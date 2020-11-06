“

The report titled Global Long Steel Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Long Steel market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Long Steel market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Long Steel market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Long Steel market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Long Steel report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Long Steel report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Long Steel market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Long Steel market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Long Steel market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Long Steel market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Long Steel market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: ArcelorMittal, Baowu Steel, Emirates Steel Industries Co., Erdemir Iron and Steel, Ezz Steel, Habas Corp, Hesteel Group, Hyundai Steel, Metinvest, National Iranian Steel Company (NISCO), Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, Nucor, Qatar Steel, Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC), Steel Authority of India, Tata Steel, Ternium, Nucor Corporation, Gerdau

Market Segmentation by Product: Rebar

Wire Rod

Rail

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Construction

Infrastructure

Others



The Long Steel Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Long Steel market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Long Steel market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Long Steel market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Long Steel industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Long Steel market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Long Steel market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Long Steel market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Long Steel Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Long Steel Market Size Growth Rateby Type

1.3.2 Rebar

1.3.3 Wire Rod

1.3.4 Rail

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Long Steel Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.4.2 Construction

1.4.3 Infrastructure

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Long Steel Market Size (2015-2026)

2.1.1 Global Long Steel Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Long Steel Sales (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Long Steel Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Long Steel Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Long Steel Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Long Steel Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.4 Long Steel Industry Trends

2.4.1 Long Steel Market Trends

2.4.2 Long Steel Market Drivers

2.4.3 Long Steel Market Challenges

2.4.4 Long Steel Market Restraints

2.4.5 Primary Interviews with Key Long Steel Players: Views for Future

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Long Steel Manufacturers by Sales (2015-2020)

3.1.1 Global Long Steel Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Long Steel Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Long Steel Sales in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Long Steel by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Long Steel Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Long Steel Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Long Steel Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Long Steel as of 2019)

3.4 Global Long Steel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Long Steel Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Long Steel Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Long Steel Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Long Steel Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Long Steel Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Long Steel Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Long Steel Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Long Steel Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Long Steel Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Long Steel Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Long Steel Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Long Steel Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Long Steel Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Long Steel Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Long Steel Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Long Steel Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.4 Long Steel Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Long Steel Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Long Steel Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Long Steel Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.4 Long Steel Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Long Steel Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 North America Long Steel Breakdown Data by Type

6.3 North America Long Steel Breakdown Data by Application

6.4 North America Long Steel Breakdown Data by Countries

6.4.1 North America Long Steel Sales by Countries

6.4.2 North America Long Steel Revenue by Countries

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Long Steel Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 Europe Long Steel Breakdown Data by Type

7.3 Europe Long Steel Breakdown Data by Application

7.4 Europe Long Steel Breakdown Data by Countries

7.4.1 Europe Long Steel Sales by Countries

7.4.2 Europe Long Steel Revenue by Countries

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Long Steel Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 Asia Pacific Long Steel Breakdown Data by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Long Steel Breakdown Data by Application

8.4 Asia Pacific Long Steel Breakdown Data by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Long Steel Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Long Steel Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Long Steel Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Latin America Long Steel Breakdown Data by Type

9.3 Latin America Long Steel Breakdown Data by Application

9.4 Latin America Long Steel Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Latin America Long Steel Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Latin America Long Steel Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Long Steel Breakdown Data by Type

10.2 Middle East and Africa Long Steel Breakdown Data by Application

10.3 Middle East and Africa Long Steel Breakdown Data by Countries

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Long Steel Sales by Countries

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Long Steel Revenue by Countries

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

10.3.5 UAE

11 Company Profiles

11.1 ArcelorMittal

11.1.1 ArcelorMittal Corporation Information

11.1.2 ArcelorMittal Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 ArcelorMittal Long Steel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 ArcelorMittal Long Steel Products and Services

11.1.5 ArcelorMittal SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 ArcelorMittal Recent Developments

11.2 Baowu Steel

11.2.1 Baowu Steel Corporation Information

11.2.2 Baowu Steel Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 Baowu Steel Long Steel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Baowu Steel Long Steel Products and Services

11.2.5 Baowu Steel SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Baowu Steel Recent Developments

11.3 Emirates Steel Industries Co.

11.3.1 Emirates Steel Industries Co. Corporation Information

11.3.2 Emirates Steel Industries Co. Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 Emirates Steel Industries Co. Long Steel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Emirates Steel Industries Co. Long Steel Products and Services

11.3.5 Emirates Steel Industries Co. SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Emirates Steel Industries Co. Recent Developments

11.4 Erdemir Iron and Steel

11.4.1 Erdemir Iron and Steel Corporation Information

11.4.2 Erdemir Iron and Steel Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 Erdemir Iron and Steel Long Steel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Erdemir Iron and Steel Long Steel Products and Services

11.4.5 Erdemir Iron and Steel SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Erdemir Iron and Steel Recent Developments

