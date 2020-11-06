The Data Center Blade Server Market report provides a unique tool for evaluating the Market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, and focuses on markets capacities and on the changing structure of the Data Center Blade Server.

The data center blade server market was valued at USD 15.84 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 25.54 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.29% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Data Center Blade Server Market: Cisco Systems, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Oracle Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., NEC Corporation, Dell Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Hitachi Limited, Lenovo Group Limited, Atos SE, and others.

– Single or multiple server blades can be inserted or removed without distressing another running system. It mitigates the hardware cost, which is likely to attract the industry players to adapt to the technology, thereby fueling market growth. Additionally, each server blade does not consist of distinct infrastructure and chassis, owing to which the product is relatively cheaper, as compared to other solutions.

– Cloud computing is one of the sectors that has been significantly driving the data center colocation industry. The adoption of cloud computing has been proliferating over the past few years. According to HostingTribunal, the global public cloud computing market is set to reach USD 258 billion in 2019, providing data access from anywhere, is the primary reason for cloud adoption. Moreover, RightScale has stated that the public cloud adoption has reached 92% in 2018 which was 89% the year before.

– Regarding the data center infrastructure, global corporations offering cloud services, and third-party vendors have been identified to support their services with hyper-scale data centers and blade servers to reduce operational costs. Combining blade servers with the cloud can help reduce operational costs and increase efficiency. Cloud provider companies require private networks with high levels of bandwidth and resiliency and support from a robust data center provider.

Global Data Center Blade Server Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Data Center Blade Server market on the basis of Types are:

Consulting services

Installation and support services

Professional services

On the basis of Application , the Global Data Center Blade Server market is segmented into:

Small size organization

Medium size organization

Large size organization

Healthcare Segment is Expected to Witness a Significant Growth:

– Digitization of consumer health records in the form of electronic medical records (EMR) contributes to data increment. Latest innovations in the medical equipment and modernization of legacy operating systems, such as management of personnel, improvement in the patient response systems, etc., generate a multitude of data, further necessitating the need for data centers. This need for data centers, in turn, drives the demand for data center cooling.

– Telemedicine is increasing in usage, owing to various advantages, such as consumers from any region being able to gain access to the required doctor. It is an efficient method, as both money and time are being saved, owing to the change in the typically scheduled visits, thereby, generating a lot of data, and emphasizing the need for data centers.

– According to the study published by equinix, the global interconnection growth in the healthcare and life science sector is estimated to increase to 169 terabits per second or by 70% of installed interconnection bandwidth in the next five years. This will increase the data traffic with the set of provider and counterparties inside carrier-neutral colocation data centers.

Industry Latest Development:

April 2019 – Fujitsu released its latest blade server PRIMERGY CX400 M4, which is a multi-node blade server enables the flexibility to adapt to various high-performance and technical computing workloads. It is designed with dual-socket and is equipped with the latest generation of the Intel Xeon Processor Scalable Family.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Data Center Blade Server Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

