The global Halal Meat market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Halal Meat market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Halal Meat market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Halal Meat market, such as , Carrefour SA, Nestle SA, Isla Delice, Tahira Foods Ltd., Tesco plc, Casino, Tariq Halal, Reghalal, Pure Ingredients, Reinert Group, Cleone Foods, Eggelbusch, Euro Foods Group, Shaheen Foods, Crown Chicken(Cranswick), Simons, Ekol, Halal-ash, Tsaritsyno, Hebei Kangyuan Islamic Food, Tangshan Falide Muslim Food, Barra Mansa, Arman Group, China Haoyue Group, Al Islami Foods Market They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.
The report predicts the size of the global Halal Meat market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Halal Meat market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Halal Meat market attained a valuation of US$ XX million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Halal Meat industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.
This publication includes key segmentations of the global Halal Meat market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.
The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Halal Meat market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Halal Meat market.
Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Halal Meat market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.
Global Halal Meat Market by Product: , Pourtry, Mutton, Beef, Others Market
Global Halal Meat Market by Application: , Fresh Food, Processed Food
The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Halal Meat market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.
Global Halal Meat Market by Geography:
Methodology
Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.
As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.
For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Halal Meat market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Halal Meat industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Halal Meat market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Halal Meat market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Halal Meat market?
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Research Scope
1.2 Top Halal Meat Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.3 Market Segment by Type
1.3.1 Global Halal Meat Market Size Growth Rateby Type
1.3.2 Pourtry
1.3.3 Mutton
1.3.4 Beef
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Market Segment by Application
1.4.1 Global Halal Meat Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.4.2 Fresh Food
1.4.3 Processed Food
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Market Perspective
2.1 Global Halal Meat Market Size (2015-2026)
2.1.1 Global Halal Meat Revenue (2015-2026)
2.1.2 Global Halal Meat Sales (2015-2026)
2.2 Global Halal Meat Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.1 Global Halal Meat Sales by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Halal Meat Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Halal Meat Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size
2.4 Halal Meat Industry Trends
2.4.1 Halal Meat Market Trends
2.4.2 Halal Meat Market Drivers
2.4.3 Halal Meat Market Challenges
2.4.4 Halal Meat Market Restraints
2.4.5 Primary Interviews with Key Halal Meat Players: Views for Future 3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Top Halal Meat Manufacturers by Sales (2015-2020)
3.1.1 Global Halal Meat Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Halal Meat Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Halal Meat Sales in 2019
3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Halal Meat by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Halal Meat Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Halal Meat Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Halal Meat Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Halal Meat as of 2019)
3.4 Global Halal Meat Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers
3.5 Key Manufacturers Halal Meat Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Halal Meat Market
3.7 Key Manufacturers Halal Meat Product Offered 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Halal Meat Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Halal Meat Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Halal Meat Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Halal Meat Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Halal Meat Price by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Halal Meat Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Halal Meat Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Halal Meat Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Halal Meat Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 5 Global Halal Meat Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Halal Meat Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Halal Meat Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Global Halal Meat Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.4 Halal Meat Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Halal Meat Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Halal Meat Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Halal Meat Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.4 Halal Meat Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America
