The Cybersecurity Market report provides a unique tool for evaluating the Market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments and focuses on market capacities and on the changing structure of the Cybersecurity.

The cybersecurity market was valued at USD 161.07 billion in 2019, and it is expected to reach USD 363.05 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 14.5% during 2020-2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Cybersecurity Market: AVG Technologies, Cisco Systems Inc., IBM Corporation, and others.

(Special Offer: Get Flat 30% Discount on this Report)

Click the link to get a Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355529/cybersecurity-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=20

– Rapidly increasing cybersecurity incidents and regulations requiring their reporting are driving the cybersecurity market. According to the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) and McAfee, cybercrimes, which include damage and destruction of data, stolen money, lost property, intellectual property theft, and other areas, currently cost the world almost USD 600 billion each year, or 0.8% of the global GDP.

– Adoption of M2M/IoT connections demands strengthened for cybersecurity in enterprises. This is driving the market, as the emerging business models and applications are coupled with the reducing device costs, which have been instrumental in driving the adoption of IoT, and consequently, the number of connected devices, such as connected cars, machines, meters, wearables, and consumer electronics. On the other hand, several other smart city projects and initiatives are ongoing, and by 2025, it is expected that there may be around 30 global smart cities and 50% of these may be located in North America and Europe, which may demand high cybersecurity for prevention.

Global Cybersecurity Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Cybersecurity market on the basis of Types are:

Network security

Endpoint security

Application security

Cloud security

Wireless security

Others

On the basis of Application , the Global Cybersecurity market is segmented into:

Managed services

Professional services

Aerospace and Defense Segment is Expected to Witness Significant Growth:

– Asia-Pacific is expected to have the highest market growth for cybersecurity solutions, over the forecast period. The strong presence of several market incumbents, coupled with recent security threats in the region, is expected to drive the adoption of these solutions further.

– India has experienced a rapid increase in cybercrime registration, with the country ranking fifth in terms of the overall DNS hijacks. Also, according to Gemalto, India accounts for 37% of the global breaches in terms of records compromised or stolen. Furthermore, the increasing number of malware and ransomware attacks in the country is a significant factor driving the adoption of cybersecurity solutions. According to the 2019 Internet Security Threat Report by Symantec, the use of malicious PowerScripts increased by 1,000%, and ransomware infections of enterprises increased by 12%, in 2018.

– Moreover, South Korea is becoming one of the prime targets for cyber-attacks, due to the country’s increasing number of connected devices, advanced use of mobile devices, and significant intellectual property. In January 2019, according to the National Police Agency report, cybercrimes increased by nearly 14% in Korea in 2018, to reach about 150,000 cases. This drives the use of cybersecurity in this country.

Browse the report description and TOC:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355529/cybersecurity-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025?Mode=20

Industry Latest Development:

December 2019 – FireEye Inc. introduced FireEye Cyber-Physical Threat Intelligence. The new subscription provides context, data, and actionable analysis on threats to cyber-physical systems, including operational technology (OT), industrial control systems (ICS), Internet of Things (IoT), and other equipment used to manage interconnected physical processes.

September 2019 – The Cisco Webex Control Hub launched an extended security pack available for users and enabled the customers to protect data from accidental misuse and malicious attacks while delivering the best user experience. It packages full-functionality Cisco Cloudlock CASB for Webex Teams with native Webex anti-malware capabilities powered by Cisco Talos ClamAV in Webex Cloud.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Cybersecurity Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please connect with our sales team ([email protected] ).

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]