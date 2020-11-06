Having demonstrated the ability to selectively eradicate tumor cells from the body with minimal treatment-related side effects, T-cell therapies have emerged as a promising therapeutic strategy for advanced stage cancers

Encouraging clinical results reported across trials of various hematological cancers and solid tumors have inspired research groups to focus their efforts on the development of this relatively novel class of immunotherapies. With two approved therapies, namely KYMRIAH® (Novartis) and YESCARTA® (Gilead Sciences), the T-cell immunotherapy pipeline has evolved significantly over the past few years. Of these, certain pipeline candidates have also entered mid to late-stage (phase II and above) trials and are anticipated to enter the market over the next 5-10 years.

Key Market Insights

Close to 650+ candidate therapies in the development pipeline

CAR-T cell products continue to dominate the clinical / preclinical pipeline, representing 75% of the total number of molecules, followed by TCR (18%) and TIL (7%) based therapies. It is worth highlighting that 63% of pipeline therapies are presently in the clinical stage. Examples of late-stage clinical candidates include bb2121 (bluebird bio and Celgene), JCAR017 (Celgene, Juno Therapeutics and WuXi AppTec), GSK3377794 (GlaxoSmithKline, Adaptimmune Therapeutics and Merck), IMCgp100 (Immunocore and MedImmune) and Lifileucel (Iovance Biotherapeutics).

Currently, the focus is on hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications

More than 85% of the products in the development pipeline are presently being developed to treat various types of cancers, including (in decreasing order of number of pipeline products) acute lymphoblastic leukemia, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, multiple myeloma and melanoma. Only 3% of pipeline candidates are being evaluated for the treatment of non-oncological indications.

Extensive efforts are underway to improve the CAR constructs

Majority of the CAR-T cell therapies in the clinical development, including the two recently approved products, are based on second generation CARs. Further, lentivirus and retrovirus are presently the preferred type of vectors used for CARs transduction into T-cells.

China is leading the product development efforts related to CAR-T cell therapies, in terms of number of active trials and supporting hospitals

In the last 10 years, over 410 clinical trials, evaluating various types of CAR-T cell therapies, were registered across different geographies; interestingly, over 50% of these trials are being conducted in China.

Over to USD 13.8 billion invested by both private and public investors, since 2012

Around USD 4.4 billion was raised through venture capital financing, representing around 37% of the total capital raised by industry players in the given time period (till May 2019). Further, in the last five years, there have been 18 IPOs accounting for more than 2.4 billion in financing of T-cell therapy related initiatives.

280+ partnerships established between 2012 and 2019

The partnership activity in this domain has increased at a CAGR of over 30%. In fact, around 70% of the deals were established post 2015, with the maximum activity being reported in 2018. Majority of the abovementioned agreements were observed to be focused on research and development of T-cell therapies.

North America and Europe anticipated to capture over 85% of market share by 2030

With a promising development pipeline and encouraging clinical results, the market is anticipated to witness an annualized growth rate of over 40% during the next decade. In addition to North American and Europe, the market in China / broader Asia Pacific region is also anticipated to grow at a relatively faster rate.

Key Questions Answered

What are the prevalent R&D trends related to T-cell immunotherapies (specifically CAR-Ts, TCRs and TILs)?

What kind of clinical conditions can be treated using T-cell immunotherapies?

Who are the leading industry and non-industry players in this market?

What are the key challenges faced by T-cell therapy developers?

What kind of partnership models (research agreements, product / technology licensing, product development & commercialization, manufacturing agreements, acquisitions, clinical trial collaborations and others) are commonly adopted by industry stakeholders?

Who are the key investors in the T-cell immunotherapy space?

Who are the key opinion leaders / experts from renowned academic and research institutes who can help you drive your development efforts?

What are the key factors that are likely to influence the evolution of the T-cell immunotherapies market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments, indications (acute lymphoblastic leukemia, bladder cancer, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, head and neck cancer, lung cancer, melanoma, multiple myeloma, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, ovarian cancer, sarcoma and others), target antigens (CD19, BCMA, CD19/22, EGFR, NY-ESO-1, gp100, p53, EBV, MUC1, WT-1 and others), key companies and geographies?

What are the key promotional strategies that are likely to be adopted for products that get commercialized in near future?

Who are the key / emerging CMOs, in different regions, that you can reach out to for your manufacturing requirements?

The USD 26 billion (by 2030) financial opportunity within the T-cell immunotherapies market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Type of therapy CAR-T cell therapy TCR-based therapy TIL-based therapy

Type of target disease indication Acute lymphoblastic leukemia Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma Melanoma Bladder cancer Lung cancer Head and neck cancer Multiple myeloma Sarcoma Chronic lymphocytic leukemia Ovarian cancer Esophageal cancer Colorectal cancer Nasopharyngeal carcinoma Hepatocellular carcinoma Acute myeloid leukemia Renal cell carcinoma

Type of target antigens CD19 BCMA CD19/22 EGFR NY-ESO-1 gp100 p53 EBV MUC1 WT-1 Others

Key geographical regions North America Europe Asia Pacific



The report features inputs from eminent industry stakeholders, according to whom T-cell immunotherapies are expected to be the next big step in cancer immunotherapy. The report includes detailed transcripts of discussions held with the following experts:

Tim Oldham (Chief Executive Officer, Cell Therapies)

Troels Jordansen (Chief Executive Officer, Glycostem Therapeutics)

Wei (William) Cao (Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Gracell Biotechnologies)

Victor Lietao Li (Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Lion TCR)

Miguel Forte (Chief Operating Officer, TxCell)

Adrian Bot (Vice President, Scientific Affairs, Kite Pharma)

Vincent Brichard (Vice President, Immuno-Oncology, Celyad)

Peter Ho (Director, Process Development, Iovance Biotherapeutics)

Brian Dattilo (Manager of Business Development, Waisman Biomanufacturing)

Aino Kalervo (Competitive Intelligence Manager, Strategy & Business Development, Theravectys)

Xian-Bao Zhan (Professor of Medicine and Director, Department of Oncology, Changhai Hospital)

Enkhtsetseg Purev (Assistant Professor of Medicine, University of Colorado)

The research covers brief profiles, featuring an overview of the company, its financial information (if available), and a description of its product(s), highlighting type of therapy and current development status. Each company profile includes technology portfolio (if available), recent developments related to T-cell immunotherapies and manufacturing capabilities of the companies.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Autolus

bluebird bio

CARsgen Therapeutics

Celgene

Cell Medica

Cellectis

Cellular Biomedicine Group

Immunocore

Innovative Cellular Therapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics

Kite Pharma

Lion TCR

Noile-Immune Biotech

Novartis

Shanghai GeneChem

Sinobioway Cell Therapy

Takara Bio

Unum Therapeutics

Ziopharm Oncology

