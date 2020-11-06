Oral Vaccines Market is Booming Worldwide by Top Emerging Key Players: Merck, GSK, Sanofi, Lanzhou Institute, Serum Institute, Valneva, Shanghai United Cell, Bibcol, PaxVax, Vabiotech, Tiantan Biological, EuBiologics, Panacea Biotec Ltd, Bio-Med, Halfkin Bio-Pharmaceuticals

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Oral Vaccines Sales Market Report 2020“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Oral Vaccines market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Oral Vaccines market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Oral Vaccines market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Merck, GSK, Sanofi, Lanzhou Institute, Serum Institute, Valneva, Shanghai United Cell, Bibcol, PaxVax, Vabiotech, Tiantan Biological, EuBiologics, Panacea Biotec Ltd, Bio-Med, Halfkin Bio-Pharmaceuticals Market Segment by Product Type: Rotavirus Vaccine, Cholera Vaccine, Oral Polio Vaccine, Others Market Segment by Application: , Public, Private

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Oral Vaccines market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Oral Vaccines market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Oral Vaccines industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Oral Vaccines market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Oral Vaccines market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Oral Vaccines market

TOC

1 Oral Vaccines Market Overview

1.1 Oral Vaccines Product Scope

1.2 Oral Vaccines Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Oral Vaccines Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Rotavirus Vaccine

1.2.3 Cholera Vaccine

1.2.4 Oral Polio Vaccine

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Oral Vaccines Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Oral Vaccines Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Public

1.3.3 Private

1.4 Oral Vaccines Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Oral Vaccines Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Oral Vaccines Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Oral Vaccines Price Trends (2015-2026) 2 Oral Vaccines Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Oral Vaccines Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Oral Vaccines Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Oral Vaccines Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Oral Vaccines Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Oral Vaccines Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Oral Vaccines Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Oral Vaccines Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Oral Vaccines Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Oral Vaccines Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Oral Vaccines Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Oral Vaccines Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Oral Vaccines Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Oral Vaccines Estimates and Projections (2015-2026) 3 Global Oral Vaccines Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Oral Vaccines Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Oral Vaccines Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Oral Vaccines Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Oral Vaccines as of 2019)

3.4 Global Oral Vaccines Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Oral Vaccines Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Oral Vaccines Players (Opinion Leaders) 4 Global Oral Vaccines Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Oral Vaccines Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Oral Vaccines Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Oral Vaccines Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Oral Vaccines Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Oral Vaccines Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Oral Vaccines Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Oral Vaccines Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Oral Vaccines Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 5 Global Oral Vaccines Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Oral Vaccines Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Oral Vaccines Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Oral Vaccines Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Oral Vaccines Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Oral Vaccines Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Oral Vaccines Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Oral Vaccines Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Oral Vaccines Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States Oral Vaccines Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Oral Vaccines Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Oral Vaccines Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Oral Vaccines Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Oral Vaccines Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Oral Vaccines Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Oral Vaccines Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Oral Vaccines Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Oral Vaccines Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Oral Vaccines Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Oral Vaccines Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Oral Vaccines Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan Oral Vaccines Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Oral Vaccines Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Oral Vaccines Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Oral Vaccines Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia Oral Vaccines Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Oral Vaccines Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Oral Vaccines Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Oral Vaccines Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 11 India Oral Vaccines Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Oral Vaccines Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Oral Vaccines Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Oral Vaccines Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Oral Vaccines Business

12.1 Merck

12.1.1 Merck Corporation Information

12.1.2 Merck Business Overview

12.1.3 Merck Oral Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Merck Oral Vaccines Products Offered

12.1.5 Merck Recent Development

12.2 GSK

12.2.1 GSK Corporation Information

12.2.2 GSK Business Overview

12.2.3 GSK Oral Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 GSK Oral Vaccines Products Offered

12.2.5 GSK Recent Development

12.3 Sanofi

12.3.1 Sanofi Corporation Information

12.3.2 Sanofi Business Overview

12.3.3 Sanofi Oral Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Sanofi Oral Vaccines Products Offered

12.3.5 Sanofi Recent Development

12.4 Lanzhou Institute

12.4.1 Lanzhou Institute Corporation Information

12.4.2 Lanzhou Institute Business Overview

12.4.3 Lanzhou Institute Oral Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Lanzhou Institute Oral Vaccines Products Offered

