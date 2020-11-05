Antimicrobial Nanocoatings Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Antimicrobial Nanocoatings market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Antimicrobial Nanocoatings Market 2020-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Antimicrobial Nanocoatings market during the forecast period (2020-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Antimicrobial Nanocoatings Market 2020 and Forecast 2021-2027 Includes Business Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Report Overview: Antimicrobial Nanocoatings Market

The global antimicrobial nanocoatings market size was valued at USD 134.5 million in 2020 and looks set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1% from 2021 to 2027. Growing demand from key end-use industries including building and construction, medical and healthcare, and packaging, particularly in countries such as U.S., India, and Germany are expected to drive the market for antimicrobial nanocoatings over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Amid the global COVID-19 pandemic situation, the demand for various pharmaceutical products, disinfectants, and sanitizers has increased. This, in turn, is driving the demand for antimicrobial nanocoatings in medical and healthcare end-use. However, the segment is expected to grow at a higher rate than consumer goods and building and construction end-use industry segments.

After the COVID-19 pandemic situation the U.S., Japan, India, and Indonesia are expected to be contributing to the growth of the construction sector in the Asia Pacific. This is owing to increasing consumer disposable income and rising government spending on large infrastructural projects in the region. Ascending demand for commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in China and India, on account of the growing population, is in turn, contributing to the growth of the market.

In the U.S., the market for antimicrobial nanocoatings is expected to witness moderate growth over the coming years. High demand for advanced healthcare products and services owing to the availability of well-developed healthcare infrastructure and reimbursement coverage is anticipated to generate the demand for medical and healthcare products in the U.S. Constantly rising old age population and an increase in the number of accidents is projected to propel the need for surgeries. Thus, the country is anticipated to maintain its demand for antimicrobial nanocoatings in the medical and healthcare end-use industry throughout the forecast period.

Substrate Insights: Antimicrobial Nanocoatings Market

The plastics substrate segment led the market and accounted for more than 45.0% share of the global revenue in 2019. This high share is attributable to extensive utilization in the manufacturing of soap dispensers, food containers, surgical products, and breathing devices owing to the adaptable nature of plastics.

Plastic is susceptible to microbial growth including bacteria and mold, which is expected to negatively impact the functional lifetime of a product. Antimicrobial nanocoatings are incorporated during the production process of plastics and offer resistance against various microbes, thus, resulting in the long-term durability of plastic products.

Antimicrobial nanocoatings find their application in all the types of metals and alloys products including medical equipment, kitchen appliances, and automotive components. Medical and healthcare products are considerably benefitted from antimicrobial nanocoatings. For instance, it provides cost-effective microbial protection solutions when applied above the layer of paints. The nanocoatings used with paints and lacquers impart durable top-coat protection when applied on metals and alloys, and plastics surfaces.

End-use Industry Insights: Antimicrobial Nanocoatings Market

The medical and healthcare end-use industry segment led the market and accounted for more than 23.0% share of the global revenue in 2019. Antimicrobial nanocoatings minimize the risk of microbes such as MRSA, Legionella, and E. coli, thus, they play a significant role in infection control protocols. Antimicrobial nanocoatings find application in hospitals, care homes, home care, surgical rooms, and drop-in centers, with products including floors, handles, beds, wall and ceiling paints, case note holder, cubicle curtains, pull cords, and nurse call system.

Rising demand for antimicrobial nanocoatings for manufacturing sterilized and infection preventing products like surgical cables, tubing, and orthopedic sutures is expected to drive product demand in the medical and healthcare industry. Increasing demand for biocompatible non-corrosive and sterile products in the medical and healthcare industry in order to replace metal is projected to drive the antimicrobial nanocoatings market.

Antimicrobial nanocoatings are used in flooring, shelving, and food processing, kitchen mats, storage containers, water coolers, and water hydration systems in the food and beverage industry. Growth of the food and beverage industry on account of the increasing population and changing lifestyle of consumers is expected to generate the demand for antimicrobial nanocoatings in the food and beverage industry over the forecast period.

Advancements in the production technology coupled with growing consumption of alcoholic drinks such as wine and beer in Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific are expected to further increase the demand for antimicrobial nanocoatings induced water-soluble polymers in the food and beverage industry. The rise in demand of water-soluble polymers owing to properties such as high-viscosity and rising concerns regarding cross-contamination in processing plants are expected to drive the market for antimicrobial nanocoatings in food and beverages end-use industry.

Regional Insights: Antimicrobial Nanocoatings Market

North America lead the market and accounted for over 43.0% share of global revenue in 2019. North America building and construction industry is expected to witness considerable growth owing to increasing demand for non-residential construction projects such as hospitals, schools, and colleges over the forecast period. The implementation of the Affordable Healthcare Act in the U.S. has triggered the construction of healthcare units and hospitals. The growing population is expected to further boost the construction of office spaces, industrial plants, schools, and colleges, thereby, driving the demand for antimicrobial nanocoatings in building and construction end-use industries.

The growing construction sector in various countries including the U.K., Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Poland, Sweden, and Ireland is expected to propel the product demand in Europe over the forecast period. Increased funding from the EU coupled with the supportive measures (such as subsidies, tax breaks, and incentives) taken by various governments is anticipated to augment the growth of the construction sector in the region. Moreover, the planning of various Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects in the region for the construction of roads, hospitals, schools, and airports is expected to increase the product demand in the above-mentioned end-use. These factors are expected to drive the market for antimicrobial nanocoatings in Europe over the forecast period.

However, the recent global outbreak of highly contagious COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to hamper the demand majorly in building and construction, automotive, textile, and consumer goods applications. The outbreak has also resulted in the slowdown and halt in manufacturing operations, restriction on supply and transport, and infrastructure slowdown, which is further expected to impact the demand for antimicrobial nanocoatings in the aforementioned end-use in the region for the next two quarters of 2020.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights: Antimicrobial Nanocoatings Market

Companies in the market for antimicrobial nanocoatings compete on the basis of product quality offered and technology used for the production of antimicrobial nanocoatings. Major players are involved in the expansion of their manufacturing facilities, infrastructural development, investing in research and development facilities, and seeking opportunities to vertically integrate across the value chain.

These initiatives help them cater to the increasing global demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, enhance their sales and operations planning, develop innovative products and technologies, bring down their production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the prominent players in the antimicrobial nanocoatings market include:

Key companies Profiled: Antimicrobial Nanocoatings Market Report

Bio-Gate AG

Nilima Nanotechnologies

nano Care Deutschland AG

NANO SONO COOPERATION LTD.

GBneuhaus GmbH

NANOPOOL GmbH

nanoComposix

Cerion LLC

NANO4LIFE EUROPE L.P.

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. Trusted Business Insights has segmented the global antimicrobial nanocoatings market report on the basis of substrate, end-use industry, and region:

Substrate Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Thousand, 2016 – 2027)

Plastics

Glass

Metal & Alloys

End-use Industry Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Thousand, 2016 – 2027)

Automotive

Building & Construction

Consumer Goods

Food & Beverages

Medical & Healthcare

Packaging

Textiles

Others

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Antimicrobial Nanocoatings in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Antimicrobial Nanocoatings Market 2020 and Forecast 2021-2027 Includes Business Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580