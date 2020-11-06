blintn successfully hosts the webinar on “How to work effectively with Korean content” for brands in China and Southeast Asia

200 major brands in China and Southeast Asia participated, expressing an active interest in collaboration with Korean content

November 6,2020; Seoul, South Korea – blintn, the Global B2B platform for Content Rights Trade and Branded Entertainment, successfully completed its first webinar which was held on 27 and 29 October.

This webinar was organized to provide insights on how to achieve successful marketing effects through Korean content. Guah Jeon, the Vice President of Crav Works, who has created numerous works including <My ID is Gangnam Beauty> and currently producing <No Touch Princess>, and Yoon-ho Choe, blintn’s lawyer, has participated as a speaker. The speakers shared their insightful perspectives on how to find an opportunity of successful marketing through Korean dramas, the production process and trends of Korean drama, and the key points that foreign brands should be aware of when they do product placement in Korean dramas.

As the popularity of Korean content has recently increased globally, more than 200 Indonesian, Malaysian, Vietnamese, Singaporean, and Chinese brands have registered to participate in just 4 days after the registration has opened. The actual attendance rate exceeded 70% of registration and participants showed high engagement as the overall bounce rate during the webinar was under 5%.

This webinar, co-hosted by the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce (KADIN), companies from many different industries including Food and Beverage (35%), Lifestyle (20%), Beauty (10%), IT (5%), Fashion (5%), and others (25%) participated with interest.

blintn said “We could truly feel the high interest in Korean drama content and the great need of global brands to collaborate with Korean content. In fact, after the webinar, there are brands that have expressed their intention to do Product Placement in the upcoming Korean drama. In addition, we were able to understand more deeply about the Pain Points of foreign brands which have difficulties finding and communicating with Korean production companies and could again confirm that there is a great demand for our service which can solve those difficulties.”

Meanwhile, beginning with this webinar, blintn aims to host webinars with various perspectives and topics within the scope of “Entertainment Content” by bringing the executives from major streaming platforms and leading content producers as a speaker. blintn also set out its goal of doing its utmost to exploit the potential of the Content Rights market and the funding market for production costs through Product Placements(Brand Integrations), which is likely to develop further together with the explosive growth of the global content market.

Contents Holdings is a Business2Business Media Content company founded by media experts from Korea, China, and the United States. ‘blintn’ is its first platform which is a global AI platform for media content rights (such as films and tv shows) trade and branded entertainment. It offers a content curation service and consults brand integration strategies that meet the marketing needs of the company. Due to its global foundation, it mostly focuses on cross-border transactions.