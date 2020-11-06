Next-Generation Visualization and Navigation Systems Market Over Upcoming Period with Focusing on Major Vendors Medtronic, Globus Medical, Stereotaxis, Brainlab, Olympus Corporation

Global Next-Generation Visualization and Navigation Systems market likely to grow with a noteworthy rate during the forecast period, 2020-2027. It is attributable to the growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries along with the surge in chronic diseases. Technological advancements in navigation systems such as 3D printed, patient-specific, low-cost sensors will play a key role in accelerating the global next-generation visualization and navigation systems market demand. Next-generation navigation systems provide improved ergonomics, with the potential to increase the viewing quality of neurosurgical procedures, including the illumination and visualization and improved intraoperative fluorescence visualization. Also, next-generation navigation systems provide enhanced visualization of soft tissue objects and provide facilities for physicians to capture, store, and display each biopsy location.

Leading Next-Generation Visualization and Navigation Systems Market Players:

Medtronic Plc., Globus Medical, Inc., Stereotaxis, Inc., Brainlab, Olympus Corporation, and Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Moreover, the increasing demand for next-generation visualization systems in the rising elderly population who are at higher risk of such diseases projected to generate higher revenue in the next-generation visualization market in the upcoming periods. These next-generation visualization systems improve image quality in terms of sharpness and brightness, delivering optimal visual information for diagnostic and surgical procedures in daily clinical practice. Furthermore, the surge in demand for next-generation visualization and navigation systems to inspect a few sorts of illness signs in various diseases such as cancer, gastrointestinal disorder, gynaecological disorder, lung disorder, nephrology, and urological disorder will trigger the growth of next-generation visualization and navigation systems market.

Based on product type, the global Next-Generation Visualization and Navigation Systems market classified into Robotics Surgical Navigation Systems Platforms and Robotic Visualization Systems (Visualization Platforms and Robotic Surgical Microscopes, Robotic Capsule Endoscopes and Robotic Endoscopes). The Robotic Visualization Systems likely to lead the market by 2027, as it visualizes the area doctors are interested in that can’t see through the microscope, reducing manual effort and can observe a larger area inside a cavity.

