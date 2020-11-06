The Data Discovery Market report provides a unique tool for evaluating the Market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, and focuses on markets capacities and on the changing structure of the Data Discovery.

The Data Discovery Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21% over the forecast period 2020 to 2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Data Discovery Market: Tableau Software, LLC (Salesforce Company), Datameer, Inc., Altair Engineering, Inc., SAP SE, Tibco Software Inc., Cloudera, Inc., Platfora, Inc., ClearStory Data Inc., Oracle Corporation, Birst, Inc., Qlik Technologies, Inc., MicroStrategy Incorporated, Panorama Software, Alteryx, Inc., SAS Institute Inc., and others.

– Based on types, the data discovery software segment is anticipated to gain prominence in the data discovery market soon. Data discovery and visualization Softwares like Tableau, QlikView, and Tibco Spotfire are designed for data analysis and technically-oriented business uses.

– According to Import.io Inc., Web data is projected to grow faster due to both machine-based and human-generated data experiencing an overall growth rate of 10 times faster than conventional business data. With such significant potential, 89% of users believe big data will revolutionize business operations in the same way the Internet did.

– Increasing penetration of online shopping amongst customers has fueled the growth of the e-commerce sector across the world, as e-commerce players have tremendous customer data collected over the years with the constant addition of petabytes of data every day. For instance, according to U.S. Commerce Dept., U.S. e-commerce sales accounted for 16% of total retail sales and achieved an overall e-commerce growth of 14.9% in 2019.

– Data discovery tools help the telecom firms to view customer experience and satisfaction autonomously across each channel. Customer retention and acquisition with data analysis are major focus areas for telecom companies, as they can develop effective marketing campaigns and product offerings.

Global Data Discovery Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Data Discovery market on the basis of Types are:

Software

Service

Other

On the basis of Application , the Global Data Discovery market is segmented into:

SMEs

Large Organization

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance Sector Holds a Dominant Position:

– Data discovery tools help to take issues such as inadequate data modeling abilities of bank employees and enable bank personnel to interpret the data to magnify the customer experience. It helps to recognize potential customer segments and trap them with compelling offers. More significantly, data discovery allows banks and financial service providers to build business models and make proper investment decisions with substantial risk analysis.

– The trend is growing, and in 2020 these numbers became only more significant. According to GDC prognosis, the amount of data generated each second will increase by 700% by 2020. The financial and banking data will be one of the foundations of this Big Data surge, and being able to concoct it means being competitive amongst the banks and financial institutions.

– With a massive volume of data gushing from many transactions, the banks are trying to find innovative business ideas and risk management solutions. Each set of the data gathered over a period tells a unique story and shows the goalpost for a definite future period so that a business firm can capitalize on this information to attain a competitive edge in the market.

Industry Latest Development:

May 2020 – Tableau rolled its latest version to date, 2020.2, which includes a new data model for multiple source analysis without coding or scripting as well as a feature called Metrics, which monitors key performance indicators via mobile devices. Data modeling is designed to democratize the ability to analyze complex data sets. With the new data model, Tableau will aggregate details for the analysis required.

October 2019 – Datameer, announced funding to drive global adoption of Datameer X by the data science community and importantly to launch Neebo, a cloud-native self-service solution that will enable teams of analytics professionals and data scientists to create, discover, use, and share trusted assets in hybrid landscapes.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Data Discovery Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

