North America to Stay Exponentially Tuned in the Corneal Pachymetry Market between 2020 and 2030

Corneal Pachymetry Market: Introduction

Corneal pachymetry, the method of measuring corneal thickness, is a snappy and effortless test including an ultrasound scan of the front and back corneal surfaces to acquire a corneal thickness perusing. Pachymeter is utilized to perform corneal pachymetry preceding refractive surgery, for keratoconus screening, LRI surgery and is helpful in screening for patients associated with glaucoma or other eye-related disorders among different users. As the intra-ocular weight measured during tonometry are reliant upon the thickness of the cornea, pachymetry gives precious data in the administration of suspect glaucoma patients.

For instance, a thicker cornea may mean less motivation to stress over glaucoma as patients thicker corneas may demonstrate a higher pressure reading than really exists. However, with the development of refractive surgical systems, corneal pachymetry is important to determine the appropriate possibility for ablation protocols. Besides, the recognizable proof of central corneal thickness (CCT) as an autonomous pointer of glaucoma hazard by the Ocular Hypertensive Treatment Study (OHTS) has made corneal pachymetry a necessary part of the ophthalmic assessment. Pachymetry is an essential piece of the assessment and administration of visual hypertension and glaucoma. Corneal pachymetry it is a basic, brisk, easy test to gauge the thickness of your cornea. With this estimation, an eye specialist can better comprehend the patients IOP reading, and build up a treatment procedure that is appropriate for the patient’s condition. The technique takes just about a minute or two to measure the eyes.

Global Corneal Pachymetry Market: Drivers and Restraints

Corneal pachymetry market has influenced the demand for eye care in recent years, rising incidence of eye related disorders or glaucoma are majorly driving the corneal pachymetry market. Quantitative utilization of advanced medical applications in eye care segment frequently reduces eye care cost and focuses on patient-centric healthcare delivery. The increment in the frequency of eye issue, for example, glaucoma, development in the geriatric populace, and ascend in patients concerns in regards to eye disorders through awareness and technology assessment drives the corneal pachymetry market. In addition, innovative headways in handheld medical devices for distinguishing glaucoma and progression in R&D exercises additionally upgrade the market development. Mechanical progressions on techniques such as ultrasound pachymetry, specular microscopy, optical coherence tomography (OCT), confocal microscopy, laser Doppler interferometry and others are contributing a significant growth to the overall growth of the corneal pachymetry market. Nonetheless, the high cost of devices and stringent administrative consistency standards significantly hamper the market growth during the forecast period. The eye care market is heightening 15 – 20% a year. Corneal pachymetry is now forming a demanding market by minimizing future expenses and by neglecting unnecessary eye care concerns in future. Uncertainty by the government regulations, also low guidance from retinal physicians in selecting correct medical device, reimbursement coverage and accuracy or technology infancy is concern to a certain extent during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

Global Corneal Pachymetry Market: By Product Type

Handheld Type

Non-handheld Type

Global Corneal Pachymetry Market: By Type

Ultrasound Method

Optical Method

Global Corneal Pachymetry Market: By Application

Glaucoma Diagnosis

Refractive Surgery

Global Corneal Pachymetry Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the pachymetry market is segmented into five regions, namely North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Overall eye care services are rapidly growing at a healthy CAGR. North American region has a huge market owing to large number of manufacturers, technological advancements with increasing ageing population and growing brand awareness about the upcoming medical devices and technology. Asian countries (mainly China and India) and Latin American countries (mainly Brazil) are having more growth opportunities for market players in the forecast period. In Asia pacific regions medical device industries are starting to make partnerships, now improving the efficiency of the healthcare delivery system as well as workforce in other sectors too.

Global Corneal Pachymetry Market: Key Players

The key players in the global corneal pachymetry market are: Reichert, DGH Technology, Tomey, Micro Medical Devices, NIDEK Accutome Inc., Sonomed Escalon, OCULUS, Konan Medical, Optovue, Optikon, MEDA Co. and others.

