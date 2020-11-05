Antibacterial Glass Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Antibacterial Glass market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Antibacterial Glass market during the forecast period (2020-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Antibacterial Glass Market

The global antibacterial glass market size was valued at USD 194.5 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% from 2021 to 2027. The growing geriatric population around the world, especially in developed economies, is likely to fuel the growth of the market. As per the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, in the U.S., the number of people aged 65 and above is projected to grow at a rapid pace over the coming years. This population is projected to increase from 52 million in 2018 to 95 million in 2060, creating a positive impact on the demand for healthcare infrastructure materials, such as antibacterial glass, as healthcare needs are likely to increase with population.

North America was the third-largest regional market globally in 2019 owing to augmenting demand from hospitals and other healthcare settings. Consistent increase in healthcare spending in the U.S. is likely to remain a key driver for the market in the coming years. As per the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, healthcare spending in the country observed growth of 4.6% in 2018 from the previous year, reaching USD 3.6 trillion.

The recent outbreak of COVID-19 indicates that several developing and developed economies were not well-equipped to prevent the disease spread. COVID-19 is a contagious disease caused by coronavirus, which affects the respiratory system of humans. Several countries lack suitable healthcare infrastructure to face the COVID-19 pandemic. As of May 2020, nearly 3.8 million population around the world has been affected by coronavirus with a nearly 17% fatality rate.

This outbreak has created a massive impact on the global economy as numerous non-essential businesses observed temporary closure during the first quarter of 2020. The governments of various countries are expected to increase their healthcare spending over the coming years to fight similar situations in the future. This is expected to ensure a positive demand for various healthcare infrastructure products, including antibacterial glass.

Active Ingredient Insights

Active ingredients used for manufacturing antibacterial glass products include copper, zinc, and silver. These products protect from the spread of harmful bacteria and fungi. Prolonged contact with surfaces containing bacteria may result in diseases or infections. Silver accounted for the largest market share of 90.4% in 2019. During the manufacturing of antibacterial glass, silver ions are diffused on its upper layer. These ions react with bacteria and destroy them through the disruption of a division mechanism.

The use of silver-based antibacterial glass is projected to increase in the regions with humid and warm conditions. The glass protects against various bacteria, including escherichia coli, pseudomonas aeruginosa, and staphylococcus aureus, and fungi, such as aspergillus niger and candida albicans.

Other active ingredients include silicon, copper, zinc oxide, and titanium. The 0thers segment is likely to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2027. Copper-based antibacterial glass protects against bacteria through the destruction of these bacteria. Nearly 99.9% of bacteria are destroyed with the use of antibacterial glass.

Application Insights: Antibacterial Glass Market

Based on application, the market for antibacterial glass has been categorized into hospitals, military, residential, food and beverage, and others. Hospitals were the largest application segment and accounted for a market share of 46.8% in 2019. The segment growth is attributed to the stringent regulations regarding hygiene and safety in hospitals and increasing spending on the healthcare sector across various countries.

Houses, apartments, and buildings are exposed to various bacteria and other microorganisms. Some of these bacteria including salmonella, staphylococcus, and Escherichia coli are harmful to the human body. Most of the bacteria are transmitted through contact with contaminated surfaces, such as kitchen tops, dining tables, furniture, and household equipment. Antibacterial glass can be used in bathrooms, showers, household equipment, doors, and windows to stop the spread of infections by killing 99.9% of bacteria.

Consumer safety is a key priority for the food and beverage manufacturing companies. These companies are sensitive to the potential consequences of product contamination. To reduce this risk, stringent regulations are mandated by authorities to control the environment inside food and beverage companies.

Regional Insights: Antibacterial Glass Market

Demand for antibacterial glass is expected to increase in various regions over the forecast period on account of increasing healthcare spending and better personal and private hygiene practices among the population. Europe accounted for 41.1% share of the overall revenue in 2019. The region was the largest consumer of antibacterial glass products owing to stringent regulations imposed on various manufacturing facilities and hospitals.

For instance, in the U.K., prevention of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) is done through the national evidence-based guidelines. Under these guidelines, standard infection control precautions need to be practiced by all healthcare organizations while taking care of patients of all categories, including neonates, children, and adults.

In the healthcare industry, antibacterial glass finds applications in burn units, maternity wards, and geriatric oncology units. The focus of healthcare professionals to counter diseases and infections is projected to contribute to the demand for antibacterial glass products in Asia Pacific. As per the World Health Organization, nearly 10% of hospitalized patients suffer from infections during treatment in developing countries, such as India and China, as of 2017.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights: Antibacterial Glass Market

The market is characterized by the presence of a smaller number of manufacturers and relatively fewer players across the value chain. Most of the players focus on catering their products to a particular country or region. Less number of players are involved in serving all the regional markets. Partnerships or joint ventures for the development of new products are projected to offer numerous opportunities for market vendors over the coming years. For instance, InvisibleShield and Zagg Brands partnered with Kastus to develop antibacterial screen protectors for mobiles and tablets. This product is projected to assist in killing 99.9% of harmful bacteria or germs. This is likely to enhance the healthy use of technology and promote digital wellness. Some of the prominent players in the global antibacterial glass market include:

Key companies Profiled: Antibacterial Glass Market Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at the global and regional levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends and opportunities in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Trusted Business Insights has segmented the global antibacterial glass market report based on active ingredient, application, and region:

Active Ingredient Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Silver

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Hospitals

Military

Residential

Food & beverage

Others

