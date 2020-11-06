The Overbed Tables market to fill the “growth” bill in the next decade

Overbed tables are narrow rectangular table which is especially designed for the patients in the hospitals which is typically fitted with casters and crank for adjusting the height and to tilt the top. It delivers ultimate bedside convince, comfort and independence. Overbed tables comes with the overbed system which comes with built in electrical outlets added shelves and drawers, adjustable lightings and attractive designs. Overbed tables are used when the doctor ask for bed rest, pregnancy or any surgery being done. There are many full functional overbed tables that can be used in the hospitals and even at home. Many surgeries and procedures such as back and knee surgeries where the patient is stuck in the bed or on the couch overbed tables are used for carry out daily activities such as reading, watching television and eating. Now a days overbed tables come with additional features such as outlet to charge mobile devices, space to store book and magazine, adjustable light to read at night. Overbed tables are used in intensive care unit and in the wards. Overbed tables are portable and can be remove when not in use. Some of the overbed tables are design with infection resistant features. Overbed tables provide durability and guar edge to reduce infection control issues.

Increase in the number of hospitals and private beds drive the market of overbed tables. Technological innovation and investment in the healthcare infrastructure will boost the overbed tables market. Increase volume of chronic care patients and availability of advance healthcare facilities will drive the overall overbed tables market globally. Decline in the number of overbed tables in the public hospitals inhibit the growth of the overbed tables market.

The global market for overbed tables is segmented on basis of product type, end user and geography

Based on product type, the global overbed tables market is segmented into the following:

Pneumatic overbed

Hydraulic overbed

Manual overbed

Based on end user, the global overbed tables market is segmented into the following:

Hospitals

Homecare settings

Ambulatory surgical centers

Clinics

Overbed tables are used over the years in the hospitals, home care settings for the patient who are on be rest. Overbed tables market has grown over the period due to the increase in the number of hospitals. Overbed tables are used by patient who are hospitalized. Manual overbed tables are generally used from the years but now with the advancement in the technology pneumatic and hydraulic overbed tables are used which are easy to use so to their automatic adjustable height without doing any efforts. With new technology user friendly overbed tables are used. Hospitals dominate the market based on the end user as overbed tables are used more than the homecare setting and ambulatory surgical centers.

On the basis of geography, global overbed tables market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominate the Overbed tables Market owing to increase in the number of hospitals, increase in the expenditure for the hospitals accessories and increase in the investment in the healthcare infrastructural development. Technological innovation, increase in the number of bed in the private hospitals fuels the overall overbed tables market. Asia pacific is emerging in the overbed tables market due to increase in the aging population and

Some of the key players present in Global Overbed tables Market are Favero Health Projects Spa, Malvestio Spa, Amico Group of Companies, BiHealthcare, TENERA TECHNOLOGIES SAS, Proma Medikal Ltd., Haelvoet nv, MESPA Inc among others. Growing trend in pneumatic and hydraulic overbed tables provide a wide range of opportunities to the players in the overbed tables market.