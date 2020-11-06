Microalgae Market is Booming Worldwide by Top Emerging Key Players: DIC Corporation, Cyanotech Corporation, Algaetech Group, TAAU Australia, Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina, Shengbada Biology, Green A, Dongtai City Spirulina Bio-engineering, Alltech, Parry Nutraceuticals, BlueBioTech, Roquette Klötze, ALLMA, Cyane, Archimede Ricerche, AlgaEnergy, Phycom, Necton

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Microalgae Sales Market Report 2020“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Microalgae market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Microalgae market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Microalgae market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, DIC Corporation, Cyanotech Corporation, Algaetech Group, TAAU Australia, Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina, Shengbada Biology, Green A, Dongtai City Spirulina Bio-engineering, Alltech, Parry Nutraceuticals, BlueBioTech, Roquette Klötze, ALLMA, Cyane, Archimede Ricerche, AlgaEnergy, Phycom, Necton Market Segment by Product Type: Spirulina, Chlorella, Dunaliella, Amphora, Other algae Market Segment by Application: , Food, Feed, Pharmaceuticals, Biofuels, Other

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Microalgae market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Microalgae market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Microalgae industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Microalgae market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Microalgae market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Microalgae market

TOC

1 Microalgae Market Overview

1.1 Microalgae Product Scope

1.2 Microalgae Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Microalgae Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Spirulina

1.2.3 Chlorella

1.2.4 Dunaliella

1.2.5 Amphora

1.2.6 Other algae

1.3 Microalgae Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Microalgae Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Food

1.3.3 Feed

1.3.4 Pharmaceuticals

1.3.5 Biofuels

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Microalgae Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Microalgae Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Microalgae Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Microalgae Price Trends (2015-2026) 2 Microalgae Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Microalgae Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Microalgae Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Microalgae Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Microalgae Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Microalgae Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Microalgae Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Microalgae Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Microalgae Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Microalgae Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Microalgae Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Microalgae Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Microalgae Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Microalgae Estimates and Projections (2015-2026) 3 Global Microalgae Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Microalgae Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Microalgae Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Microalgae Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Microalgae as of 2019)

3.4 Global Microalgae Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Microalgae Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Microalgae Players (Opinion Leaders) 4 Global Microalgae Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Microalgae Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Microalgae Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Microalgae Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Microalgae Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Microalgae Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Microalgae Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Microalgae Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Microalgae Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 5 Global Microalgae Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Microalgae Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Microalgae Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Microalgae Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Microalgae Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Microalgae Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Microalgae Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Microalgae Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Microalgae Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States Microalgae Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Microalgae Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Microalgae Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Microalgae Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Microalgae Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Microalgae Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Microalgae Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Microalgae Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Microalgae Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Microalgae Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Microalgae Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Microalgae Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan Microalgae Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Microalgae Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Microalgae Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Microalgae Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia Microalgae Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Microalgae Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Microalgae Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Microalgae Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 11 India Microalgae Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Microalgae Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Microalgae Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Microalgae Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Microalgae Business

12.1 DIC Corporation

12.1.1 DIC Corporation Corporation Information

12.1.2 DIC Corporation Business Overview

12.1.3 DIC Corporation Microalgae Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 DIC Corporation Microalgae Products Offered

12.1.5 DIC Corporation Recent Development

12.2 Cyanotech Corporation

12.2.1 Cyanotech Corporation Corporation Information

12.2.2 Cyanotech Corporation Business Overview

12.2.3 Cyanotech Corporation Microalgae Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Cyanotech Corporation Microalgae Products Offered

12.2.5 Cyanotech Corporation Recent Development

12.3 Algaetech Group

12.3.1 Algaetech Group Corporation Information

12.3.2 Algaetech Group Business Overview

12.3.3 Algaetech Group Microalgae Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Algaetech Group Microalgae Products Offered

12.3.5 Algaetech Group Recent Development

12.4 TAAU Australia

12.4.1 TAAU Australia Corporation Information

12.4.2 TAAU Australia Business Overview

12.4.3 TAAU Australia Microalgae Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 TAAU Australia Microalgae Products Offered