12.4.5 Lanzhou Institute Recent Development

12.5 Serum Institute

12.5.1 Serum Institute Corporation Information

12.5.2 Serum Institute Business Overview

12.5.3 Serum Institute Oral Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Serum Institute Oral Vaccines Products Offered

12.5.5 Serum Institute Recent Development

12.6 Valneva

12.6.1 Valneva Corporation Information

12.6.2 Valneva Business Overview

12.6.3 Valneva Oral Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Valneva Oral Vaccines Products Offered

12.6.5 Valneva Recent Development

12.7 Shanghai United Cell

12.7.1 Shanghai United Cell Corporation Information

12.7.2 Shanghai United Cell Business Overview

12.7.3 Shanghai United Cell Oral Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Shanghai United Cell Oral Vaccines Products Offered

12.7.5 Shanghai United Cell Recent Development

12.8 Bibcol

12.8.1 Bibcol Corporation Information

12.8.2 Bibcol Business Overview

12.8.3 Bibcol Oral Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Bibcol Oral Vaccines Products Offered

12.8.5 Bibcol Recent Development

12.9 PaxVax

12.9.1 PaxVax Corporation Information

12.9.2 PaxVax Business Overview

12.9.3 PaxVax Oral Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 PaxVax Oral Vaccines Products Offered

12.9.5 PaxVax Recent Development

12.10 Vabiotech

12.10.1 Vabiotech Corporation Information

12.10.2 Vabiotech Business Overview

12.10.3 Vabiotech Oral Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Vabiotech Oral Vaccines Products Offered

12.10.5 Vabiotech Recent Development

12.11 Tiantan Biological

12.11.1 Tiantan Biological Corporation Information

12.11.2 Tiantan Biological Business Overview

12.11.3 Tiantan Biological Oral Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Tiantan Biological Oral Vaccines Products Offered

12.11.5 Tiantan Biological Recent Development

12.12 EuBiologics

12.12.1 EuBiologics Corporation Information

12.12.2 EuBiologics Business Overview

12.12.3 EuBiologics Oral Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 EuBiologics Oral Vaccines Products Offered

12.12.5 EuBiologics Recent Development

12.13 Panacea Biotec Ltd

12.13.1 Panacea Biotec Ltd Corporation Information

12.13.2 Panacea Biotec Ltd Business Overview

12.13.3 Panacea Biotec Ltd Oral Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Panacea Biotec Ltd Oral Vaccines Products Offered

12.13.5 Panacea Biotec Ltd Recent Development

12.14 Bio-Med

12.14.1 Bio-Med Corporation Information

12.14.2 Bio-Med Business Overview

12.14.3 Bio-Med Oral Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Bio-Med Oral Vaccines Products Offered

12.14.5 Bio-Med Recent Development

12.15 Halfkin Bio-Pharmaceuticals

12.15.1 Halfkin Bio-Pharmaceuticals Corporation Information

12.15.2 Halfkin Bio-Pharmaceuticals Business Overview

12.15.3 Halfkin Bio-Pharmaceuticals Oral Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Halfkin Bio-Pharmaceuticals Oral Vaccines Products Offered

12.15.5 Halfkin Bio-Pharmaceuticals Recent Development 13 Oral Vaccines Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Oral Vaccines Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Oral Vaccines

13.4 Oral Vaccines Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Oral Vaccines Distributors List

14.3 Oral Vaccines Customers 15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Oral Vaccines Market Trends

15.2 Oral Vaccines Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Oral Vaccines Market Challenges

15.4 Oral Vaccines Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

