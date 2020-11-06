The Ascites Treatment market to Scale new heights in the next decade

Peritoneal cavity is the space between lining of abdominal organs and abdomen. Accumulation of fluid in peritoneal cavity is refereed as ascites. In some cases, the condition is also referred as portal hypertension. Low levels of proteins (albumin) and portal hypertension i.e. high pressure in blood vessels of the liver results in ascites. Only 30% to 40% of the people suffering from ascites survive for around five years.

For more insights into the Market, request a sample of this report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/20866

Liver cirrhosis, acute liver failure, Budd-Chiari syndrome, cancer, heart failure, nephritic syndrome, pancreatic disorders, ovarian diseases in females and hypothyroidism are some of the conditions that lead to ascites. Common symptoms of ascites include nausea, vomiting, bloating, heartburn, abdominal pain, distended abdomen, lack of appetite, and difficulty breathing while laying flat. Diagnosis of ascites is done using imaging techniques such as computed tomography (CT) scan, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan, ultrasound and tests such as blood tests and urinanalysis. In addition, angiography and laparoscopy are also performed for diagnosis of ascites. Based on the treatments, the global ascites treatment market is segmented as follows:

Medicinal Therapy Diuretics Antibiotics

Paracentesis

Liver transplantation

Others

For Information On The Research Methodology request here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/20866

Ascites is commonly seen in people suffering from liver cirrhosis. More than 60% of patients suffering liver cirrhosis are also the patients of ascites. Therefore, with increasing prevalence of liver cirrhosis, prevalence of ascites is increasing. In addition, rise in the alcohol consumption globally, is resulting in the increase in the number of patients suffering liver cirrhosis and ascites. Thus, rising prevalence of liver cirrhosis, and increasing alcohol consuming population are the factors that are driving the global ascites treatment market.

Presently available treatment for ascites is symptoms specific. Treatment specific to ascites is not available. Thus, many companies and medical researchers worldwide are focusing on development of ascites specific treatment.

To receive extensive list of important regions, Request TOC here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/20866

Regionally, the global ascites treatment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). Presently, North America and Europe together account for largest market share in the overall ascites treatment market. Highly developed healthcare infrastructure, higher rate of awareness about ascites and related treatments and diagnostic tests and availability of skilled and knowledgeable healthcare professionals are some of the factors that are driving the ascites treatment market in North America and Europe. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing market in the global ascites treatment market. Rising literacy rate, rising awareness about ascites and related treatments, rapidly developing healthcare infrastructure and rising disposable income are some of the factors that are expected to fuel the growth of ascites treatment market in Asia Pacific. Brazil, Mexico and Argentina are the countries in the Rest of the World (RoW) that are expected to show faster growth rate owing to availability of advanced healthcare facilities and well defined regulatory framework. African countries are expected to show slower growth rate owing to poorly developed healthcare infrastructure and poor economy. Some of the companies and organizations involved in the research and development of drugs for ascites include, Huazhong University of Science & Technology, North Central Cancer Treatment Group, Nihon University, Baylor College of Medicine, Chiba University, Peking University, Masonic Cancer Center, AIO-Studien-g GmbH, Japan Interventional Radiology in Oncology Study Group, MRC Biotech Pty Ltd, The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, Sanofi S.A., and Neopharm Ltd.