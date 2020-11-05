The global Automotive Parts and Components market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Automotive Parts and Components market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Automotive Parts and Components market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Automotive Parts and Components market, such as , Robert Bosch, Denso Corp., Magna International, Continental, ZF Friedrichshafen, Hyundai Mobis, Aisin Seiki, Faurecia, Lear Corp., Valeo, Delphi Automotive, Yazaki Corp., Sumitomo Electric, JTEKT Corp., Thyssenkrupp, Mahle GmbH, Yanfeng Automotive, BASF, Calsonic Kansei Corp., Toyota Boshoku Corp., Schaeffler, Panasonic Automotive, Toyoda Gosei, Autoliv, Hitachi Automotive, Gestamp, BorgWarner Inc., Hyundai-WIA Corp, Magneti Marelli, Samvardhana Motherson They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.
The report predicts the size of the global Automotive Parts and Components market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Automotive Parts and Components market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Automotive Parts and Components market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Automotive Parts and Components industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.
This publication includes key segmentations of the global Automotive Parts and Components market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.
The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Automotive Parts and Components market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Automotive Parts and Components market.
Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Automotive Parts and Components market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of.
Global Automotive Parts and Components Market by Product: , Driveline & Powertrain, Interiors & Exteriors, Electronics, Bodies & Chassis, Seating, Lighting, Wheel & Tires, Others
Global Automotive Parts and Components Market by Application: OEMs, Aftermarket
The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Automotive Parts and Components market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.
Global Automotive Parts and Components Market by Geography:
Methodology
Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.
As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.
For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Automotive Parts and Components market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Automotive Parts and Components industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Automotive Parts and Components market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Automotive Parts and Components market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive Parts and Components market?
Table Of Contents:
1 Automotive Parts and Components Market Overview
1.1 Automotive Parts and Components Product Scope
1.2 Automotive Parts and Components Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Automotive Parts and Components by Type (2020-2026)
1.2.2 Driveline & Powertrain
1.2.3 Interiors & Exteriors
1.2.4 Electronics
1.2.5 Bodies & Chassis
1.2.6 Seating
1.2.7 Lighting
1.2.8 Wheel & Tires
1.2.9 Others
1.3 Automotive Parts and Components Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Automotive Parts and Components Comparison by Application (2020-2026)
1.3.2 OEMs
1.3.3 Aftermarket
1.4 Automotive Parts and Components Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)
1.4.1 Global Automotive Parts and Components Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Global Automotive Parts and Components Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Global Automotive Parts and Components Price Trends (2015-2026) 2 Automotive Parts and Components Estimate and Forecast by Region
2.1 Global Automotive Parts and Components Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Global Automotive Parts and Components Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.1 Global Automotive Parts and Components Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Automotive Parts and Components Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Automotive Parts and Components Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.1 Global Automotive Parts and Components Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.2 Global Automotive Parts and Components Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 United States Automotive Parts and Components Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.2 Europe Automotive Parts and Components Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.3 China Automotive Parts and Components Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.4 Japan Automotive Parts and Components Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia Automotive Parts and Components Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.6 India Automotive Parts and Components Estimates and Projections (2015-2026) 3 Global Automotive Parts and Components Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Automotive Parts and Components Players by (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Top Automotive Parts and Components Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Automotive Parts and Components Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Automotive Parts and Components as of 2019)
3.4 Global Automotive Parts and Components Average Price by Company (2015-2020)
3.5 Manufacturers Automotive Parts and Components Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Automotive Parts and Components Players (Opinion Leaders) 4 Global Automotive Parts and Components Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Automotive Parts and Components Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Automotive Parts and Components Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Automotive Parts and Components Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Global Automotive Parts and Components Price by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Automotive Parts and Components Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Automotive Parts and Components Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Automotive Parts and Components Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Global Automotive Parts and Components Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 5 Global Automotive Parts and Components Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Automotive Parts and Components Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Automotive Parts and Components Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Automotive Parts and Components Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Global Automotive Parts and Components Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Automotive Parts and Components Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Automotive Parts and Components Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Automotive Parts and Components Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Automotive Parts and Components Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States Automotive Parts and Components Market Facts & Figures
6.1 United States Automotive Parts and Components Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
6.2 United States Automotive Parts and Components Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3 United States Automotive Parts and Components Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Automotive Parts and Components Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe Automotive Parts and Components Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Automotive Parts and Components Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
7.3 Europe Automotive Parts and Components Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Automotive Parts and Components Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China Automotive Parts and Components Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
8.2 China Automotive Parts and Components Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
8.3 China Automotive Parts and Components Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan Automotive Parts and Components Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan Automotive Parts and Components Market Share by Company (3015-3030)
9.2 Japan Automotive Parts and Components Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
9.3 Japan Automotive Parts and Components Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia Automotive Parts and Components Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia Automotive Parts and Components Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
10.2 Southeast Asia Automotive Parts and Components Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Automotive Parts and Components Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 11 India Automotive Parts and Components Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India Automotive Parts and Components Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
11.2 India Automotive Parts and Components Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
11.3 India Automotive Parts and Components Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Parts and Components Business
12.1 Robert Bosch
12.1.1 Robert Bosch Corporation Information
12.1.2 Robert Bosch Business Overview
12.1.3 Robert Bosch Automotive Parts and Components, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 Robert Bosch Automotive Parts and Components Products Offered