6.1 North America Halal Meat Breakdown Data by Company
6.2 North America Halal Meat Breakdown Data by Type
6.3 North America Halal Meat Breakdown Data by Application
6.4 North America Halal Meat Breakdown Data by Countries
6.4.1 North America Halal Meat Sales by Countries
6.4.2 North America Halal Meat Revenue by Countries
6.4.3 U.S.
6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe
7.1 Europe Halal Meat Breakdown Data by Company
7.2 Europe Halal Meat Breakdown Data by Type
7.3 Europe Halal Meat Breakdown Data by Application
7.4 Europe Halal Meat Breakdown Data by Countries
7.4.1 Europe Halal Meat Sales by Countries
7.4.2 Europe Halal Meat Revenue by Countries
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Halal Meat Breakdown Data by Company
8.2 Asia Pacific Halal Meat Breakdown Data by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific Halal Meat Breakdown Data by Application
8.4 Asia Pacific Halal Meat Breakdown Data by Regions
8.4.1 Asia Pacific Halal Meat Sales by Regions
8.4.2 Asia Pacific Halal Meat Revenue by Regions
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 India
8.4.7 Australia
8.4.8 Taiwan
8.4.9 Indonesia
8.4.10 Thailand
8.4.11 Malaysia
8.4.12 Philippines
8.4.13 Vietnam 9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Halal Meat Breakdown Data by Company
9.2 Latin America Halal Meat Breakdown Data by Type
9.3 Latin America Halal Meat Breakdown Data by Application
9.4 Latin America Halal Meat Breakdown Data by Countries
9.4.1 Latin America Halal Meat Sales by Countries
9.4.2 Latin America Halal Meat Revenue by Countries
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil
9.4.5 Argentina 10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Halal Meat Breakdown Data by Type
10.2 Middle East and Africa Halal Meat Breakdown Data by Application
10.3 Middle East and Africa Halal Meat Breakdown Data by Countries
10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Halal Meat Sales by Countries
10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Halal Meat Revenue by Countries
10.3.3 Turkey
10.3.4 Saudi Arabia
10.3.5 U.A.E 11 Company Profiles
11.1 Carrefour SA
11.1.1 Carrefour SA Corporation Information
11.1.2 Carrefour SA Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.1.3 Carrefour SA Halal Meat Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 Carrefour SA Halal Meat Products and Services
11.1.5 Carrefour SA SWOT Analysis
11.1.6 Carrefour SA Recent Developments
11.2 Nestle SA
11.2.1 Nestle SA Corporation Information
11.2.2 Nestle SA Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.2.3 Nestle SA Halal Meat Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.2.4 Nestle SA Halal Meat Products and Services
11.2.5 Nestle SA SWOT Analysis
11.2.6 Nestle SA Recent Developments
11.3 Isla Delice
11.3.1 Isla Delice Corporation Information
11.3.2 Isla Delice Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.3.3 Isla Delice Halal Meat Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.3.4 Isla Delice Halal Meat Products and Services
11.3.5 Isla Delice SWOT Analysis
11.3.6 Isla Delice Recent Developments
11.4 Tahira Foods Ltd.
11.4.1 Tahira Foods Ltd. Corporation Information
11.4.2 Tahira Foods Ltd. Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.4.3 Tahira Foods Ltd. Halal Meat Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.4.4 Tahira Foods Ltd. Halal Meat Products and Services
11.4.5 Tahira Foods Ltd. SWOT Analysis
11.4.6 Tahira Foods Ltd. Recent Developments
11.5 Tesco plc
11.5.1 Tesco plc Corporation Information
11.5.2 Tesco plc Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.5.3 Tesco plc Halal Meat Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.5.4 Tesco plc Halal Meat Products and Services
11.5.5 Tesco plc SWOT Analysis
11.5.6 Tesco plc Recent Developments
11.6 Casino
11.6.1 Casino Corporation Information
11.6.2 Casino Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.6.3 Casino Halal Meat Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.6.4 Casino Halal Meat Products and Services
11.6.5 Casino SWOT Analysis
11.6.6 Casino Recent Developments
11.7 Tariq Halal
11.7.1 Tariq Halal Corporation Information
11.7.2 Tariq Halal Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.7.3 Tariq Halal Halal Meat Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.7.4 Tariq Halal Halal Meat Products and Services
11.7.5 Tariq Halal SWOT Analysis
11.7.6 Tariq Halal Recent Developments
11.8 Reghalal
11.8.1 Reghalal Corporation Information
11.8.2 Reghalal Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.8.3 Reghalal Halal Meat Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.8.4 Reghalal Halal Meat Products and Services
11.8.5 Reghalal SWOT Analysis
11.8.6 Reghalal Recent Developments
11.9 Pure Ingredients
11.9.1 Pure Ingredients Corporation Information
11.9.2 Pure Ingredients Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.9.3 Pure Ingredients Halal Meat Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.9.4 Pure Ingredients Halal Meat Products and Services
11.9.5 Pure Ingredients SWOT Analysis
11.9.6 Pure Ingredients Recent Developments
11.10 Reinert Group
11.10.1 Reinert Group Corporation Information
11.10.2 Reinert Group Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.10.3 Reinert Group Halal Meat Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.10.4 Reinert Group Halal Meat Products and Services
11.10.5 Reinert Group SWOT Analysis
11.10.6 Reinert Group Recent Developments
11.11 Cleone Foods
11.11.1 Cleone Foods Corporation Information
11.11.2 Cleone Foods Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.11.3 Cleone Foods Halal Meat Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.11.4 Cleone Foods Halal Meat Products and Services
11.11.5 Cleone Foods SWOT Analysis
11.11.6 Cleone Foods Recent Developments
11.12 Eggelbusch
11.12.1 Eggelbusch Corporation Information
