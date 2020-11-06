Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market is Booming Worldwide by Top Emerging Key Players: Eurofins Scientific Natera BGI Illumina Roche LabCorp Berry Genomics Brooks Life Sciences Macrogen Personalis Novogene Genotypic Technology Dna Link

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Eurofins Scientific Natera BGI Illumina Roche LabCorp Berry Genomics Brooks Life Sciences Macrogen Personalis Novogene Genotypic Technology Dna Link Market Segment by Product Type: , , , Targeted Sequencing Whole Exome Sequencing Whole Genome Sequencing Market Segment by Application: Hospitals and Clinics Biopharma Companies Academic & Research Organizations Other By Region North America United States Canada Mexico Asia-Pacific China Japan South Korea Southeast Asia India Australia, , , Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia South America Brazil Middle East & Africa Middle East Africa

Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1580258/global-next-generation-sequencing-ngs-services-market For Customization in the Report Drop Your Query Here: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1580258/global-next-generation-sequencing-ngs-services-market Buy Now: https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/397d4abab43b7df00ea64a9ac2e9fed2,0,1,global-next-generation-sequencing-ngs-services-market

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services market

TOC

1 MARKET OVERVIEW OF NEXT-GENERATION SEQUENCING (NGS) SERVICES1 1.1 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market Overview1 1.1.1 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Product Scope1 1.1.2 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market Status and Outlook1 1.2 Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market Size Overview by Region 2019 VS 2020 VS 20263 1.3 Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market Size by Region (2015-2026)5 1.4 Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)5 1.5 Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)6 1.6 Key Regions Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)7 1.6.1 North America Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)7 1.6.2 Europe Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)8 1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)9 1.6.4 South America Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)10 1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)11 2 NEXT-GENERATION SEQUENCING (NGS) SERVICES MARKET OVERVIEW BY TYPE12 2.1 Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market Size by Type: 2019 VS 2020 VS 202612 2.2 Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)14 2.3 Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)14 2.4 Targeted Sequencing15 2.5 Whole Exome Sequencing16 2.6 Whole Genome Sequencing16 3 NEXT-GENERATION SEQUENCING (NGS) SERVICES MARKET OVERVIEW BY APPLICATION18 3.1 Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market Size by Application: 2019 VS 2020 VS 202618 3.2 Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)20 3.3 Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)20 3.4 Hospitals and Clinics21 3.5 Biopharma Companies22 3.6 Academic and Research Organizations23 4 NEXT-GENERATION SEQUENCING (NGS) SERVICES COMPETITION ANALYSIS BY PLAYERS24 4.1 Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market Size by Players (2019-2020)24 4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services as of 2019)26 4.3 Founded Date of Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Key Players27 4.4 Global Top Players Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Headquarters and Area Served27 4.5 Key Players Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Product Solution and Service28 4.6 Competitive Status29 4.6.1 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market Concentration Rate29 4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans31 5 COMPANY (TOP PLAYERS) PROFILES AND KEY DATA33 5.1 Eurofins Scientific33 5.1.1 Eurofins Scientific Profile33 5.1.2 Eurofins Scientific Main Business33 5.1.3 Eurofins Scientific Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Products, Services and Solutions35 5.1.4 Eurofins Scientific Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2019-2020)35 5.2 Natera36 5.2.1 Natera Profile36 5.2.2 Natera Main Business36 5.2.3 Natera Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Products, Services and Solutions37 5.2.4 Natera Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2019-2020)37 5.3 BGI38 5.3.1 BGI Profile38 5.3.2 BGI Main Business38 5.3.3 BGI Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Products, Services and Solutions39 5.3.4 BGI Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2019-2020)40 5.4 Illumina40 5.4.1 Illumina Profile40 5.4.2 Illumina Main Business41 5.4.3 Illumina Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Products, Services and Solutions41 5.4.4 Illumina Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2019-2020)42 5.5 Roche42 5.5.1 Roche Profile42 5.5.2 Roche Main Business43 5.5.3 Roche Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Products, Services and Solutions43 5.5.4 Roche Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2019-2020)44 5.6 LabCorp44 5.6.1 LabCorp Profile44 5.6.2 LabCorp Main Business45 5.6.3 LabCorp Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Products, Services and Solutions45 5.6.4 LabCorp Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2019-2020)46 5.7 Berry Genomics46 5.7.1 Berry Genomics Profile46 5.7.2 Berry Genomics Main Business47 5.7.3 Berry Genomics Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Products, Services and Solutions47 5.7.4 Berry Genomics Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2019-2020)48 5.8 Brooks Life Sciences48 5.8.1 Brooks Life Sciences Profile48 5.8.2 Brooks Life Sciences Main Business49 5.8.3 Brooks Life Sciences Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Products, Services and Solutions49 5.8.4 Brooks Life Sciences Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2019-2020)50 5.9 Macrogen50 5.9.1 Macrogen Profile50 5.9.2 Macrogen Main Business51 5.9.3 Macrogen Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Products, Services and Solutions51 5.9.4 Macrogen Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2019-2020)52 5.10 Personalis52 5.10.1 Personalis Profile52 5.10.2 Personalis Main Business53 5.10.3 Personalis Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Products, Services and Solutions54 5.10.4 Personalis Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2019-2020)54 5.11 Novogene55 5.11.1 Novogene Profile55 5.11.2 Novogene Main Business55 5.11.3 Novogene Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Products, Services and Solutions56 5.11.4 Novogene Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2019-2020)56 5.12 Genotypic Technology57 5.12.1 Genotypic Technology Profile57 5.12.2 Genotypic Technology Main Business57 5.12.3 Genotypic Technology Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Products, Services and Solutions58 5.12.4 Genotypic Technology Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2019-2020)60 5.13 Dna Link60 5.13.1 Dna Link Profile60 5.13.2 Dna Link Main Business60 5.13.3 Dna Link Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Products, Services and Solutions61 5.13.4 Dna Link Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2019-2020)61 6 NORTH AMERICA62 6.1 North America Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market Size by Country62 6.2 United States63 6.3 Canada64 6.4 Mexico65 7 EUROPE66 7.1 Europe Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market Size by Country66 7.2 Germany67 7.3 France68 7.4 U.K.69 7.5 Italy70 7.6 Russia71 8 ASIA-PACIFIC72 8.1 Asia-Pacific Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market Size by Country72 8.2 China73 8.3 Japan74 8.4 South Korea74 8.5 Southeast Asia75 8.6 India75 8.7 Australia76 8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific76 9 LATIN AMERICA77 9.1 Latin America Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market Size by Country77 9.2 Brazil78 9.3 Argentina79 9.4 Colombia79 9.5 Rest of Latin America80 10 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA81 10.1 Middle East & Africa Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market Size by Country81 10.2 Middle East82 10.3 Africa82 11 NEXT-GENERATION SEQUENCING (NGS) SERVICES MARKET DYNAMICS83 11.1 Industry Trends83 11.2 Market Drivers83 11.3 Market Challenges84 11.4 Market Restraints84 12 RESEARCH FINDING /CONCLUSION85 13 METHODOLOGY AND DATA SOURCE87 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach87 13.1.1 Research Programs/Design87 13.1.2 Market Size Estimation88 13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation89 13.2 Data Source90 13.2.1 Secondary Sources90 13.2.2 Primary Sources91 13.3 Disclaimer92 13.4 Author List93

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.