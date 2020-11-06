The Data Center Fabric Market report provides a unique tool for evaluating the Market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, and focuses on markets capacities and on the changing structure of the Data Center Fabric.

The data center fabric market is expected to register a CAGR of 22.5% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Data Center Fabric Market: Cisco Systems Inc., Oracle Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company, and others.

(Special Offer: Get Flat 30% Discount on this Report)

Click the link to get a Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355603/data-center-fabric-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=20

– While high-speed, critical transaction processing still relies on the latest and highest performing data center hardware and software, trends, such as security, software-defined networks (SDN), hybrid cloud, and Big Data are essential to deliver higher levels of financial services to clients, while at the same time reducing risk and saving costs.

– With the aid of data center fabrics, physical resources are being virtualized into logical pools. Instead of each application having its own set of IT resources, applications fetch required resources from the logical pools, thus optimizing IT resource utilization.

– Majority of the largest Electronic Health Record (EHR) vendors are utilizing health system IT to support and optimize EHRs. Also, according to the statistics from CIO magazine, the healthcare industry is witnessing exponential growth in data, from 500 petabytes (PB) in 2013 to an estimated 25,000 PB by 2020.

Global Data Center Fabric Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Data Center Fabric market on the basis of Types are:

Switching

Routers

Storage Area Network (SAN)

Controllers

Network security equipment

Management software

On the basis of Application , the Global Data Center Fabric market is segmented into:

Cloud services providers

Telecommunication providers

Enterprises

Switches Segment is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share:

– Fabric switches play a dynamic role in decreasing infrastructure costs by consolidating data centers. Ethernet switches and fiber channels are the building blocks for congregating server and storage networking in data centers sharing a common infrastructure.

– Fabric infrastructure is scalable allowing data centers to propagate with growing demands of the organization in the future. The operational cost of networking in flattened networks decreases by a massive margin when equated to the traditional networks.

– Increasing the cost of electricity, cloud adoption, and big data storage necessity is motivating organizations to install fabric products in their data centers to decrease the overall cost of operating data centers and escalate the capacity at the same time.

– Efficient fabric switches also decrease the overhead cost of power and cooling facilities by an important margin. Rising IT infrastructure demand of firms to increase business performance by providing application solutions to its customers at any place and at any time need flat network architecture for the real-time analysis of information stored in servers.

Browse the report description and TOC:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355603/data-center-fabric-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=20

Industry Latest Development:

March 2019 – Broadcom Inc. launched the BCM8956X, a family of automotive multilayer Ethernet switches, designed to address the growing need for bandwidth, flexibility, security, and time-sensitive networking (TSN) for autonomous and connected vehicles. In addition, Broadcom has begun shipping production quantities of its automotive 1000BASE-T1 PHY transceiver device, the BCM8988X, enabling automotive OEMs to immediately deploy Gigabit Ethernet on single-pair UTP cables for in-car networking applications.

Jan 2020 – Cisco added proactive problem-solving capabilities to its data center software. This Data Center Network Assurance and Insights suite of software can detect problems in network switch fabric before they affect network services.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Data Center Fabric Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please connect with our sales team ([email protected] ).

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]