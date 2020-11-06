Synthetic Food Additives Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Market Size & Forecast by 2026

Report Synopsis

In this report, Future Market Insights offers a 10-year forecast (2016–2026) of the global Synthetic Food Additives market. The Synthetic Food Additives market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% in terms of value during the forecast period. The Synthetic Food Additives market research study presents insights on the dynamics and trends of the Synthetic Food Additives market across seven major regions which are expected to influence the current nature and future status of the global Synthetic Food Additives market over the forecast period.

In the Synthetic Food Additives market report, Future Market Insights (FMI) analyses the global Synthetic Food Additives market for the period 2016–2026. The primary objective of the report is to offer updates on the advancements in the global Synthetic Food Additives market.

Multiple factors are expected to drive the growth of the Synthetic Food Additives market during the forecast period. Among those factors, the expansion of the convenience and processed food industry in emerging economic countries and the growing demand for functional Synthetic Food Additives will have a huge impact on the growth of the Synthetic Food Additives market. In the years to come, increasing new applications of Synthetic Food Additives in the bakery & confectionery and beverages segments are also likely to drive the growth of the Synthetic Food Additives market.

In the following section, FMI analyses the performance of the Synthetic Food Additives market on the basis of the global Synthetic Food Additives market revenue and volume split, since this is essential in understanding the future growth potential of the Synthetic Food Additives market. This section also includes FMI’s analysis of key trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities that are influencing the growth of the Synthetic Food Additives market currently. The impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints across all major regions, based on the weighted average model, is included in the Synthetic Food Additives market report, to better equip and arm clients with crystal clear decision-making insights.

As highlighted earlier, the Synthetic Food Additives market is an aggregation of product type (including acidity regulators, colourants, emulsifiers, enzymes, hydrocolloids, flavouring agents, preservatives and sweeteners), source (includes natural and synthetic) and application (bakery & confectionery, dairy & frozen desserts, snacks & convenience food, beverages, meat & poultry products, and others) segments. All these segments are included in this section to make the Synthetic Food Additives market study more comprehensive.

The next section of the report includes analysis of the Synthetic Food Additives market by region. It provides the Synthetic Food Additives market outlook for 2016–2026, and sets the forecast within the context of the Synthetic Food Additives market. This study discusses the key regional trends contributing to the growth of the Synthetic Food Additives market on a global basis. It also analyses the degree at which the global drivers are influencing the Synthetic Food Additives market in each region. Key regions assessed in this report are North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan (as a separate region) and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

All the above sections — by product type, by source, by application, and by region — evaluate the present scenario and the growth prospects in the Synthetic Food Additives market for the period 2016–2026. We have considered 2015 as the base year for the Synthetic Food Additives market, and provided data for the trailing 12 months.

To deduce the Synthetic Food Additives market size, we have considered the overall revenue generated from the sales of food additive products across various regions. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue, by value, generated across the Synthetic Food Additives market. In order to offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the Synthetic Food Additives market would develop in the future. However, forecasting the Synthetic Food Additives market in terms of various food additive segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalising them after the forecast has been completed. Given the characteristics of the Synthetic Food Additives market, we triangulated the outcome on the basis of three different types of analyses, based on the supply side, consumer spending, and economic envelope.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key Synthetic Food Additives market segments, regional adoption, revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar, and volume forecast in terms of absolute unit. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the Synthetic Food Additives market. However, absolute dollar opportunity and unit opportunity are critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources, from a sales and delivery perspective, present in the Synthetic Food Additives market.

In order to understand the key segments in the Synthetic Food Additives market in terms of growth and adoption of Synthetic Food Additives across the concerned regions, FMI developed the Synthetic Food Additives market attractiveness index. The resulting index would help clients identify existing market opportunities.

In the final section of the report, the Synthetic Food Additives market competitive landscape is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view, based on various categories of providers present in the market value chain, their Synthetic Food Additives product portfolio, and key differentiating parameters in the market. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a segment in the Synthetic Food Additives market value chain. Synthetic Food Additives market report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on the in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the Synthetic Food Additives marketplace. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the Synthetic Food Additives market report to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies, key offerings, and recent developments in the Synthetic Food Additives market space.

Key companies profiled in the Synthetic Food Additives market report are Cargill Incorporated, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Archer Daniels Midland, Alpha Ingredients Srl, Kerry Group, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Ingredion Incorporated, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, BASF SE, Tate & Lyle PLC, and Novozymes A/S.

Key Segments Covered: Synthetic Food Additives Market

By Product Type

Acidity Regulators

Colourants

Emulsifiers

Enzymes

Hydrocolloids

Flavouring Agents

Preservatives

Sweeteners

By Source

Natural

Synthetic

By Application

Bakery & Confectionery

Dairy & Frozen Desserts

Snacks & Convenience Food (Processed & Frozen)

Beverages

Meat & Poultry Products

Others (sauces, soups, and baby food)

Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies