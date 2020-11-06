Data Catalog Market 2020 Competitive Insights- IBM, Informatica, Alteryx, Collibra, Alation, Microsoft

The Data Catalog Market report provides a unique tool for evaluating the Market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, and focuses on markets capacities and on the changing structure of the Data Catalog.

The Data Catalog Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.7% over the forecast period 2020 to 2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Data Catalog Market: IBM, Informatica, Alteryx, Collibra, Alation, Microsoft, TIBCO Software, Datawatch Corporation, Zaloni and others.

– The requirement to access massive volumes of data collected at heterogeneous sources to get a consolidated view of data for improving the decision-making process, production of vast amounts of data, and growing adoption of self-service analytics are principal driving factors for the market.

– For instance, according to Cisco Systems, in 2022, global consumer IP traffic is expected to reach 333 exabytes per month at a 27% compound annual growth rate. Consumer traffic includes fixed IP traffic generated by households, university populations, and internet cafes. Consumer IP internet traffic amounted to 167 EB per month in 2019.

– Moreover, according to Seagate Technology PLC, the total amount of data created, copied, captured, and consumed in the world is forecast to proliferate, reaching 59 zettabytes in 2020. The accelerated development of digitalization adds to the ever-growing global data sphere.

– In the deployment mode segment, the cloud deployment mode is expected to hold a larger market size and grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Cloud-based solutions offer extensive and agile solutions to end-users in the data catalog market.

Global Data Catalog Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Data Catalog market on the basis of Types are:

Cloud

On-premises

On the basis of Application , the Global Data Catalog market is segmented into:

Manufacturing

Healthcare

BFSI

Research and academia

Media and entertainment

Retail and eCommerce

Government and defense

Telecom and IT

Others

Solutions Segment is Expected to Hold a Larger Market Size:

– In the data catalog market, the solutions segment is anticipated to possess a larger market size through the forecast period. The combined solution renders optimization of individual productivity, improved data quality, elimination of data duplication and data silos, and simplified data discovery.

– The advancement of self-analytic data and the intensification of data in the new age business are the principal factors that present alluring opportunities for the growth of data catalog solution components.

– For instance, according to Cisco Systems in 2021, 3.06 zettabytes of IP traffic are expected to pass from data centers to users. Besides, according to the same source in the year 2021, cloud traffic in North America will amount to an estimated 6.8 zettabytes per year.

– Several industry verticals, such as Healthcare, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), and retail and eCommerce, are using data catalog solutions to access and interpret massive volumes of data and form business strategies and deliver business-critical decisions.

– For example, firms like Alteryx data cataloging is available through Alteryx Connect. The solution centralizes metrics, business terms and definitions, and information assets for discoverability and collaboration. Connect lets users determine the kinds of information their data includes, who is using it, where the data comes from, and how it is used.

Industry Latest Development:

June 2020 – Collibra, launched the Collibra Data Intelligence Cloud, an end-to-end integrated platform that automates data workflows, provides deep visibility into the data ecosystem, ensures security, and delivers trusted insights. Collibra Data Intelligence Cloud provides business, data governance, and privacy users with a streamlined means of accessing trusted data, which they can then analyze with the tools they already use.

May 2020 – Alation has announced the creation of a public data catalog populated with information to track COVID-19. The COVID-19 data catalog was designed as a collaboration platform where a community of data scientists, researchers and epidemiologists can work to answer key questions about the Coronavirus.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Data Catalog Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

