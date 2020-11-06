Global Vaccines market likely to grow with a noteworthy rate during the forecast period, 2020-2027. It is primarily attributed to the surge in demand for better healthcare infrastructure and high awareness levels of the benefits of immunization. Moreover, the growing demand for vaccinations due to the rise in the incidence of both viral and bacterial infectious diseases are key factors expected to propel the growth of the vaccines market. Also, various governments’ focus on immunization programs helps in creating awareness about safety. Additionally, the mounting of various companies’ initiatives to augment vaccine research and development coupled with various organizations like WHO and the government support for vaccine development is estimated to accelerate the robust growth of the global vaccines market in the coming years. It is estimated that immunizations can prevent 2 to 3 million deaths from diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, and measles each year.

Leading Vaccines Market Players:

GlaxoSmithKline plc, Pfizer, Inc., Sanofi Pasteur, Merck & Co., Inc., CSL Limited, Emergent BioSolutions, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Bavarian Nordic, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited, Panacea Biotec, Biological E, Bharat Biotech, Sinovac Biotech Ltd., Incepta Vaccine Ltd., Valneva SE, VBI Vaccines

With the general improvement of human living standards and the continuous increase of awareness of disease prevention, the global vaccine markets will continue to expand. The investment in vaccine research and development has gradually increased, and the research and development technology has gradually matured. The number and variety of new domestic vaccine products have continued to increase. According to WHO, immunization currently prevents 2-3 million deaths every year, and an estimated 19.4 million children are under the age of one year who did not receive essential vaccines. Also, WHO states that in 2018, about 116.3 million infants received three doses of diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis vaccines. WHO estimated that by 2018, 129 countries had reached at least 90% coverage of DTP3 vaccine.

Based on type, the global Vaccines market classified into Monovalent Vaccines and Multivalent Vaccines. The Monovalent Vaccines segment likely to gain maximum revenue by 2027, as it is used to place only one type of poliovirus circulates and reduced the risk of integration into the genome as compared to other traditional vaccines.

