Opioid-Induced Constipation Market is Booming Worldwide by Top Emerging Key Players: Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Bayer, Sanofi, Mallinckrodt, Salix (Bausch Health), AstraZeneca, Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Purdue Pharm, Nektar Therapeutics, Daiichi Sankyo, Prestige, GSK, Shionogi

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales Market Report 2020“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Opioid-Induced Constipation market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Opioid-Induced Constipation market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Opioid-Induced Constipation market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Bayer, Sanofi, Mallinckrodt, Salix (Bausch Health), AstraZeneca, Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Purdue Pharm, Nektar Therapeutics, Daiichi Sankyo, Prestige, GSK, Shionogi Market Segment by Product Type: Methylnaltrexone Bromide, Lubiprostone, Naloxegol, Others Market Segment by Application: , Hospital, Pharmacy

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Opioid-Induced Constipation market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Opioid-Induced Constipation market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Opioid-Induced Constipation industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Opioid-Induced Constipation market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Opioid-Induced Constipation market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Opioid-Induced Constipation market

TOC

1 Opioid-Induced Constipation Market Overview

1.1 Opioid-Induced Constipation Product Scope

1.2 Opioid-Induced Constipation Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Methylnaltrexone Bromide

1.2.3 Lubiprostone

1.2.4 Naloxegol

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Opioid-Induced Constipation Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Hospital

1.3.3 Pharmacy

1.4 Opioid-Induced Constipation Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Price Trends (2015-2026) 2 Opioid-Induced Constipation Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Opioid-Induced Constipation Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Opioid-Induced Constipation Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Opioid-Induced Constipation Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Opioid-Induced Constipation Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Opioid-Induced Constipation Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Opioid-Induced Constipation Estimates and Projections (2015-2026) 3 Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Opioid-Induced Constipation Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Opioid-Induced Constipation Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Opioid-Induced Constipation as of 2019)

3.4 Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Opioid-Induced Constipation Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Opioid-Induced Constipation Players (Opinion Leaders) 4 Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 5 Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Opioid-Induced Constipation Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States Opioid-Induced Constipation Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Opioid-Induced Constipation Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Opioid-Induced Constipation Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan Opioid-Induced Constipation Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia Opioid-Induced Constipation Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 11 India Opioid-Induced Constipation Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Opioid-Induced Constipation Business

12.1 Takeda Pharmaceuticals

12.1.1 Takeda Pharmaceuticals Corporation Information

12.1.2 Takeda Pharmaceuticals Business Overview

12.1.3 Takeda Pharmaceuticals Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Takeda Pharmaceuticals Opioid-Induced Constipation Products Offered

12.1.5 Takeda Pharmaceuticals Recent Development

12.2 Bayer

12.2.1 Bayer Corporation Information

12.2.2 Bayer Business Overview

12.2.3 Bayer Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Bayer Opioid-Induced Constipation Products Offered

12.2.5 Bayer Recent Development

12.3 Sanofi

12.3.1 Sanofi Corporation Information

12.3.2 Sanofi Business Overview

12.3.3 Sanofi Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Sanofi Opioid-Induced Constipation Products Offered

12.3.5 Sanofi Recent Development

12.4 Mallinckrodt

12.4.1 Mallinckrodt Corporation Information

12.4.2 Mallinckrodt Business Overview

12.4.3 Mallinckrodt Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Mallinckrodt Opioid-Induced Constipation Products Offered

12.4.5 Mallinckrodt Recent Development

12.5 Salix (Bausch Health)

12.5.1 Salix (Bausch Health) Corporation Information

12.5.2 Salix (Bausch Health) Business Overview

12.5.3 Salix (Bausch Health) Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Salix (Bausch Health) Opioid-Induced Constipation Products Offered

12.5.5 Salix (Bausch Health) Recent Development

12.6 AstraZeneca

12.6.1 AstraZeneca Corporation Information

12.6.2 AstraZeneca Business Overview

12.6.3 AstraZeneca Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 AstraZeneca Opioid-Induced Constipation Products Offered

12.6.5 AstraZeneca Recent Development

12.7 Progenics Pharmaceuticals

12.7.1 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Corporation Information

12.7.2 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Business Overview

12.7.3 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Opioid-Induced Constipation Products Offered

12.7.5 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Recent Development

12.8 Purdue Pharm

12.8.1 Purdue Pharm Corporation Information

12.8.2 Purdue Pharm Business Overview

12.8.3 Purdue Pharm Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Purdue Pharm Opioid-Induced Constipation Products Offered

12.8.5 Purdue Pharm Recent Development

12.9 Nektar Therapeutics

12.9.1 Nektar Therapeutics Corporation Information

12.9.2 Nektar Therapeutics Business Overview

12.9.3 Nektar Therapeutics Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Nektar Therapeutics Opioid-Induced Constipation Products Offered

12.9.5 Nektar Therapeutics Recent Development

12.10 Daiichi Sankyo

12.10.1 Daiichi Sankyo Corporation Information

12.10.2 Daiichi Sankyo Business Overview

12.10.3 Daiichi Sankyo Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Daiichi Sankyo Opioid-Induced Constipation Products Offered

12.10.5 Daiichi Sankyo Recent Development

12.11 Prestige

12.11.1 Prestige Corporation Information

12.11.2 Prestige Business Overview

12.11.3 Prestige Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Prestige Opioid-Induced Constipation Products Offered

12.11.5 Prestige Recent Development

12.12 GSK

12.12.1 GSK Corporation Information

12.12.2 GSK Business Overview

12.12.3 GSK Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 GSK Opioid-Induced Constipation Products Offered

12.12.5 GSK Recent Development

12.13 Shionogi

12.13.1 Shionogi Corporation Information

12.13.2 Shionogi Business Overview

12.13.3 Shionogi Opioid-Induced Constipation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Shionogi Opioid-Induced Constipation Products Offered

12.13.5 Shionogi Recent Development 13 Opioid-Induced Constipation Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Opioid-Induced Constipation Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Opioid-Induced Constipation

13.4 Opioid-Induced Constipation Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Opioid-Induced Constipation Distributors List

14.3 Opioid-Induced Constipation Customers 15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Opioid-Induced Constipation Market Trends

15.2 Opioid-Induced Constipation Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Opioid-Induced Constipation Market Challenges

15.4 Opioid-Induced Constipation Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

