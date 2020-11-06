Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Market Recorded Strong Growth in 2019; COVID-19 Pandemic Set to Drop Sales

The report “Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016–2026” offers a 10-year forecast for the global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scanners market for the period 2016–2026. Our primary objective of creating this report is to offer updates and in-depth analysis of drivers and trends impacting the global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scanners market and provide information on the opportunities available for key players operating in the global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scanners market.

The report begins with an overview and market definition of the global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scanners market followed by a snapshot of overall market performance and a detailed analysis of the key drivers, trends, and restraints impacting the market over the forecast period. To understand and assess opportunities in this market, we have categorically split the report into five sections based on the segmentation of the global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scanners market – by Product Type, by Application, by Detector Type, by End User, and by Region. We have analysed the global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scanners market in terms of market value and provided a comprehensive forecast for the next 10 years. In the subsequent sections, we present a detailed market outlook for the various segments and regions, focussing on a micro-level analysis of segmental growth across the different regions.

In the final section of the report, we have included the competitive landscape of the Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scanners market to provide report audiences with a dashboard view of the key players operating in the global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scanners market. These players have been profiled on the basis of various attributes such as company overview, recent developments, growth strategies, sustainability, and financial overview.

Our report provides a market outlook for the forecast period and sets the forecast within the context of the global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scanners market. We have utilised extensive secondary research to ascertain the overall market size, top industry players, top products, and industry associations in the global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scanners market. To arrive at the overall market size, we have considered the average price of positron emission tomography scanners (full ring PET scanners, partial ring scanners) across geographies. When developing the market forecast, we have started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis for the forecast of how the market is anticipated to take shape in the near future. Given the volatile nature of the market, we have triangulated the gathered data on the basis of supply and demand side analysis. We have also taken into consideration Year-on-Year growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scanners market.

The various segments of the global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scanners market have also been analysed in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand individual segments’ relative contribution to overall market growth. This detailed level of information is important for the identification of various key trends in the global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scanners market. Our study further investigates the expected absolute dollar opportunity generated by each region in the global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scanners market. Absolute dollar opportunity is critical for evaluating the scope of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scanners market. Future Market Insights has also developed a market attractiveness index for all five segments – Product, Application, Detector Type, End User, and Region – to enable providers to identify real market opportunities.