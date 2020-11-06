Opioids Drug Market is Booming Worldwide by Top Emerging Key Players: Teva, Purdue Pharma, Mallinckrodt, Amneal Pharma, Collegium, J&J, Endo, Pfizer, INSYS, Mylan, Hikma, Egalet

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Opioids Drug Sales Market Report 2020“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Opioids Drug market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Opioids Drug market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Opioids Drug market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Teva, Purdue Pharma, Mallinckrodt, Amneal Pharma, Collegium, J&J, Endo, Pfizer, INSYS, Mylan, Hikma, Egalet Market Segment by Product Type: Oxycodone, Hydromorphone, Codeine, Fentanyl, Other Market Segment by Application: , Pain Relief, Anesthesia, Other

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Opioids Drug market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Opioids Drug market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Opioids Drug industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Opioids Drug market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Opioids Drug market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Opioids Drug market

TOC

1 Opioids Drug Market Overview

1.1 Opioids Drug Product Scope

1.2 Opioids Drug Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Opioids Drug Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Oxycodone

1.2.3 Hydromorphone

1.2.4 Codeine

1.2.5 Fentanyl

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Opioids Drug Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Opioids Drug Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Pain Relief

1.3.3 Anesthesia

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Opioids Drug Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Opioids Drug Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Opioids Drug Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Opioids Drug Price Trends (2015-2026) 2 Opioids Drug Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Opioids Drug Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Opioids Drug Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Opioids Drug Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Opioids Drug Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Opioids Drug Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Opioids Drug Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Opioids Drug Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Opioids Drug Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Opioids Drug Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Opioids Drug Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Opioids Drug Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Opioids Drug Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Opioids Drug Estimates and Projections (2015-2026) 3 Global Opioids Drug Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Opioids Drug Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Opioids Drug Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Opioids Drug Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Opioids Drug as of 2019)

3.4 Global Opioids Drug Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Opioids Drug Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Opioids Drug Players (Opinion Leaders) 4 Global Opioids Drug Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Opioids Drug Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Opioids Drug Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Opioids Drug Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Opioids Drug Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Opioids Drug Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Opioids Drug Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Opioids Drug Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Opioids Drug Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 5 Global Opioids Drug Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Opioids Drug Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Opioids Drug Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Opioids Drug Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Opioids Drug Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Opioids Drug Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Opioids Drug Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Opioids Drug Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Opioids Drug Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States Opioids Drug Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Opioids Drug Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Opioids Drug Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Opioids Drug Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Opioids Drug Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Opioids Drug Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Opioids Drug Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Opioids Drug Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Opioids Drug Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Opioids Drug Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Opioids Drug Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Opioids Drug Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan Opioids Drug Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Opioids Drug Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Opioids Drug Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Opioids Drug Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia Opioids Drug Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Opioids Drug Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Opioids Drug Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Opioids Drug Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 11 India Opioids Drug Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Opioids Drug Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Opioids Drug Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Opioids Drug Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Opioids Drug Business

12.1 Teva

12.1.1 Teva Corporation Information

12.1.2 Teva Business Overview

12.1.3 Teva Opioids Drug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Teva Opioids Drug Products Offered

12.1.5 Teva Recent Development

12.2 Purdue Pharma

12.2.1 Purdue Pharma Corporation Information

12.2.2 Purdue Pharma Business Overview

12.2.3 Purdue Pharma Opioids Drug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Purdue Pharma Opioids Drug Products Offered

12.2.5 Purdue Pharma Recent Development

12.3 Mallinckrodt

12.3.1 Mallinckrodt Corporation Information

12.3.2 Mallinckrodt Business Overview

12.3.3 Mallinckrodt Opioids Drug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Mallinckrodt Opioids Drug Products Offered

12.3.5 Mallinckrodt Recent Development

12.4 Amneal Pharma

12.4.1 Amneal Pharma Corporation Information

12.4.2 Amneal Pharma Business Overview

12.4.3 Amneal Pharma Opioids Drug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Amneal Pharma Opioids Drug Products Offered

12.4.5 Amneal Pharma Recent Development

12.5 Collegium

12.5.1 Collegium Corporation Information

12.5.2 Collegium Business Overview

12.5.3 Collegium Opioids Drug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Collegium Opioids Drug Products Offered

12.5.5 Collegium Recent Development

12.6 J&J

12.6.1 J&J Corporation Information

12.6.2 J&J Business Overview

12.6.3 J&J Opioids Drug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 J&J Opioids Drug Products Offered

12.6.5 J&J Recent Development

12.7 Endo

12.7.1 Endo Corporation Information

12.7.2 Endo Business Overview

12.7.3 Endo Opioids Drug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Endo Opioids Drug Products Offered

12.7.5 Endo Recent Development

12.8 Pfizer

12.8.1 Pfizer Corporation Information

12.8.2 Pfizer Business Overview

12.8.3 Pfizer Opioids Drug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Pfizer Opioids Drug Products Offered

12.8.5 Pfizer Recent Development

12.9 INSYS

12.9.1 INSYS Corporation Information

12.9.2 INSYS Business Overview

12.9.3 INSYS Opioids Drug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 INSYS Opioids Drug Products Offered

12.9.5 INSYS Recent Development

12.10 Mylan

12.10.1 Mylan Corporation Information

12.10.2 Mylan Business Overview

12.10.3 Mylan Opioids Drug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Mylan Opioids Drug Products Offered

12.10.5 Mylan Recent Development

12.11 Hikma

12.11.1 Hikma Corporation Information

12.11.2 Hikma Business Overview

12.11.3 Hikma Opioids Drug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Hikma Opioids Drug Products Offered

12.11.5 Hikma Recent Development

12.12 Egalet

12.12.1 Egalet Corporation Information

12.12.2 Egalet Business Overview

12.12.3 Egalet Opioids Drug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Egalet Opioids Drug Products Offered

12.12.5 Egalet Recent Development 13 Opioids Drug Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Opioids Drug Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Opioids Drug

13.4 Opioids Drug Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Opioids Drug Distributors List

14.3 Opioids Drug Customers 15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Opioids Drug Market Trends

15.2 Opioids Drug Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Opioids Drug Market Challenges

15.4 Opioids Drug Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

