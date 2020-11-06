Paperboard Market Size, Industry Growth Prospects & Trends Analysis by 2026| Stora Enso, ITC, Shandong Bohui Paper, Zumbiel Packaging

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Paperboard market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Paperboard market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Paperboard report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Paperboard report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Paperboard market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Paperboard market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Paperboard market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Paperboard market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Paperboard market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Paperboard Market Research Report: Stora Enso, ITC, Shandong Bohui Paper, Zumbiel Packaging, Paper Works Industries, Graphic Packaging International, Multi Packaging Solutions, Clondalkin Group, Caraustar and Cascades Inc.

Types: White Lined Chip board

Virgin Fiber-based board

Coated Unbleached Kraft Board (CUK)



Applications: Packaging

Graphic Printing



The Paperboard Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Paperboard market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Paperboard market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Paperboard market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Paperboard industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Paperboard market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Paperboard market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Paperboard market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Paperboard Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Paperboard Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Paperboard Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 White Lined Chip board

1.4.3 Virgin Fiber-based board

1.4.4 Coated Unbleached Kraft Board (CUK)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Paperboard Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Packaging

1.5.3 Graphic Printing

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Paperboard Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Paperboard Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Paperboard Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Paperboard, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Paperboard Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Paperboard Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Paperboard Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Paperboard Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Paperboard Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Paperboard Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Paperboard Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Paperboard Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Paperboard Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Paperboard Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Paperboard Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Paperboard Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Paperboard Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Paperboard Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Paperboard Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Paperboard Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Paperboard Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Paperboard Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Paperboard Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Paperboard Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Paperboard Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Paperboard Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Paperboard Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Paperboard Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Paperboard Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Paperboard Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Paperboard Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Paperboard Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Paperboard Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Paperboard Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Paperboard Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Paperboard Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Paperboard Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Paperboard Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Paperboard Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Paperboard Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Paperboard Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Paperboard Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Paperboard Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China Paperboard Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China Paperboard Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China Paperboard Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 China Paperboard Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Paperboard Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top Paperboard Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 China Paperboard Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China Paperboard Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China Paperboard Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China Paperboard Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 China Paperboard Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China Paperboard Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China Paperboard Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China Paperboard Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 China Paperboard Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China Paperboard Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Paperboard Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China Paperboard Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 China Paperboard Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China Paperboard Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China Paperboard Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China Paperboard Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Paperboard Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Paperboard Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Paperboard Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Paperboard Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Paperboard Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Paperboard Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Paperboard Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Paperboard Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Paperboard Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Paperboard Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Paperboard Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Paperboard Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Paperboard Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Paperboard Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Paperboard Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Paperboard Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Paperboard Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Paperboard Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Paperboard Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Paperboard Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Stora Enso

12.1.1 Stora Enso Corporation Information

12.1.2 Stora Enso Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Stora Enso Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Stora Enso Paperboard Products Offered

12.1.5 Stora Enso Recent Development

12.2 ITC

12.2.1 ITC Corporation Information

12.2.2 ITC Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 ITC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 ITC Paperboard Products Offered

12.2.5 ITC Recent Development

12.3 Shandong Bohui Paper

12.3.1 Shandong Bohui Paper Corporation Information

12.3.2 Shandong Bohui Paper Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Shandong Bohui Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Shandong Bohui Paper Paperboard Products Offered

12.3.5 Shandong Bohui Paper Recent Development

12.4 Zumbiel Packaging

12.4.1 Zumbiel Packaging Corporation Information

12.4.2 Zumbiel Packaging Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Zumbiel Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Zumbiel Packaging Paperboard Products Offered

12.4.5 Zumbiel Packaging Recent Development

12.5 Paper Works Industries

12.5.1 Paper Works Industries Corporation Information

12.5.2 Paper Works Industries Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Paper Works Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Paper Works Industries Paperboard Products Offered

12.5.5 Paper Works Industries Recent Development

12.6 Graphic Packaging International

12.6.1 Graphic Packaging International Corporation Information

12.6.2 Graphic Packaging International Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Graphic Packaging International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Graphic Packaging International Paperboard Products Offered

12.6.5 Graphic Packaging International Recent Development

12.7 Multi Packaging Solutions

12.7.1 Multi Packaging Solutions Corporation Information

12.7.2 Multi Packaging Solutions Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Multi Packaging Solutions Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Multi Packaging Solutions Paperboard Products Offered

12.7.5 Multi Packaging Solutions Recent Development

12.8 Clondalkin Group

12.8.1 Clondalkin Group Corporation Information

12.8.2 Clondalkin Group Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Clondalkin Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Clondalkin Group Paperboard Products Offered

12.8.5 Clondalkin Group Recent Development

12.9 Caraustar and Cascades Inc.

12.9.1 Caraustar and Cascades Inc. Corporation Information

12.9.2 Caraustar and Cascades Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Caraustar and Cascades Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Caraustar and Cascades Inc. Paperboard Products Offered

12.9.5 Caraustar and Cascades Inc. Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Paperboard Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Paperboard Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”