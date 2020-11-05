Isothermal Boxes for Vaccines Market 2020: Market Share, Size, Competition Landscape, Manufacturers Analysis and Future Opportunity Outlook – 2028

In this report, Future Market Insights (FMI) offers a 10-year forecast of the Global isothermal boxes for vaccines market between 2018 and 2028. In terms of value, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period. The study reveals market dynamics in seven geographic segments along with market analysis for the current market environment and future scenario over the forecast period.

This Future Market Insights report studies the global isothermal boxes for vaccines market for the period 2018–2028. The prime objective of this report is to offer insights and key market trends pertaining to the global isothermal boxes for vaccines market that gradually help transform global businesses.

Market numbers have been assessed on the basis of consumption and weighted average pricing of isothermal boxes for vaccines on the basis of product type. Market size and forecast for each segment has been provided in the context of regional markets. All the segmentation has been considered after appropriate secondary research and revalidation of the data obtained through interviews with key thought leaders in the industry. Top-down approach has been used to estimate the isothermal boxes for vaccines market by country. Company-level market share has been derived on the basis of revenues reported by key manufacturers. The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates.

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include Factiva, World Bank, Packaging Digest and Hoover’s, as well as company annual reports & publications.

The global isothermal boxes for vaccines market report begins with an executive summary for various categories and their share in the isothermal boxes for vaccines market. It is then followed by a thorough definition of the product describing the scope of the study. A detailed description of the Performance, Quality and Safety (PQS) specifications mandated by the WHO for cold boxes as well as vaccine carriers has been highlighted in the report. A detailed infographic has been provided in the report for a better understanding of the immunization supply chain, of which isothermal boxes are an integral part.

A porter’s analysis section ensures thorough understanding of the level of competition in the isothermal boxes for vaccines market. PESTLE analysis has been performed to identify the various factors that influence the market. This is followed by market dynamics and overview of the global isothermal boxes for vaccines market, which includes FMI analysis of market drivers, restraints, and trends that are affecting the growth of the isothermal boxes for vaccines market.

The various materials considered in this report include – Polypropylene (PP), Polystyrene foam (PS), Polyurethane (PU), Polyethylene (PE) and other plastics. The others segment includes plastics such as PVC that are rarely used in isothermal boxes.

By product type, the market has been segmented as ‘short range’ and ‘long range’. The short range segment has been further subdivided into three categories: <5 litres, 5 – 15 litres and 15 – 25 litres. The long range segment has been sub-divided into the following two categories: 5 – 15 litres and 15 – 25 litres. The study has been divided into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Japan. It is to be noted that any cold chain product with a vaccine storage capacity of more than 25 litres has not been considered in this market assessment report.

The next section of the report highlights the isothermal boxes for vaccines market by region and provides the market outlook for 2018–2028. The study investigates the regional year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth. Main regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Japan. The report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional isothermal boxes for vaccines market for 2018–2028.

To ascertain the market size in terms of value and volume, revenue generated by the key manufacturers and their respective production capacity is taken into consideration. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue generated by value across the isothermal boxes for vaccines market. In order to provide an accurate forecast, we started by sizing up the current market, which forms the basis on how the isothermal boxes for vaccines market is expected to develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we have triangulated the outcome on the basis of three different types of analysis: based on supply side, downstream industry demand and the economic envelope. In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse the market based on key parameters, such as Y-o-Y growth rates, to understand the predictability of the isothermal boxes for vaccines market and identify the right opportunities for players.

The market segments for the global isothermal boxes for vaccines market have been analysed in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand the relative contributions of each segment to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identifying various key trends in the isothermal boxes for vaccines market. Another key feature of this report is the analysis of key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. Absolute dollar opportunity is critical for evaluating the scope of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve as well as to identify potential resources from a delivery perspective of the isothermal boxes for vaccines market. The overall absolute dollar opportunity is mentioned in the report.

To understand key growth segments in terms of growth and adoption for isothermal boxes for vaccines globally, Future Market Insights developed the isothermal boxes for vaccines market ‘Attractiveness Index.’ The resulting index is expected to help providers identify real market opportunities.

In the final section of the report on isothermal boxes for vaccines, a ‘dashboard view’ of the companies is provided to compare the current industrial scenario and their contribution in the total isothermal boxes for vaccines market. Moreover, it is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment. Report audiences can gain segment-specific manufacturer insights to identify and evaluate key competitors.

Some of the key players operating in the market are Nilkamal Limited, Apex International, B Medical Systems, AOV International, Blowkings, Giostyle S.P.A., EBARA Corporation, AUCMA, Termo-Cont MK LLC, CIP Industries cc and Cold Pack Systems S.A.S.

Key segments covered

By Product Type Short range < 5 litres 5 – 15 litres 15 – 25 litres Long range 5 – 15 litres 15 – 25 litres



By Material Polypropylene (PP) Polystyrene (PS) Polyurethane (PU) Polyethylene (PE) Others



Key regions covered

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan China India ASEAN Australia & New Zealand Rest of APEJ

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA

Japan

