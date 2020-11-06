Dewatering Equipment Market CAGR is Catching Up the Momentum – Forecast Analysis 2025

Dewatering Equipment Market: Introduction

Dewatering is generally known as sludge dewatering equipment. Dewatering equipment separates sludge into liquid and solid components for waste minimization. Dewatering equipment find its application in industrial as well as municipal sectors. Its industrial applications include petroleum, mining, food & beverage refineries, pharmaceutical, etc. The municipal applications include commercial and residential sectors. Dewatering is basically two-phase separation method to remove sludge from municipal sewage plant or industrial wastewater treatment.

In an industry the waste water disposal cost is directly proportional to the amount of residual solid particles in the liquid and concentration of the pollutants. So, decreasing the cost of wastewater disposal will decrease the operational cost. The dewatering equipment is a cost-effective solution and environmental-friendly equipment, which require less maintenance cost, minimal operating staff with low energy consumption.

Dewatering Equipment: Dynamics

The major factor that is responsible for the growth of the global dewatering equipment market is stringent government regulations related to industrial waste disposal. Other than this increasingly strict regulations, mainly in the areas of water reuse and wastage is also expected to affect the global dewatering equipment market positively. Also, degradation of freshwater resources due to disposal of industrial waste have compelled the administration to take immediate action towards pre-treatment of water before its disposal, which will also boost the global dewatering equipment market.

However, the high initial investment of dewatering equipment and availability of alternatives, such as chemicals, are expected to restrain the market growth of the dewatering equipment market. Rapid industrialization, urbanization, use of raw water in various activities, industrial and municipal regulations are factors that are impacting the global dewatering equipment market directly. Government and local administrations have also initiated various awareness programs to minimize water wastage and disposal of waste.

Dewatering Equipment: Segmentation

The global dewatering equipment market can be segmented on the basis of method as: Sump pumping dewatering Well point dewatering Eductor wells dewatering Deepwells dewatering Others



The global dewatering equipment market can be segmented on the basis of concentration as: Low concentration High concentration



The global dewatering equipment market can be segmented on the basis of material type as: Carbon steel Stainless steel Fibre-reinforced plastic Others



The global dewatering equipment market can be segmented on the basis of technology as: Centrifuges Belt filter presses Vacuum filters Sludge lagoons Drying beds Others



The global dewatering equipment market can be segmented on the basis of end use industry as: Municipal Residential Commercial Industrial Paper and Pulp Industry Food and Beverage Industry Oil and Gas Industry Iron and Steel Chemical and Fertilizer Mining and Mineral Power Industry Others



Dewatering Equipment: Regional Outlook

North America holds a significant share in the global dewatering equipment market in terms of value as well as volume followed by Europe. The dewatering equipment market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a substantial rate over the forecast period. Growth in the Asia Pacific dewatering equipment market is mainly due to the rapid growth in the urbanization and industrialization. Furthermore, significant investments in the field of cleaning as well as operation and maintenance of wastewater treatment and sewer in the countries, such as India and China, will bolster the dewatering equipment market.

The growth in the dewatering equipment market in North America is chiefly due to the government support and funding in the field of development and implementation. Rest of the world market is estimated to account for a relatively small share in the dewatering equipment market.

Dewatering Equipment: Key Participants

Examples of some the market participants operating across the value chain of the global dewatering equipment market are:

ALFA LAVAL Corporate AB (publ)

Aqseptence Group

Andritz AG

Veolia Water Technologies

Huber Se

Flo Trend Systems, Inc.

Econet group (Dewaco)

Phoenix Process Equipment Co.

Komline-Sanderson Engineering Corporation

OY Ekotuotanto AB