12.4.5 TAAU Australia Recent Development

12.5 Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina

12.5.1 Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Corporation Information

12.5.2 Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Business Overview

12.5.3 Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Microalgae Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Microalgae Products Offered

12.5.5 Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Recent Development

12.6 Shengbada Biology

12.6.1 Shengbada Biology Corporation Information

12.6.2 Shengbada Biology Business Overview

12.6.3 Shengbada Biology Microalgae Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Shengbada Biology Microalgae Products Offered

12.6.5 Shengbada Biology Recent Development

12.7 Green A

12.7.1 Green A Corporation Information

12.7.2 Green A Business Overview

12.7.3 Green A Microalgae Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Green A Microalgae Products Offered

12.7.5 Green A Recent Development

12.8 Dongtai City Spirulina Bio-engineering

12.8.1 Dongtai City Spirulina Bio-engineering Corporation Information

12.8.2 Dongtai City Spirulina Bio-engineering Business Overview

12.8.3 Dongtai City Spirulina Bio-engineering Microalgae Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Dongtai City Spirulina Bio-engineering Microalgae Products Offered

12.8.5 Dongtai City Spirulina Bio-engineering Recent Development

12.9 Alltech

12.9.1 Alltech Corporation Information

12.9.2 Alltech Business Overview

12.9.3 Alltech Microalgae Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Alltech Microalgae Products Offered

12.9.5 Alltech Recent Development

12.10 Parry Nutraceuticals

12.10.1 Parry Nutraceuticals Corporation Information

12.10.2 Parry Nutraceuticals Business Overview

12.10.3 Parry Nutraceuticals Microalgae Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Parry Nutraceuticals Microalgae Products Offered

12.10.5 Parry Nutraceuticals Recent Development

12.11 BlueBioTech

12.11.1 BlueBioTech Corporation Information

12.11.2 BlueBioTech Business Overview

12.11.3 BlueBioTech Microalgae Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 BlueBioTech Microalgae Products Offered

12.11.5 BlueBioTech Recent Development

12.12 Roquette Klötze

12.12.1 Roquette Klötze Corporation Information

12.12.2 Roquette Klötze Business Overview

12.12.3 Roquette Klötze Microalgae Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Roquette Klötze Microalgae Products Offered

12.12.5 Roquette Klötze Recent Development

12.13 ALLMA

12.13.1 ALLMA Corporation Information

12.13.2 ALLMA Business Overview

12.13.3 ALLMA Microalgae Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 ALLMA Microalgae Products Offered

12.13.5 ALLMA Recent Development

12.14 Cyane

12.14.1 Cyane Corporation Information

12.14.2 Cyane Business Overview

12.14.3 Cyane Microalgae Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Cyane Microalgae Products Offered

12.14.5 Cyane Recent Development

12.15 Archimede Ricerche

12.15.1 Archimede Ricerche Corporation Information

12.15.2 Archimede Ricerche Business Overview

12.15.3 Archimede Ricerche Microalgae Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Archimede Ricerche Microalgae Products Offered

12.15.5 Archimede Ricerche Recent Development

12.16 AlgaEnergy

12.16.1 AlgaEnergy Corporation Information

12.16.2 AlgaEnergy Business Overview

12.16.3 AlgaEnergy Microalgae Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 AlgaEnergy Microalgae Products Offered

12.16.5 AlgaEnergy Recent Development

12.17 Phycom

12.17.1 Phycom Corporation Information

12.17.2 Phycom Business Overview

12.17.3 Phycom Microalgae Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Phycom Microalgae Products Offered

12.17.5 Phycom Recent Development

12.18 Necton

12.18.1 Necton Corporation Information

12.18.2 Necton Business Overview

12.18.3 Necton Microalgae Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 Necton Microalgae Products Offered

12.18.5 Necton Recent Development 13 Microalgae Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Microalgae Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Microalgae

13.4 Microalgae Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Microalgae Distributors List

14.3 Microalgae Customers 15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Microalgae Market Trends

15.2 Microalgae Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Microalgae Market Challenges

15.4 Microalgae Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

