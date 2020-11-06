Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast by 2026 | Medtronic, Philips Healthcare, BTL Corporate

“

The report titled Global Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Ultrasound Therapy Equipment market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Ultrasound Therapy Equipment market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Ultrasound Therapy Equipment market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Ultrasound Therapy Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Ultrasound Therapy Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Ultrasound Therapy Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Ultrasound Therapy Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Ultrasound Therapy Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Ultrasound Therapy Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Ultrasound Therapy Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Ultrasound Therapy Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Medtronic, Philips Healthcare, BTL Corporate, ITO PHYSIOTHERAPY & REHABILITATION CO., LTD., LUMSAIL INDUSTRIAL INC., Iskra Medical, EME PHYSIO, Narang Medical, Changzhou Kondak Medical Rehabilitation Equipment Co., Ltd., Accord Medical Products Pvt. Ltd., SSI Digital (Ruhi Electronics Private Limited), HMS Medical Systems, Johari Digital Healthcare, Life Care Systems, EMS Physio

Market Segmentation by Product: Fixed

Portable



Market Segmentation by Application: Hospital

Family

Physiotherapy Center

Nursing Home

Other



The Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Ultrasound Therapy Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Ultrasound Therapy Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Ultrasound Therapy Equipment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Ultrasound Therapy Equipment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Ultrasound Therapy Equipment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Ultrasound Therapy Equipment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Ultrasound Therapy Equipment market?

Table of Contents:

1 Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Product Overview

1.2 Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Fixed

1.2.2 Portable

1.3 Global Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Ultrasound Therapy Equipment as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Ultrasound Therapy Equipment by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Ultrasound Therapy Equipment by Application

4.1 Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Segment by Application

4.1.1 Hospital

4.1.2 Family

4.1.3 Physiotherapy Center

4.1.4 Nursing Home

4.1.5 Other

4.2 Global Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Ultrasound Therapy Equipment by Application

4.5.2 Europe Ultrasound Therapy Equipment by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Ultrasound Therapy Equipment by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Ultrasound Therapy Equipment by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Ultrasound Therapy Equipment by Application

5 North America Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Business

10.1 Medtronic

10.1.1 Medtronic Corporation Information

10.1.2 Medtronic Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Medtronic Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Medtronic Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Products Offered

10.1.5 Medtronic Recent Developments

10.2 Philips Healthcare

10.2.1 Philips Healthcare Corporation Information

10.2.2 Philips Healthcare Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Philips Healthcare Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Medtronic Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Products Offered

10.2.5 Philips Healthcare Recent Developments

10.3 BTL Corporate

10.3.1 BTL Corporate Corporation Information

10.3.2 BTL Corporate Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 BTL Corporate Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 BTL Corporate Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Products Offered

10.3.5 BTL Corporate Recent Developments

10.4 ITO PHYSIOTHERAPY & REHABILITATION CO., LTD.

10.4.1 ITO PHYSIOTHERAPY & REHABILITATION CO., LTD. Corporation Information

10.4.2 ITO PHYSIOTHERAPY & REHABILITATION CO., LTD. Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 ITO PHYSIOTHERAPY & REHABILITATION CO., LTD. Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 ITO PHYSIOTHERAPY & REHABILITATION CO., LTD. Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Products Offered

10.4.5 ITO PHYSIOTHERAPY & REHABILITATION CO., LTD. Recent Developments

10.5 LUMSAIL INDUSTRIAL INC.

10.5.1 LUMSAIL INDUSTRIAL INC. Corporation Information

10.5.2 LUMSAIL INDUSTRIAL INC. Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 LUMSAIL INDUSTRIAL INC. Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 LUMSAIL INDUSTRIAL INC. Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Products Offered

10.5.5 LUMSAIL INDUSTRIAL INC. Recent Developments

10.6 Iskra Medical

10.6.1 Iskra Medical Corporation Information

10.6.2 Iskra Medical Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Iskra Medical Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Iskra Medical Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Products Offered

10.6.5 Iskra Medical Recent Developments

10.7 EME PHYSIO

10.7.1 EME PHYSIO Corporation Information

10.7.2 EME PHYSIO Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 EME PHYSIO Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 EME PHYSIO Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Products Offered

10.7.5 EME PHYSIO Recent Developments

10.8 Narang Medical

10.8.1 Narang Medical Corporation Information

10.8.2 Narang Medical Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Narang Medical Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Narang Medical Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Products Offered

10.8.5 Narang Medical Recent Developments

10.9 Changzhou Kondak Medical Rehabilitation Equipment Co., Ltd.

10.9.1 Changzhou Kondak Medical Rehabilitation Equipment Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

10.9.2 Changzhou Kondak Medical Rehabilitation Equipment Co., Ltd. Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Changzhou Kondak Medical Rehabilitation Equipment Co., Ltd. Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Changzhou Kondak Medical Rehabilitation Equipment Co., Ltd. Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Products Offered

10.9.5 Changzhou Kondak Medical Rehabilitation Equipment Co., Ltd. Recent Developments

10.10 Accord Medical Products Pvt. Ltd.

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Accord Medical Products Pvt. Ltd. Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Accord Medical Products Pvt. Ltd. Recent Developments

10.11 SSI Digital (Ruhi Electronics Private Limited)

10.11.1 SSI Digital (Ruhi Electronics Private Limited) Corporation Information

10.11.2 SSI Digital (Ruhi Electronics Private Limited) Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 SSI Digital (Ruhi Electronics Private Limited) Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 SSI Digital (Ruhi Electronics Private Limited) Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Products Offered

10.11.5 SSI Digital (Ruhi Electronics Private Limited) Recent Developments

10.12 HMS Medical Systems

10.12.1 HMS Medical Systems Corporation Information

10.12.2 HMS Medical Systems Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 HMS Medical Systems Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 HMS Medical Systems Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Products Offered

10.12.5 HMS Medical Systems Recent Developments

10.13 Johari Digital Healthcare

10.13.1 Johari Digital Healthcare Corporation Information

10.13.2 Johari Digital Healthcare Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Johari Digital Healthcare Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Johari Digital Healthcare Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Products Offered

10.13.5 Johari Digital Healthcare Recent Developments

10.14 Life Care Systems

10.14.1 Life Care Systems Corporation Information

10.14.2 Life Care Systems Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 Life Care Systems Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Life Care Systems Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Products Offered

10.14.5 Life Care Systems Recent Developments

10.15 EMS Physio

10.15.1 EMS Physio Corporation Information

10.15.2 EMS Physio Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 EMS Physio Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 EMS Physio Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Products Offered

10.15.5 EMS Physio Recent Developments

11 Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Industry Trends

11.4.2 Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Market Drivers

11.4.3 Ultrasound Therapy Equipment Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

