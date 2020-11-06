Future Market Insights Updates Clinical Oncology Next-Generation Sequencing Market Forecast and Analysis as Corona Virus Outbreak Disturbs Investment Plans

Clinical oncology next generation sequencing Market: Global Industry Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

A recent market study published by FMI “Clinical oncology next generation sequencing Market: Global Industry Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029” offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historic as well as current growth parameters of the clinical oncology next generation sequencing market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market Taxonomy

The global clinical oncology next generation sequencing market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach in front of the reader.

By Product

Sequencing Platforms

Sequencing Products

Kits and Reagents

Services

By Technology

Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

Pyro-Sequencing

Synthesis Sequencing (SBS)

Real Time Sequencing (SMRT)

Ligation Sequencing

Reversible Dye Termination Sequencing

Nano-Pore Sequencing

By Application

Whole Tumor Genome Sequencing

Whole Tumor Exome Sequencing

Targeted Tumor Genome Profiling

Tumor Transcriptome Sequencing

Tumor-normal Comparisons

Others

By End User

Hospital Laboratories

Clinical Research Organizations

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Table Of Content

Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Analysis and Recommendations

Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

Market Background

3.1. Macro-Economic Factors

3.2. Forecast Factors – Relevance & Impact

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Drivers

3.3.2. Restraints

3.3.3. Opportunities

3.3.4. Trends

Key Success Factors

4.1. Cancer Epidemiology, By Region

4.2. Key Regulations

Global Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast, 2019-2029

5.1. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2014-2018

5.2. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2019-2029

5.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

5.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

