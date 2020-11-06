Future Market Insights Updates Clinical Oncology Next-Generation Sequencing Market Forecast and Analysis as Corona Virus Outbreak Disturbs Investment Plans

Clinical oncology next generation sequencing Market: Global Industry Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029
A recent market study published by FMI “Clinical oncology next generation sequencing Market: Global Industry Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029” offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historic as well as current growth parameters of the clinical oncology next generation sequencing market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.
For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-9543
Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market Taxonomy
The global clinical oncology next generation sequencing market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach in front of the reader.
By Product
- Sequencing Platforms
- Sequencing Products
- Kits and Reagents
- Services
By Technology
- Ion Semiconductor Sequencing
- Pyro-Sequencing
- Synthesis Sequencing (SBS)
- Real Time Sequencing (SMRT)
- Ligation Sequencing
- Reversible Dye Termination Sequencing
- Nano-Pore Sequencing
By Application
- Whole Tumor Genome Sequencing
- Whole Tumor Exome Sequencing
- Targeted Tumor Genome Profiling
- Tumor Transcriptome Sequencing
- Tumor-normal Comparisons
- Others
By End User
- Hospital Laboratories
- Clinical Research Organizations
- Diagnostic Laboratories
- Others
Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- East Asia
- South Asia
- Oceania
- Middle East & Africa
For any Queries Linked with the Report, Ask an [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-9543
Table Of Content
- Executive Summary
1.1. Global Market Outlook
1.2. Analysis and Recommendations
- Market Overview
2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy
2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations
- Market Background
3.1. Macro-Economic Factors
3.2. Forecast Factors – Relevance & Impact
3.3. Market Dynamics
3.3.1. Drivers
3.3.2. Restraints
3.3.3. Opportunities
3.3.4. Trends
- Key Success Factors
4.1. Cancer Epidemiology, By Region
4.2. Key Regulations
- Global Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast, 2019-2029
5.1. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2014-2018
5.2. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2019-2029
5.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis
5.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis
Download Complete TOC Of this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-9543
About FMI
Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.
Contact
Mr. Abhishek Budholiya
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative
For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]
For Media Enquiries: [email protected]
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com