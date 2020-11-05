Industrial Lifting Equipment Market 2020- Impact of COVID-19, Future Growth Analysis and Challenges | KION GROUP AG, ABUS Crane Systems GmbH, Cargotec, Crown Equipment

Global Industrial Lifting Equipment Market – Scope of the Report

Industrial Lifting Equipment Market business research report assesses the current as well as upcoming performance of the market, also brand-new trends in the market.

The industrial lifting equipment is used in lifting or moving of heavy machinery or equipment from one place to the other. This lifting equipment has a wide range of applications in different manufacturing units, dockyards, construction sites, fabrication workshops, warehouses, a distribution unit, and others. The industrial lifting equipment helps in minimizing human workload and lessens the injuries caused due to the lifting and manipulation of heavy machinery. The increasing demand for different industrial lifting equipment such as cranes, forklifts, hoists, etc. in various industries has contributed to the growth of the industrial lifting equipment market.

Competitive Landscape: Industrial Lifting Equipment Market: KION GROUP AG, ABUS Crane Systems GmbH, Cargotec, Crown Equipment Corporation, Daifuku Co., Ltd, Konecranes, Liebherr Group, Mitsubishi Logisnext Europe B.V., Terex Corporation, TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION

Note – The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Industrial Lifting Equipment Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The increase in demand for forklifts in the warehouse and logistics segment, increasing demands for lifting loads in the shipping industry, and surge in demand for cranes and hoists in the mining industry are some of the major factors driving the global industrial lifting equipment market. On the other hand, high initial costs are the major factor that may restraint for the overall industrial lifting equipment market at a global level.

Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations.

Promising Regions & Countries Mentioned in The Industrial Lifting Equipment Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East & Africa

The Insight Partner's dedicated research and analysis team consist of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and offer various customization options in the existing study.

