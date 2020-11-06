Logistics Service Market Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, Industry Outlook and Forecasts 2027

The Global Logistics Service Market revenue accounted for US$ 1,122.58 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 2,029.38 Bn by 2027. Globally, the market continue to witness a surge in demand for logistics services owing to rise in trade activities especially from emerging economies.

As per the LPI (Logistics Performance Index) published by the World Bank, Europe’s score was 3.68, which was the relatively highest score in 2018. Europe’s leadership as the LPI score is majorly attributed to its robust infrastructure, custom services, logistics competence, timeliness and tracking and tracing abilities. The timeliness factor has been derived as a vital contributor to Europe’s position in the global LPI, which was 4.04. Furthermore, snowballing interest of the manufacturing, automotive, retail, and other industries in outsourcing of the logistics services has also fueled the growth of the logistics service market in Europe.

Some of the prominent market players operating in the market are CEVA Logistics, PANALPINA WORLD TRANSPORT (HOLDING) LTD., United Parcel Service (UPS), C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., A.P. MOLLER – MAERSK, Nippon Express, FedEx, DB Schenker, DHL International GmbH, and KUEHNE + NAGEL to name a few prominent market players operating in the market.

In North America, the development of logistics services was majorly influenced by the factors such as time, cost, increased internationalization, competition, virtual organization, and high consumer awareness. Some of the major logistics services providers in North America include DHL Supply Chain North America, XPO Logistics, Ryder Supply Chain Solutions, GEODIS North America, and Americold. Amongst them, in 2017, DHL Supply Chain North America had 673 warehouses with 119 Bn square feet capacity. However, it is found that, the leading logistics services providers in North America has to deal with overcapacity and underutilization of their physical and human resources. Moreover, the growing e-commerce industry of the region is also flourishing thus, propelling the growth of logistics. According to the World Bank, the North American logistics sector is highly developed scoring 3.89 in the LPI index of 2018.

The highly developed logistics sector of the region further allows logistics services market to flourish. With the blooming e-commerce industry in the U.S., DHL recently announced its plans to open innovation center near Chicago dedicated for the development of new tools to help handle the acceleration in e-commerce demand. In 2017, XPO Logistics expanded its ten year partnership with Sealed Air Corporation with a new multi-year contract through the rollout of a North American-based integrated warehousing and logistics management program. Also, with the blooming e-commerce market, the market is anticipated to gain momentum.

Globally, the various leading provider of logistics service provides a broad range of customized as well as end-to-end logistics solutions for different end-user industries. As a result, based on logistics provider, the market is broadly classified into first & second party logistics, third-party logistics, fourth party logistics, and fifth party logistics. Further, based on the mode of transportation, the market is segmented into railways, roadways, airways, and waterways. Whereas, by end-users, the market is divided into government & public utilities, healthcare, industrial manufacturing, retail & consumer goods, aerospace & defense, and others. And finally, by organization size, the market is bifurcated into the small & medium enterprise and large enterprise. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

