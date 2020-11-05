Milk is a white liquid food produced by the mammary glands of mammals which is rich in nutrients. Milk contains two major protein casein and whey. There are also different types of casein and beta-casein is one of its category. A2 milk is a variant of beta-casein. A2 milk is acquired from specific breeds of cows that only produce the beta-casein protein in their milk. A2 milk is easier on digestion and healthier. A2 milk is rich with nutrients such as calcium, potassium, vitamin D, and protein.

An off-the-shelf report on A2 Milk Market which has been compiled after an in-depth analysis of the market trends prevailing across five geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, and South America). Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2027.

The key players influencing the market are:

Fonterra Co-Operative Group Ltd (FCGHA.NZ)

FREEDOM FOODS GROUP LIMITED

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (Amul)

Nestle S.A.

Provilac

Ripley Farms

Taw River Dairy

The A2 Milk Company Limited

Urban Farms Milk

Vinamilk

This report contains:

• Market sizing for the global A2 Milk Market.

• Compare major A2 Milk Market providers strategies and approaches to the challenges they face

• Analysis of the effects deglobalisation trends may have for A2 Milk Market providers

• Profiles of major A2 Milk Market providers

• 7-year CAGR forecasts for A2 Milk Market -intensive vertical sectors

A2 Milk Market- Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/ position of top 5 key vendors.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global A2 milk market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The A2 milk market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Key Benefits

This report provides a detailed study of A2 Milk Market trends and forecast from 2020 to 2027, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.Ø

In-depth coverage of the global A2 Milk market that includes drivers, restraints, and opportunities, helps professionals to understand the market behavior in a better way.Ø

This study further includes market analysis in terms of type and applications.Ø

Detailed study of the strategies of key leaders, partnerships, and acquisitions in the A2 Milk Market is provided.Ø

The “Global A2 Milk Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the A2 milk industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of A2 milk market with detailed market segmentation by nature, form, application, packaging, distribution channel category and geography. The global A2 milk market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading A2 milk market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

