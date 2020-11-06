Biomaterials Market 2020 Explosive Growth and Key Trends Analysis Royal DSM, BASF SE, Corbion, Carpenter Technology Corporation, Evonik Industries

Global Biomaterials market projected to grow with a remarkable rate during the forecast period, 2020-2027. It is due to the rise in the geriatric population, surge in production of implantable products, and advancements in medical technology. Moreover, the upsurge in demand for smart biomaterials that produce and transfer bioelectric signals similar to native tissues for accurate physiological functions are estimated to trigger the global biomaterials market in the upcoming years. Additionally, the financial aids by government bodies in emerging countries for the development of novel biomaterials will promulgate the global biomaterials market size. Increasing the prevalence of musculoskeletal and chronic skeletal medical conditions is augmenting the demand for biomaterial-based implants.

Leading Biomaterials Market Players:

Royal DSM, BASF SE, Corbion, Carpenter Technology Corporation, Evonik Industries, Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials, Cam Bioceramics B.V., Celanese Corporation, CoorsTek Inc. CeramTec, Medtronic plc, Invibio Ltd., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., and GELITA AG

The aging process of the population and human pursuit of health and longevity have stimulated the demand for biomaterials. According to WHO, by 2050, the world’s population aged 60 years and older is expected to reach to total 2 billion, up from 900 million in 2015. WHO also states that by 2020, the number of people aged 60 years and older will outnumber children younger than five years. Furthermore, the geriatric population is susceptible to acquire orthopaedic and cardiovascular diseases easily as a result of their low immune system, which influences the growth of the biomaterial industry in the forecast periods. In the Asia-Pacific, cancer is one of the leading causes of death; in Western countries, the number one killer is cardiovascular disease. With the improvement of people’s quality of life, plastic surgery, and beauty are emerging, the demand for biomedical materials in family planning is growing.

Based on application, the global Biomaterials Market classified into Cardiovascular, Orthopaedic, Dental, Plastic Surgery, Wound Healing, Neurological disorders, Tissue Engineering, Ophthalmology, and Others. The Cardiovascular segment witnessed a higher growth in 2019. It is projected to lead the market by 2027 due to a number of diagnostic and therapeutic biomaterials devices that have developed for cardiac applications such as catheters, guidewires, sensors, pacemakers, implantable cardioverter defibrillators, vascular grafts, heart valves, and stents.

