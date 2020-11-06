Europe Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market Insights and Global Outlook During 2020 to 2025

The Europe Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). Report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Europe Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

The Major Player : SSI SCHFER AUTOMATION GMBH, Grenzebach Maschinenbau GmbH, Witron Logistik+Informatik GmbH, KION Group AG, Swisslog Holding AG, etc.

Market Overview

The Europe Automated Guided Vehicle market was valued at USD 909.47 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 2095.12 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 15.88% over the forecast period 2020- 2025. Organizations across the globe are emphasizing on reducing production costs and optimizing productivity without compromising the quality of their offerings and workplace safety, which is driving the demand for AGVs in the region. The rapid growth of E-commerce leading to warehouse automation is augmenting the market growth, and growing concerns regarding labor costs are positively influencing the AGV market growth in the region.

Key Market Trends

The growth of Food and Beverages Industry Along with E-commerce is Expected to Drive the Demand

– With over 286,000 food and beverage companies operating in the region, food & beverage is one of the fastest-growing end-user sectors in Europe. According to Eurostat, almost 14.6% of household expenditure is spent on food and beverages and is expected to increase further over the forecast period.

– According to SACE (State-controlled Export Credit Agency), Italys food exports are expected to increase by 5% per year on average through 2019, surpassing every other sector, supported by robust expansion in countries such as China. As the domestic demand is on the downside and most of the food business owners are small families in the country, such opportunities are expected to increase production in the region and thus the scope of automation.

– The growing E-commerce industry in the region is another driving factor. E-commerce growth directly leads to warehouse automation for optimizing the operations hence positively influencing the market. The region’s per capita spending on E-commerce is increasing as well; for instance, according to Postnord, the UK’s average annual expenditure per capita for online shopping during fiscal 2018 stood at EUR 942.

– The growing penetration of online shopping in the region is another contributing factor. According to Centraal Bureau voor de Statistiek, the share of consumers aged 16 to 75 years old who used online shopping in the EU-28 during fiscal 2018 stood at 60% and observed an increase of 3% compared to the previous year.

