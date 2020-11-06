Detailed analysis of the competitive landscape in the Global Synthetic Lethality-based Drugs and Targets Market by 2030

Advances in screening technologies have enabled the identification of interactive gene combinations, enabling the development of lead candidates that leverage the principle of synthetic lethality for cancer treatment

Roots Analysis has announced the addition of “Synthetic Lethality-based Drugs and Targets Market, 2019-2030: Focus on DNA Repair (including PARP Inhibitors) and Other Novel Cellular Pathways” report to its list of offerings.

The synthetic lethality approach enables the development of targeted therapies that are inherently able to select between normal and transformed cells. With four approved drugs, namely olaparib, rucaparib, talazoparib and niraparib, the synthetic lethality-based drugs pipeline has evolved significantly over the past few years. Moreover, certain pipeline candidates have already entered mid to late-stage (phase II and above) trials and are anticipated to enter the market over the next 5-10 years.

Key Market Insights

Over 70+ candidate drugs under development, mostly being evaluated by start-ups / small companies

Nearly 25% of the pipeline drugs have entered the clinical phase, while 70% are in the preclinical / discovery stage. The research work is primarily being driven by smaller companies / start-ups; more than 60% of the companies were established after 2010.

90% of pipeline drugs are small molecules and are being developed to treat advanced oncological indications

Indications with more than eight drugs in different stages of development include advanced solid tumors, breast cancer, and ovarian cancer. Drugs are also being evaluated for the treatment of non-oncological indications, such as chronic liver disease, diabetic macular edema, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, mitochondrial disease, neurodegeneration disorder, Parkinson’s disease, and renal fibrosis.

2,100+ tweets posted related to synthetic lethality, since 2010

The total number of tweets have considerably increased (CAGR 39%), indicating the growing public interest in this domain. Further, PARP and BRCA emerged as prominent synlet targets, while prostate cancer and leukemia were observed to be the most frequently talked about disease indications that are being discussed on Twitter.

Close to 750 grants awarded for research on synthetic lethality, since 2014

The number of grants awarded in the US alone, have increased at a CAGR of 60%, between 2014 and 2018. Close to 40% of the total amount awarded was under the R01 mechanism (which is related to the conduct of research projects). The NCI, NICHD, NIEHS and NIGMS emerged as key organizations, having offered for support periods of more than 20 years.

Over USD 4 billion invested by both private and public investors

Around USD 1.5 billion was raised through venture capital, representing around 35% of the total capital raised by industry players in the last several years. Since 2010, there have been seven IPOs, accounting for more than USD 900 million in financing of synthetic lethality related initiatives.

Significant advances in research has led to the discovery of 230+ synlet targets

Such targets are presently validated across different stages of research. Specifically, 40+ targets are already clinically / preclinically validated, while over 160 targets have been mentioned in various research publications. Interestingly, a significant number of such targets are being under investigated by big pharmaceutical companies.

40+ companion diagnostic tests available against various synlet targets

More than 40% of the overall companion diagnostic tests are available / being developed for drugs targeting HER and BRCA1/2 gene mutations. Further, majority of the companion diagnostics have been developed for the detection of breast cancer.

North America and Europe are anticipated to capture over 70% market share by 2030

With a promising development pipeline and encouraging clinical results, the market is anticipated to witness a rapid growth rate during the next decade. In addition to North America and Europe, the markets in China and Japan are also anticipated to grow at a relatively faster rate.

Key Questions Answered

What are the prevalent R&D trends related to synthetic lethality?

What type of clinical conditions can be treated using synthetic lethality-based drugs?

What are the key drug classes that leverage the concept of synthetic lethality?

Who are the leading industry and non-industry players in this market?

What are the most popular synlet targets and target indications?

What are the key geographies where research on synthetic lethality is being conducted?

Who are the key investors in this domain?

Who are the key opinion leaders / experts in this field?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

The USD 6.5 billion (by 2030) financial opportunity within the synthetic lethality market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Type of molecule Small Molecule Biologic

Target disease indication Breast Cancer Colorectal Cancer Fallopian Tube Cancer Gastric Cancer Head and Neck Cancer Lung Cancer Ovarian Cancer Peritoneal Cancer Others

Type of synlet target APE1 / Ref-1 Chk1 GLS1 PARP Pol θ PP2A Wee1

Route of administration Oral Intravenous

Key geographical regions North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World



The report features inputs from eminent industry stakeholders, according to whom synthetic lethality-based drugs are currently considered to be promising alternatives for the treatment of a myriad of oncological indications. The report includes detailed transcripts of discussions held with the following experts:

Simon Boulton (Vice President, Science Strategy, Artios Pharma)

Yi Xu (Associate Director, Business Development, IMPACT Therapeutics)

Norbert Perrimon (Professor, Department of Genetics, Harvard Medical School)

Vivek Dharwal (Professor, Department of Biochemistry, Panjab University)

Alfred Nijkerk (Chief Executive Officer, UbiQ)

The research covers brief profiles of several companies (including those listed below); each profile features an overview of the company, financial information (if available), synthetic lethality-based drug portfolio and current development status.

AbbVie

AstraZeneca

AtlasMedx

BeiGene

Chordia Therapeutics

Clovis Oncology

GlaxoSmithKline

IDEAYA Biosciences

Mission Therapeutics

Pfizer

Repare Therapeutics

Sierra Oncology

SyntheX Labs