11.12.2 Eggelbusch Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.12.3 Eggelbusch Halal Meat Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.12.4 Eggelbusch Halal Meat Products and Services
11.12.5 Eggelbusch SWOT Analysis
11.12.6 Eggelbusch Recent Developments
11.13 Euro Foods Group
11.13.1 Euro Foods Group Corporation Information
11.13.2 Euro Foods Group Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.13.3 Euro Foods Group Halal Meat Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.13.4 Euro Foods Group Halal Meat Products and Services
11.13.5 Euro Foods Group SWOT Analysis
11.13.6 Euro Foods Group Recent Developments
11.14 Shaheen Foods
11.14.1 Shaheen Foods Corporation Information
11.14.2 Shaheen Foods Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.14.3 Shaheen Foods Halal Meat Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.14.4 Shaheen Foods Halal Meat Products and Services
11.14.5 Shaheen Foods SWOT Analysis
11.14.6 Shaheen Foods Recent Developments
11.15 Crown Chicken(Cranswick)
11.15.1 Crown Chicken(Cranswick) Corporation Information
11.15.2 Crown Chicken(Cranswick) Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.15.3 Crown Chicken(Cranswick) Halal Meat Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.15.4 Crown Chicken(Cranswick) Halal Meat Products and Services
11.15.5 Crown Chicken(Cranswick) SWOT Analysis
11.15.6 Crown Chicken(Cranswick) Recent Developments
11.16 Simons
11.16.1 Simons Corporation Information
11.16.2 Simons Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.16.3 Simons Halal Meat Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.16.4 Simons Halal Meat Products and Services
11.16.5 Simons SWOT Analysis
11.16.6 Simons Recent Developments
11.17 Ekol
11.17.1 Ekol Corporation Information
11.17.2 Ekol Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.17.3 Ekol Halal Meat Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.17.4 Ekol Halal Meat Products and Services
11.17.5 Ekol SWOT Analysis
11.17.6 Ekol Recent Developments
11.18 Halal-ash
11.18.1 Halal-ash Corporation Information
11.18.2 Halal-ash Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.18.3 Halal-ash Halal Meat Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.18.4 Halal-ash Halal Meat Products and Services
11.18.5 Halal-ash SWOT Analysis
11.18.6 Halal-ash Recent Developments
11.19 Tsaritsyno
11.19.1 Tsaritsyno Corporation Information
11.19.2 Tsaritsyno Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.19.3 Tsaritsyno Halal Meat Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.19.4 Tsaritsyno Halal Meat Products and Services
11.19.5 Tsaritsyno SWOT Analysis
11.19.6 Tsaritsyno Recent Developments
11.20 Hebei Kangyuan Islamic Food
11.20.1 Hebei Kangyuan Islamic Food Corporation Information
11.20.2 Hebei Kangyuan Islamic Food Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.20.3 Hebei Kangyuan Islamic Food Halal Meat Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.20.4 Hebei Kangyuan Islamic Food Halal Meat Products and Services
11.20.5 Hebei Kangyuan Islamic Food SWOT Analysis
11.20.6 Hebei Kangyuan Islamic Food Recent Developments
11.21 Tangshan Falide Muslim Food
11.21.1 Tangshan Falide Muslim Food Corporation Information
11.21.2 Tangshan Falide Muslim Food Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.21.3 Tangshan Falide Muslim Food Halal Meat Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.21.4 Tangshan Falide Muslim Food Halal Meat Products and Services
11.21.5 Tangshan Falide Muslim Food SWOT Analysis
11.21.6 Tangshan Falide Muslim Food Recent Developments
11.22 Barra Mansa
11.22.1 Barra Mansa Corporation Information
11.22.2 Barra Mansa Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.22.3 Barra Mansa Halal Meat Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.22.4 Barra Mansa Halal Meat Products and Services
11.22.5 Barra Mansa SWOT Analysis
11.22.6 Barra Mansa Recent Developments
11.23 Arman Group
11.23.1 Arman Group Corporation Information
11.23.2 Arman Group Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.23.3 Arman Group Halal Meat Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.23.4 Arman Group Halal Meat Products and Services
11.23.5 Arman Group SWOT Analysis
11.23.6 Arman Group Recent Developments
11.24 China Haoyue Group
11.24.1 China Haoyue Group Corporation Information
11.24.2 China Haoyue Group Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.24.3 China Haoyue Group Halal Meat Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.24.4 China Haoyue Group Halal Meat Products and Services
11.24.5 China Haoyue Group SWOT Analysis
11.24.6 China Haoyue Group Recent Developments
11.25 Al Islami Foods
11.25.1 Al Islami Foods Corporation Information
11.25.2 Al Islami Foods Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.25.3 Al Islami Foods Halal Meat Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.25.4 Al Islami Foods Halal Meat Products and Services
11.25.5 Al Islami Foods SWOT Analysis
11.25.6 Al Islami Foods Recent Developments 12 Supply Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12.1 Halal Meat Supply Chain Analysis
12.2 Sales Channels Analysis
12.2.1 Halal Meat Sales Channels
12.2.2 Halal Meat Distributors
12.3 Halal Meat Customers 13 Estimates and Projections by Regions
13.1 Global Halal Meat Market Size Forecast by Region
13.1.1 Global Halal Meat Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)
13.1.2 Global Halal Meat Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026) 13.2 North America Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 13.3 Europe Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 13.4 Asia Pacific Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 13.5 Latin America Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 13.6 Middle East and Africa Market Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 14 Research Findings and Conclusion 15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
