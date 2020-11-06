The Data Center Security Market report provides a unique tool for evaluating the Market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, and focuses on markets capacities and on the changing structure of the Data Center Security.

The data center security market was valued at USD 11.67 billion in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 26.61 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 14.91%, during the forecast period, (2020-2025).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Data Center Security Market: McAfee, Inc, Juniper Networks, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Citrix Systems, Inc, and others.

(Special Offer: Get Flat 30% Discount on this Report)

Click the link to get a Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01091745586/data-center-security-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=20

– Increasing data traffic arising from a multitude of devices is driving the growth of data centers. This also implies the need for secured connectivity for critical data and confidential information. According to Cisco, Global cloud data center traffic is likely to reach 20.6 zettabytes (ZB) per year by 2021, up from 6.0ZB per year in 2016. They expect to see 628 hyperscale datacenters globally in 2021, compared to 338 in 2016.

– According to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the average cost of a cyber-data breach has risen from $4.9 million in 2017 to $7.5 million in 2018. Risks have grown significantly around cyber attacks, information breaches from third-party vendors and information theft. This calls for complete data security so that any function of an organization is not compromised and no damage is done when it comes to revenue generation.

– Planning a data center budget seems to be getting harder for companies because a lot of variables should be taken into account and not just some form of growth by resource, volume or power usage. Old-style license plus maintenance software agreements are running out of steam. More vendors are responding to customer needs by providing subscription-based pricing. Some of these are via software as a service, which removes underlying stack costs from the data center budget.

Global Data Center Security Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Data Center Security market on the basis of Types are:

Consulting

Integration and Deployment

Managed Services

On the basis of Application , the Global Data Center Security market is segmented into:

Mid-Sized Data Centers

Enterprise Data Centers

Large Data Center

Monitoring Solutions and Capabilities are Driving the Adoption of Data Center Security Solutions:

– Rising power density and dynamic power variations are two major factors that are forcing the conventional personnel based monitoring systems to be replaced. Physical threats to the data center include power, cooling, human error, malice, fire, leaks, and air quality.

– Power, cooling, and fire-related threats are monitored by built-in capabilities of power, fire suppression, and cooling devices.

– UPS systems are being employed extensively to monitor the power quality, load on battery health, while PDUs are being employed for monitoring circuit loads.

– Temperature sensors and humidity sensors are being used for monitoring the air temperature and humidity within the data center.

– Rope and spot leak sensors are being employed for monitoring liquid leaks that can damage the floors, cabling, and CRAC related structures.

Browse the report description and TOC:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01091745586/data-center-security-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025?Mode=20

Industry Latest Development:

April 2019 – McAfee announced its support for Google Cloud Platform (GCP) Cloud Security Command Center (Cloud SCC) to help security professionals gain visibility and control over their cloud resources and detect and respond to threats.

January 2019 – Juniper Networks announced that BroadBand Tower, one of Japans largest data center providers, has selected Juniper Networks solutions to power it’s Next-Gen 5G data center situated in Tokyo which will support the rapidly accelerating 5G mobile and next-generation ICT infrastructure demands of the densely-populated urban capital.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Data Center Security Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please connect with our sales team ([email protected] ).

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]