The Data Center Colocation Market report provides a unique tool for evaluating the Market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, and focuses on markets capacities and on the changing structure of the Data Center Colocation.

The data center colocation market was valued at USD 31.39 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach a value of USD 58.28 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.92% over the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Data Center Colocation Market: AT&T Inc., NTT Communications, IBM Corporation, SoftBank Group Corporation, British Telecommunications PLC, and others.

– Increasing generation of data has raised the demand for data centers globally. It is estimated that the global data center IP traffic will reach 20.6 Zettabytes by the end of 2021, up from 6.8 Zettabytes per year in 2016, according to the Cisco Systems. The single largest driver of such expansion in the data center capacity is the demand generated by the cloud services providers and the IT industry.

– It is estimated that there is an increase of 35% in data generated every year, globally, which has resulted in many organizations, doubling their on-premises storage over a three-year period interval.

– With the advent of colocation services, it has become an attractive solution to many small-scale and hyper-scale players equally, as it allows organizations to address their storage issues without substantial upfront costs. Globally, North America and Asia-Pacific are the largest markets for collocation industry, responsible for over 78% of the industrys capacity.

Global Data Center Colocation Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Data Center Colocation market on the basis of Types are:

Retail colocation

Wholesale colocation

On the basis of Application , the Global Data Center Colocation market is segmented into:

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Healthcare Sector to register the Fastest Growth Rate:

– Data in the healthcare industry is increasing with the latest digital innovations in technologies for various domains. Many healthcare departments are collecting data from clinical trials and several outpatient records, to analyze such data and derive meaningful analysis from such data.

– However, most of the hospitals involved in such data collections are not equipped with relevant infrastructure. Increasing regulations on data acquisition and records, especially the ones related to clinical trials are drawing several healthcare clients toward datacenters.

– Furthermore, several government initiatives taken up globally are expected to boost the colocation market. For instance, in China, the countrys government has pledged to create an industrial scale of medical services by 2020. The increasing generation of data in the healthcare sector is driving the requirement of data centers.

Industry Latest Development:

February 2019: Digital Realty and Ascenty announced that they added dedicated and private access directly to the IBM Cloud in their connectivity portfolio through IBM Cloud Direct Link.

February 2018: Equinix acquired Infomart Dallas Colocation Data Center, including its operations and tenants, from ASB Real Estate Investments, in a USD 800 million debt and cash transaction.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Data Center Colocation Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