11.5 Ezz Steel

11.5.1 Ezz Steel Corporation Information

11.5.2 Ezz Steel Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 Ezz Steel Long Steel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Ezz Steel Long Steel Products and Services

11.5.5 Ezz Steel SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Ezz Steel Recent Developments

11.6 Habas Corp

11.6.1 Habas Corp Corporation Information

11.6.2 Habas Corp Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 Habas Corp Long Steel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Habas Corp Long Steel Products and Services

11.6.5 Habas Corp SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Habas Corp Recent Developments

11.7 Hesteel Group

11.7.1 Hesteel Group Corporation Information

11.7.2 Hesteel Group Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 Hesteel Group Long Steel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Hesteel Group Long Steel Products and Services

11.7.5 Hesteel Group SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Hesteel Group Recent Developments

11.8 Hyundai Steel

11.8.1 Hyundai Steel Corporation Information

11.8.2 Hyundai Steel Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 Hyundai Steel Long Steel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Hyundai Steel Long Steel Products and Services

11.8.5 Hyundai Steel SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Hyundai Steel Recent Developments

11.9 Metinvest

11.9.1 Metinvest Corporation Information

11.9.2 Metinvest Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 Metinvest Long Steel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Metinvest Long Steel Products and Services

11.9.5 Metinvest SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Metinvest Recent Developments

11.10 National Iranian Steel Company (NISCO)

11.10.1 National Iranian Steel Company (NISCO) Corporation Information

11.10.2 National Iranian Steel Company (NISCO) Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 National Iranian Steel Company (NISCO) Long Steel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 National Iranian Steel Company (NISCO) Long Steel Products and Services

11.10.5 National Iranian Steel Company (NISCO) SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 National Iranian Steel Company (NISCO) Recent Developments

11.11 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

11.11.1 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation Corporation Information

11.11.2 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.11.3 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation Long Steel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.11.4 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation Long Steel Products and Services

11.11.5 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation SWOT Analysis

11.11.6 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation Recent Developments

11.12 Nucor

11.12.1 Nucor Corporation Information

11.12.2 Nucor Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.12.3 Nucor Long Steel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Nucor Long Steel Products and Services

11.12.5 Nucor SWOT Analysis

11.12.6 Nucor Recent Developments

11.13 Qatar Steel

11.13.1 Qatar Steel Corporation Information

11.13.2 Qatar Steel Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.13.3 Qatar Steel Long Steel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Qatar Steel Long Steel Products and Services

11.13.5 Qatar Steel SWOT Analysis

11.13.6 Qatar Steel Recent Developments

11.14 Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC)

11.14.1 Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) Corporation Information

11.14.2 Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.14.3 Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) Long Steel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) Long Steel Products and Services

11.14.5 Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) SWOT Analysis

11.14.6 Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) Recent Developments

11.15 Steel Authority of India

11.15.1 Steel Authority of India Corporation Information

11.15.2 Steel Authority of India Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.15.3 Steel Authority of India Long Steel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Steel Authority of India Long Steel Products and Services

11.15.5 Steel Authority of India SWOT Analysis

11.15.6 Steel Authority of India Recent Developments

11.16 Tata Steel

11.16.1 Tata Steel Corporation Information

11.16.2 Tata Steel Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.16.3 Tata Steel Long Steel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Tata Steel Long Steel Products and Services

11.16.5 Tata Steel SWOT Analysis

11.16.6 Tata Steel Recent Developments

11.17 Ternium

11.17.1 Ternium Corporation Information

11.17.2 Ternium Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.17.3 Ternium Long Steel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Ternium Long Steel Products and Services

11.17.5 Ternium SWOT Analysis

11.17.6 Ternium Recent Developments

11.18 Nucor Corporation

11.18.1 Nucor Corporation Corporation Information

11.18.2 Nucor Corporation Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.18.3 Nucor Corporation Long Steel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 Nucor Corporation Long Steel Products and Services

11.18.5 Nucor Corporation SWOT Analysis

11.18.6 Nucor Corporation Recent Developments

11.19 Gerdau

11.19.1 Gerdau Corporation Information

11.19.2 Gerdau Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.19.3 Gerdau Long Steel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.19.4 Gerdau Long Steel Products and Services

11.19.5 Gerdau SWOT Analysis

11.19.6 Gerdau Recent Developments

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Long Steel Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Sales Channels Analysis

12.2.1 Long Steel Sales Channels

12.2.2 Long Steel Distributors

12.3 Long Steel Customers

13 Estimates and Projections by Regions

13.1 Global Long Steel Market Size Forecast by Region

13.1.1 Global Long Steel Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Long Steel Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.2 North America Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13.3 Europe Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13.4 Asia Pacific Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

13.5 Latin America Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13.6 Middle East and Africa Market Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”