12.1.5 Robert Bosch Recent Development
12.2 Denso Corp.
12.2.1 Denso Corp. Corporation Information
12.2.2 Denso Corp. Business Overview
12.2.3 Denso Corp. Automotive Parts and Components, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Denso Corp. Automotive Parts and Components Products Offered
12.2.5 Denso Corp. Recent Development
12.3 Magna International
12.3.1 Magna International Corporation Information
12.3.2 Magna International Business Overview
12.3.3 Magna International Automotive Parts and Components, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 Magna International Automotive Parts and Components Products Offered
12.3.5 Magna International Recent Development
12.4 Continental
12.4.1 Continental Corporation Information
12.4.2 Continental Business Overview
12.4.3 Continental Automotive Parts and Components, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Continental Automotive Parts and Components Products Offered
12.4.5 Continental Recent Development
12.5 ZF Friedrichshafen
12.5.1 ZF Friedrichshafen Corporation Information
12.5.2 ZF Friedrichshafen Business Overview
12.5.3 ZF Friedrichshafen Automotive Parts and Components, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 ZF Friedrichshafen Automotive Parts and Components Products Offered
12.5.5 ZF Friedrichshafen Recent Development
12.6 Hyundai Mobis
12.6.1 Hyundai Mobis Corporation Information
12.6.2 Hyundai Mobis Business Overview
12.6.3 Hyundai Mobis Automotive Parts and Components, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Hyundai Mobis Automotive Parts and Components Products Offered
12.6.5 Hyundai Mobis Recent Development
12.7 Aisin Seiki
12.7.1 Aisin Seiki Corporation Information
12.7.2 Aisin Seiki Business Overview
12.7.3 Aisin Seiki Automotive Parts and Components, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 Aisin Seiki Automotive Parts and Components Products Offered
12.7.5 Aisin Seiki Recent Development
12.8 Faurecia
12.8.1 Faurecia Corporation Information
12.8.2 Faurecia Business Overview
12.8.3 Faurecia Automotive Parts and Components, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 Faurecia Automotive Parts and Components Products Offered
12.8.5 Faurecia Recent Development
12.9 Lear Corp.
12.9.1 Lear Corp. Corporation Information
12.9.2 Lear Corp. Business Overview
12.9.3 Lear Corp. Automotive Parts and Components, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 Lear Corp. Automotive Parts and Components Products Offered
12.9.5 Lear Corp. Recent Development
12.10 Valeo
12.10.1 Valeo Corporation Information
12.10.2 Valeo Business Overview
12.10.3 Valeo Automotive Parts and Components, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 Valeo Automotive Parts and Components Products Offered
12.10.5 Valeo Recent Development
12.11 Delphi Automotive
12.11.1 Delphi Automotive Corporation Information
12.11.2 Delphi Automotive Business Overview
12.11.3 Delphi Automotive Automotive Parts and Components, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.11.4 Delphi Automotive Automotive Parts and Components Products Offered
12.11.5 Delphi Automotive Recent Development
12.12 Yazaki Corp.
12.12.1 Yazaki Corp. Corporation Information
12.12.2 Yazaki Corp. Business Overview
12.12.3 Yazaki Corp. Automotive Parts and Components, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 Yazaki Corp. Automotive Parts and Components Products Offered
12.12.5 Yazaki Corp. Recent Development
12.13 Sumitomo Electric
12.13.1 Sumitomo Electric Corporation Information
12.13.2 Sumitomo Electric Business Overview
12.13.3 Sumitomo Electric Automotive Parts and Components, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 Sumitomo Electric Automotive Parts and Components Products Offered
12.13.5 Sumitomo Electric Recent Development
12.14 JTEKT Corp.
12.14.1 JTEKT Corp. Corporation Information
12.14.2 JTEKT Corp. Business Overview
12.14.3 JTEKT Corp. Automotive Parts and Components, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.14.4 JTEKT Corp. Automotive Parts and Components Products Offered
12.14.5 JTEKT Corp. Recent Development
12.15 Thyssenkrupp
12.15.1 Thyssenkrupp Corporation Information
12.15.2 Thyssenkrupp Business Overview
12.15.3 Thyssenkrupp Automotive Parts and Components, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.15.4 Thyssenkrupp Automotive Parts and Components Products Offered
12.15.5 Thyssenkrupp Recent Development
12.16 Mahle GmbH
12.16.1 Mahle GmbH Corporation Information
12.16.2 Mahle GmbH Business Overview
12.16.3 Mahle GmbH Automotive Parts and Components, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.16.4 Mahle GmbH Automotive Parts and Components Products Offered
12.16.5 Mahle GmbH Recent Development
12.17 Yanfeng Automotive
12.17.1 Yanfeng Automotive Corporation Information
12.17.2 Yanfeng Automotive Business Overview
12.17.3 Yanfeng Automotive Automotive Parts and Components, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.17.4 Yanfeng Automotive Automotive Parts and Components Products Offered
12.17.5 Yanfeng Automotive Recent Development
12.18 BASF
12.18.1 BASF Corporation Information
12.18.2 BASF Business Overview
12.18.3 BASF Automotive Parts and Components, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.18.4 BASF Automotive Parts and Components Products Offered
