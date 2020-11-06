Packaged Explosive Market Evolving Latest Trends To Lead Global Industry By 2026

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic can be felt across the chemical industry. The growing inability in the production and manufacturing processes, in the light of the self-quarantined workforce has caused a major disruption in the supply chain across the sector. Restrictions encouraged by this pandemic are obstructing the production of essentials such as life-saving drugs.

The nature of operation in chemical plants that cannot be easily stopped and started, makes the operational restrictions in these plants a serious concern for the industry leaders. Restricted and delayed shipments from China have created a price hike in the raw materials, affecting the core of the chemicals industry. The slacking demand from different impacted industries such as automotive is negatively influencing the growth of the chemical industry.

In light of the current crisis, the market leaders are focused to become self-reliant which is expected to benefit the economic growth of different economies in the longer term. Companies are triggering events to restructure and recover from the losses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The chemical industry is focused to keep the business operations running along with ensuring the labor safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic. To recover the losses created by the decline in demand for various products, the companies are capitalizing on the escalating demand for products such as disinfectants and personal protective equipment. Many leading players in the chemical industry have expanded their business to enter into the production of safety products. Companies are resorting to advanced technologies in production to reduce the dependence on work-force.

They are increasingly adopting advanced digital capabilities to integrate supply chain and logistics to ensure the effective delivery of products. The industry heads are seeking the real-time situation of their supply chains to identify potential weaknesses, especially in terms of geography, and strengthen it. The financial disclosures are being extended beyond the usual financial statements to deal with the risks that have aroused amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

An explosive can be anything solid or liquid or mixture of materials which with the help of external stimulus forms or releases number of gasses generating high pressures. The explosives are broadly classified into three categories packaged explosives, bulk explosives and initiating systems. Packaged explosives have vast applications in different industries like mining, at construction sites, road building, infrastructure development, seismic exploration and others. Packaged explosives are in form of cartridges with different sizes as per the requirements. Packaged explosives dominated the explosives market since the invention of dynamite in 1867. The rapid technology growth and ease of usability in various industries were the reasons for the development and more usability of packaged explosives. With the passage of time two more categories were packaged gel explosive and packaged emulsion explosives were developed in this segment.