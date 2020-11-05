Antimicrobial Additives Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Antimicrobial Additives market.

Report Overview: Global Antimicrobial Additives Market

The global antimicrobial additives market size was valued at USD 1.1 billion in 2020 and looks set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% from 2021 to 2027. Rapidly expanding end-use sectors due to growing population and urbanization are likely to escalate the demand for antimicrobial additives over the forecast period 2021-2027. Moreover, continuously rising demand for healthcare and packaging products to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic will positively impact market growth. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market as the region has some of the major healthcare products manufacturers.

After the COVID-19 pandemic situation, Japan, India, and Indonesia are expected to contribute to the growth of construction sector in the Asia Pacific region owing to increasing consumer disposable income and rising government spending on large infrastructural projects. This will drive market growth. Moreover, ascending demand for commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in China, on account of growing population, is in turn, contributing to the growth of the market.

The market in the U.S. is expected to witness moderate growth over the coming years. High demand for advanced healthcare services in the country, owing to the availability of well-developed healthcare infrastructure and reimbursement coverage, is anticipated to drive the medical devices industry, thereby boosting market growth. Rising target population and increasing cases of car accidents are projected to propel the need for surgeries, thereby supporting market growth.

However, stringent regulations may hamper the market growth as the regulations have made suppliers introduce and set up new compositions to meet the safe administration and anti-bacterial properties standards, such as Biocidal Products Regulation (BPR) EU 528/2012 and Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA).

Type Insights: Global Antimicrobial Additives Market

Inorganic type segment led the market and accounted for more than 51.0% share of the global revenue in 2019. High demand for silver-, copper-, and zinc-based additives is projected to fuel the growth of this segment over the forecast period. Silver-based additives are used as antimicrobial agents owing to their properties, such as non-toxicity, continual performance for a long duration, and high thermal stability. Zinc pyrithione is added to the materials that are prone to exposure to mold spore and fungi, as the additive offers excellent antibacterial protection. Copper salts are useful in preservative and sterilized applications with underlying substrates or layers being paints, coatings, and polymers.

Organic types, when used with products and materials, such as paints and coatings, provide long-lasting protection against stain and odor-causing microbes as well as biodegradation. For example, triclosan inhibits the growth of microbes, such as algae, with the help of a chemical reaction, which results in penetrating and damaging their cell walls. However, the segment growth is expected to be sluggish over the forecast period due to the ban on the sales and use of OBPA and triclosan due to their high levels of toxicity.



End-use Insights: Global Antimicrobial Additives Market



Healthcare end-use segment led the market in 2019 and accounted for more than 24.5% of the global revenue share. It is estimated to remain dominant segment on account of rising demand for healthcare products due to growing geriatric population and increased awareness about healthcare among consumers. Healthcare environment plays a key role, especially in Healthcare-Associated Infections (HAIs). HAIs, which are additional infections that occur in patients during their stay in hospitals, are fatal and generally caused by antibiotic-resistant bacteria.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, 1 in 25 patients is diagnosed with HAI in the U.S. each year. HAIs can lead to prolonged stay in hospital, readmission after discharge, and increase in expenses of patients. Thus, these challenges have led to increased interest in developing strategies and products to reduce the risk of HAIs, which, in turn, boosts the demand for antimicrobial additives in healthcare furnishings and medical equipment.

Food & beverage end-use segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to extensive utilization of additives in shelving, flooring, food processing equipment, ice-making machines, storage containers, water coolers, and water hydration systems in the food & beverage industry. Increasing population and changing lifestyles are also anticipated to drive the product demand in the food & beverage sector over the forecast period.

Application Insights: Global Antimicrobial Additives Market

Plastic application segment led the market in 2019 and accounted for more than 33% share of the global revenue. This high share is attributable to extensive use of plastics in the manufacturing of soap dispensers, food containers, surgical products, and breathing devices. Plastic is susceptible to microbial growth including bacteria and mold, which is expected to negatively impact the functional lifetime of a product. Thus, antimicrobial additives are incorporated during the production process of plastics to provide resistance against various microbes, thereby, resulting in long-term durability of such products.

Antimicrobial additives have application in all the types of paints and coatings including solvent, water, and oil as well as powder-based coatings. Specialty, industrial, and decorative coatings are considerably benefitted from these additives. For instance, silver-based additives give cost-effective protection solutions when used with paints. The additives added in inks and lacquers impart durable top-coat protection when applied on paper, metal, and plastic.

Pulp & paper is a highly diverse industry as it comprises specialized papers (intended for currency printing, tissue production, and newsprint) and paperboards (intended for packaging applications). Paper is prone to quick accumulation of dirt, which provides supportive ground for microbes to colonize. This boosts the demand for antimicrobial additives in the pulp & paper sector.

Regional Insights: Global Antimicrobial Additives Market

Asia Pacific led the market in 2019 and accounted for over 36% share of the global revenue. It is estimated to retain its leading position and expand further at the fastest CAGR from 2020 to 2027. The market is driven by the growth of the major end-use industries, such as automotive, healthcare, construction, food and beverage, and packaging.

Moreover, robust manufacturing base of automotive industry in China, Japan, and India coupled with increased sales of passenger vehicles is anticipated to augment market growth in APAC. In addition, favorable policies, such as Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) and Make in India implemented by the Indian government, are expected to create ample growth opportunities for automobile industry.

This, in turn, is expected to increase product consumption in automobile applications. Industrial expansion in the region is also anticipated to augment the product demand in industrial machinery, equipment, and containers. Growing construction industry in the emerging economies of the region and increased infrastructure spending by various governments are also expected to drive the regional market.

On the other hand, the COVID-19 pandemic may hinder the regions growth as there is limited cross-border trade among the economies. However, the demand in various end-use segments will increase after the current lockdown situation in several countries is revoked.

This report forecasts revenue and volume growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Trusted Business Insights has segmented the global antimicrobial additives market report on the basis of type, application, end use, and region:

Type Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Organic

Inorganic

Silver

Copper

Zinc

Application Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Plastics

Paints & Coatings

Pulp & Paper

Others

End-use Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Healthcare

Minimally Invasive Medical Products

Endotracheal Tubes

Wound dressing

Surgical drapes

Syringes

Re-usable Medical items

Hospital Bedding

Dental trays

Beds

Hospital gowns

Orthopedic devices

Laparoscopic Instruments

Medical Scrubs

Packaging

Food Packaging

Active Packaging

Controlled Release Packaging

Non-food Packaging

Food & Beverage

Bakery Food

Beverages

Dairy

Meat Processing

Building & Construction

Insulation

Faucets & Fixtures

Door Hardware

Sealants & Grouts

Carpet

Paints

OSB

Melamine

Others

Automotive & Transportation

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Trains

Airplanes

Textile

Apparels

Home Textiles

Footwear

Sport Textiles

Non-woven

Others

Consumer Goods

Cleaning Products

Cosmetics

Toys

Others