12.18.5 BASF Recent Development
12.19 Calsonic Kansei Corp.
12.19.1 Calsonic Kansei Corp. Corporation Information
12.19.2 Calsonic Kansei Corp. Business Overview
12.19.3 Calsonic Kansei Corp. Automotive Parts and Components, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.19.4 Calsonic Kansei Corp. Automotive Parts and Components Products Offered
12.19.5 Calsonic Kansei Corp. Recent Development
12.20 Toyota Boshoku Corp.
12.20.1 Toyota Boshoku Corp. Corporation Information
12.20.2 Toyota Boshoku Corp. Business Overview
12.20.3 Toyota Boshoku Corp. Automotive Parts and Components, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.20.4 Toyota Boshoku Corp. Automotive Parts and Components Products Offered
12.20.5 Toyota Boshoku Corp. Recent Development
12.21 Schaeffler
12.21.1 Schaeffler Corporation Information
12.21.2 Schaeffler Business Overview
12.21.3 Schaeffler Automotive Parts and Components, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.21.4 Schaeffler Automotive Parts and Components Products Offered
12.21.5 Schaeffler Recent Development
12.22 Panasonic Automotive
12.22.1 Panasonic Automotive Corporation Information
12.22.2 Panasonic Automotive Business Overview
12.22.3 Panasonic Automotive Automotive Parts and Components, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.22.4 Panasonic Automotive Automotive Parts and Components Products Offered
12.22.5 Panasonic Automotive Recent Development
12.23 Toyoda Gosei
12.23.1 Toyoda Gosei Corporation Information
12.23.2 Toyoda Gosei Business Overview
12.23.3 Toyoda Gosei Automotive Parts and Components, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.23.4 Toyoda Gosei Automotive Parts and Components Products Offered
12.23.5 Toyoda Gosei Recent Development
12.24 Autoliv
12.24.1 Autoliv Corporation Information
12.24.2 Autoliv Business Overview
12.24.3 Autoliv Automotive Parts and Components, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.24.4 Autoliv Automotive Parts and Components Products Offered
12.24.5 Autoliv Recent Development
12.25 Hitachi Automotive
12.25.1 Hitachi Automotive Corporation Information
12.25.2 Hitachi Automotive Business Overview
12.25.3 Hitachi Automotive Automotive Parts and Components, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.25.4 Hitachi Automotive Automotive Parts and Components Products Offered
12.25.5 Hitachi Automotive Recent Development
12.26 Gestamp
12.26.1 Gestamp Corporation Information
12.26.2 Gestamp Business Overview
12.26.3 Gestamp Automotive Parts and Components, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.26.4 Gestamp Automotive Parts and Components Products Offered
12.26.5 Gestamp Recent Development
12.27 BorgWarner Inc.
12.27.1 BorgWarner Inc. Corporation Information
12.27.2 BorgWarner Inc. Business Overview
12.27.3 BorgWarner Inc. Automotive Parts and Components, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.27.4 BorgWarner Inc. Automotive Parts and Components Products Offered
12.27.5 BorgWarner Inc. Recent Development
12.28 Hyundai-WIA Corp
12.28.1 Hyundai-WIA Corp Corporation Information
12.28.2 Hyundai-WIA Corp Business Overview
12.28.3 Hyundai-WIA Corp Automotive Parts and Components, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.28.4 Hyundai-WIA Corp Automotive Parts and Components Products Offered
12.28.5 Hyundai-WIA Corp Recent Development
12.29 Magneti Marelli
12.29.1 Magneti Marelli Corporation Information
12.29.2 Magneti Marelli Business Overview
12.29.3 Magneti Marelli Automotive Parts and Components, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.29.4 Magneti Marelli Automotive Parts and Components Products Offered
12.29.5 Magneti Marelli Recent Development
12.30 Samvardhana Motherson
12.30.1 Samvardhana Motherson Corporation Information
12.30.2 Samvardhana Motherson Business Overview
12.30.3 Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Parts and Components, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.30.4 Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Parts and Components Products Offered
12.30.5 Samvardhana Motherson Recent Development 13 Automotive Parts and Components Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 Automotive Parts and Components Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automotive Parts and Components
13.4 Automotive Parts and Components Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 Automotive Parts and Components Distributors List
14.3 Automotive Parts and Components Customers 15 Market Dynamics
15.1 Automotive Parts and Components Market Trends
15.2 Automotive Parts and Components Opportunities and Drivers
15.3 Automotive Parts and Components Market Challenges
15.4 Automotive Parts and Components Market Restraints
15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer
