.5.1 SUNON Corporation Information

12.5.2 SUNON Business Overview

12.5.3 SUNON Cooling Fan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 SUNON Cooling Fan Products Offered

12.5.5 SUNON Recent Development

12.6 Nidec Corporation

12.6.1 Nidec Corporation Corporation Information

12.6.2 Nidec Corporation Business Overview

12.6.3 Nidec Corporation Cooling Fan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Nidec Corporation Cooling Fan Products Offered

12.6.5 Nidec Corporation Recent Development

12.7 Sanyo Denki

12.7.1 Sanyo Denki Corporation Information

12.7.2 Sanyo Denki Business Overview

12.7.3 Sanyo Denki Cooling Fan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Sanyo Denki Cooling Fan Products Offered

12.7.5 Sanyo Denki Recent Development

12.8 Aerovent

12.8.1 Aerovent Corporation Information

12.8.2 Aerovent Business Overview

12.8.3 Aerovent Cooling Fan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Aerovent Cooling Fan Products Offered

12.8.5 Aerovent Recent Development

12.9 Horton

12.9.1 Horton Corporation Information

12.9.2 Horton Business Overview

12.9.3 Horton Cooling Fan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Horton Cooling Fan Products Offered

12.9.5 Horton Recent Development

12.10 SPAL Automotive

12.10.1 SPAL Automotive Corporation Information

12.10.2 SPAL Automotive Business Overview

12.10.3 SPAL Automotive Cooling Fan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 SPAL Automotive Cooling Fan Products Offered

12.10.5 SPAL Automotive Recent Development

12.11 DENSO

12.11.1 DENSO Corporation Information

12.11.2 DENSO Business Overview

12.11.3 DENSO Cooling Fan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 DENSO Cooling Fan Products Offered

12.11.5 DENSO Recent Development

12.12 ADDA

12.12.1 ADDA Corporation Information

12.12.2 ADDA Business Overview

12.12.3 ADDA Cooling Fan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 ADDA Cooling Fan Products Offered

12.12.5 ADDA Recent Development

12.13 AVC

12.13.1 AVC Corporation Information

12.13.2 AVC Business Overview

12.13.3 AVC Cooling Fan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 AVC Cooling Fan Products Offered

12.13.5 AVC Recent Development

12.14 AMETEK.Inc

12.14.1 AMETEK.Inc Corporation Information

12.14.2 AMETEK.Inc Business Overview

12.14.3 AMETEK.Inc Cooling Fan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 AMETEK.Inc Cooling Fan Products Offered

12.14.5 AMETEK.Inc Recent Development

12.15 Rosenberg

12.15.1 Rosenberg Corporation Information

12.15.2 Rosenberg Business Overview

12.15.3 Rosenberg Cooling Fan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Rosenberg Cooling Fan Products Offered

12.15.5 Rosenberg Recent Development

12.16 Multi-Wing America

12.16.1 Multi-Wing America Corporation Information

12.16.2 Multi-Wing America Business Overview

12.16.3 Multi-Wing America Cooling Fan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Multi-Wing America Cooling Fan Products Offered

12.16.5 Multi-Wing America Recent Development

13 Cooling Fan Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Cooling Fan Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Cooling Fan

13.4 Cooling Fan Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Cooling Fan Distributors List

14.3 Cooling Fan Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Cooling Fan Market Trends

15.2 Cooling Fan Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Cooling Fan Market Challenges

15.4 Cooling Fan Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

