IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand And Analysis Of Key Players- Research Forecasts To 2026 | Siemens, WEG, Lafert

The report titled Global IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Siemens, WEG, Lafert, Fuji Electric, ABB, OEMER, YASKAWA Electric, Toshiba International, Bharat Bijlee, Nidec, Kienle + Spiess, Merkes, VEM Group

Market Segmentation by Product: IE4 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors

IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors



Market Segmentation by Application: Automotive

Machinery

Oil and Gas



The IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 IE4 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors

1.3.3 IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Automotive

1.4.3 Machinery

1.4.4 Oil and Gas

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Production Capacity(2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Production (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Market Trends

2.3.2 IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Market Drivers

2.3.3 IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Market Challenges

2.3.4 IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Market Restraints

2.3.5 Primary Interviews with Key IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Players: Views for Future

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors as of 2019)

3.4 Global IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Estimate and Forecast by Type

4.1 Global IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.3 IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.3 IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Consumption by Application (2021-2026)

6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 Japan

6.5.1 Japan IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 Japan IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.5.4 Japan IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 China

6.6.1 China IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 China IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.6.4 China IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.7.1 Southeast Asia IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.2 Southeast Asia IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.3 Key Players Market Share in Southeast Asia

6.7.4 Southeast Asia IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.8 India

6.8.1 India IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.8.2 India IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.8.3 Key Players Market Share in India

6.8.4 India IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Import & Export (2015-2020)

7 IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Consumption in 2015 VS 2019

7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia

7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam

7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina

7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 UAE

8 Company Profiles

8.1 Siemens

8.1.1 Siemens Corporation Information

8.1.2 Siemens Business Overview and Total Revenue and Total Revenue

8.1.3 Siemens IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Products and Services

8.1.5 Siemens SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Siemens Recent Developments

8.2 WEG

8.2.1 WEG Corporation Information

8.2.2 WEG Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.2.3 WEG IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Products and Services

8.2.5 WEG SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 WEG Recent Developments

8.3 Lafert

8.3.1 Lafert Corporation Information

8.3.2 Lafert Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.3.3 Lafert IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Products and Services

8.3.5 Lafert SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Lafert Recent Developments

8.4 Fuji Electric

8.4.1 Fuji Electric Corporation Information

8.4.2 Fuji Electric Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.4.3 Fuji Electric IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Products and Services

8.4.5 Fuji Electric SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Fuji Electric Recent Developments

8.5 ABB

8.5.1 ABB Corporation Information

8.5.2 ABB Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.5.3 ABB IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Products and Services

8.5.5 ABB SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 ABB Recent Developments

8.6 OEMER

8.6.1 OEMER Corporation Information

8.6.2 OEMER Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.6.3 OEMER IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Products and Services

8.6.5 OEMER SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 OEMER Recent Developments

8.7 YASKAWA Electric

8.7.1 YASKAWA Electric Corporation Information

8.7.2 YASKAWA Electric Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.7.3 YASKAWA Electric IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Products and Services

8.7.5 YASKAWA Electric SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 YASKAWA Electric Recent Developments

8.8 Toshiba International

8.8.1 Toshiba International Corporation Information

8.8.2 Toshiba International Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.8.3 Toshiba International IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Products and Services

8.8.5 Toshiba International SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Toshiba International Recent Developments

8.9 Bharat Bijlee

8.9.1 Bharat Bijlee Corporation Information

8.9.2 Bharat Bijlee Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.9.3 Bharat Bijlee IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Products and Services

8.9.5 Bharat Bijlee SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Bharat Bijlee Recent Developments

8.10 Nidec

8.10.1 Nidec Corporation Information

8.10.2 Nidec Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.10.3 Nidec IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Products and Services

8.10.5 Nidec SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 Nidec Recent Developments

8.11 Kienle + Spiess

8.11.1 Kienle + Spiess Corporation Information

8.11.2 Kienle + Spiess Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.11.3 Kienle + Spiess IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Products and Services

8.11.5 Kienle + Spiess SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 Kienle + Spiess Recent Developments

8.12 Merkes

8.12.1 Merkes Corporation Information

8.12.2 Merkes Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.12.3 Merkes IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Products and Services

8.12.5 Merkes SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 Merkes Recent Developments

8.13 VEM Group

8.13.1 VEM Group Corporation Information

8.13.2 VEM Group Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.13.3 VEM Group IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Products and Services

8.13.5 VEM Group SWOT Analysis

8.13.6 VEM Group Recent Developments

9 IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 Japan

9.3.4 China

9.3.5 Southeast Asia

9.3.6 India

10 IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Sales Channels

11.2.2 IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Distributors

11.3 IE4 and IE5 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Customers

12 Key Findings

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Author Details

13.3 Disclaimer

