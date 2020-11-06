Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Market Research With Size, Growth, Key Players, Segments And Forecasts Analysis 2020-2026 | GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers

“

The report titled Global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Used and Refurbished Medical Devices report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Used and Refurbished Medical Devices report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Hitachi, Canon Medical, Block Imaging International, Avante Medical Surgical, Soma Technology, Integrity Medical Systems, Everx Pvt Ltd, Radiology Oncology Systems

Market Segmentation by Product: Medical Imaging Devices

Operating Room and Surgical Devices

Patient Monitors

Cardiovascular and Cardiology Devices

Neurology Devices

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Hospitals and Clinic

Nursing Homes

Other



The Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Used and Refurbished Medical Devices market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Used and Refurbished Medical Devices industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Medical Imaging Devices

1.3.3 Operating Room and Surgical Devices

1.3.4 Patient Monitors

1.3.5 Cardiovascular and Cardiology Devices

1.3.6 Neurology Devices

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Hospitals and Clinic

1.4.3 Nursing Homes

1.4.4 Other

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Production Capacity(2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Production (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Market Trends

2.3.2 Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Market Drivers

2.3.3 Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Market Challenges

2.3.4 Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Market Restraints

2.3.5 Primary Interviews with Key Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Players: Views for Future

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Used and Refurbished Medical Devices as of 2019)

3.4 Global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Estimate and Forecast by Type

4.1 Global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.3 Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.3 Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Consumption by Application (2021-2026)

6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 Japan

6.5.1 Japan Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 Japan Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.5.4 Japan Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 China

6.6.1 China Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 China Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.6.4 China Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.7.1 Southeast Asia Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.2 Southeast Asia Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.3 Key Players Market Share in Southeast Asia

6.7.4 Southeast Asia Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.8 India

6.8.1 India Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.8.2 India Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.8.3 Key Players Market Share in India

6.8.4 India Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Import & Export (2015-2020)

7 Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Consumption in 2015 VS 2019

7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia

7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam

7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina

7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 UAE

8 Company Profiles

8.1 GE Healthcare

8.1.1 GE Healthcare Corporation Information

8.1.2 GE Healthcare Business Overview and Total Revenue and Total Revenue

8.1.3 GE Healthcare Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Products and Services

8.1.5 GE Healthcare SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 GE Healthcare Recent Developments

8.2 Philips Healthcare

8.2.1 Philips Healthcare Corporation Information

8.2.2 Philips Healthcare Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.2.3 Philips Healthcare Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Products and Services

8.2.5 Philips Healthcare SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Philips Healthcare Recent Developments

8.3 Siemens Healthineers

8.3.1 Siemens Healthineers Corporation Information

8.3.2 Siemens Healthineers Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.3.3 Siemens Healthineers Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Products and Services

8.3.5 Siemens Healthineers SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Siemens Healthineers Recent Developments

8.4 Hitachi

8.4.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

8.4.2 Hitachi Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.4.3 Hitachi Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Products and Services

8.4.5 Hitachi SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Hitachi Recent Developments

8.5 Canon Medical

8.5.1 Canon Medical Corporation Information

8.5.2 Canon Medical Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.5.3 Canon Medical Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Products and Services

8.5.5 Canon Medical SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Canon Medical Recent Developments

8.6 Block Imaging International

8.6.1 Block Imaging International Corporation Information

8.6.2 Block Imaging International Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.6.3 Block Imaging International Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Products and Services

8.6.5 Block Imaging International SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Block Imaging International Recent Developments

8.7 Avante Medical Surgical

8.7.1 Avante Medical Surgical Corporation Information

8.7.2 Avante Medical Surgical Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.7.3 Avante Medical Surgical Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Products and Services

8.7.5 Avante Medical Surgical SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Avante Medical Surgical Recent Developments

8.8 Soma Technology

8.8.1 Soma Technology Corporation Information

8.8.2 Soma Technology Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.8.3 Soma Technology Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Products and Services

8.8.5 Soma Technology SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Soma Technology Recent Developments

8.9 Integrity Medical Systems

8.9.1 Integrity Medical Systems Corporation Information

8.9.2 Integrity Medical Systems Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.9.3 Integrity Medical Systems Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Products and Services

8.9.5 Integrity Medical Systems SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Integrity Medical Systems Recent Developments

8.10 Everx Pvt Ltd

8.10.1 Everx Pvt Ltd Corporation Information

8.10.2 Everx Pvt Ltd Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.10.3 Everx Pvt Ltd Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Products and Services

8.10.5 Everx Pvt Ltd SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 Everx Pvt Ltd Recent Developments

8.11 Radiology Oncology Systems

8.11.1 Radiology Oncology Systems Corporation Information

8.11.2 Radiology Oncology Systems Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.11.3 Radiology Oncology Systems Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Products and Services

8.11.5 Radiology Oncology Systems SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 Radiology Oncology Systems Recent Developments

9 Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 Japan

9.3.4 China

9.3.5 Southeast Asia

9.3.6 India

10 Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Sales Channels

11.2.2 Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Distributors

11.3 Used and Refurbished Medical Devices Customers

12 Key Findings

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Author Details

13.3 Disclaimer

