Various governments are supporting financial aids in many countries to encourage the development of high-efficiency new ventilators. The recently developed neonatal ventilator is equipped with a fully integrated patient monitoring with simple touch operation and backup battery to improve the safety of the infant and provides optimum comfort for infants through an interface and fixing options with a customized fitting feature. Further, the mounting cases of newborn across the world, the demand for neonatal ventilators projected to increase in the near future timespan.

Leading Neonatal Ventilators Market Players:

Air Liquide, Becton Dickinson, Breas Medical, Dr?gerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, GE Healthcare, HAMILTON MEDICAL, Koninklijke Philips N.V, MAQUET (Getinge Group), Medtronic plc, ResMed Inc, Nihon Kohden, Sechrist Industries Inc, Airon Corp., and Smiths Medical

Global Neonatal Ventilators market projected to grow at a remarkable rate during the forecast period, 2020-2027. It is primarily attributed to the increasing number of newborn babies in developing countries, coupled with the growing number of preterm births with respiratory disorders. Moreover, the surge in the adoption of the ventilator for the management of chronic and acute respiratory conditions such as pneumonia, acute respiratory disease, asthma, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease will lead to augmenting the growth of global neonatal ventilators market in the upcoming years. Additionally, technological advancements in the ventilator industry, such as patient-triggered ventilation and VT monitoring at the proximal airway, are keys factors likely to trigger the global neonatal ventilators market.

Based on mobility, the global neonatal ventilators market bifurcated into Intensive Care Ventilators, and Portable/Transportable Ventilators. The Portable/Transportable Ventilators projected to generate maximum revenue share in the neonatal ventilators market by 2027. It is due to the features of portable ventilators such as mall size, easy to carry, and good battery life of the ventilators, it is portable. It can be carried to the patient location in emergency conditions.

