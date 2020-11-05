Meat Substitute Market 2020 Disclosing Latest Trends and Advancement Outlook 2027 | Amy’s Kitchen, Beyond Meat, Cauldron Foods

Meat substitutes are products that resemble actual meat in terms of taste, flavor and appearance and are healthier as compared to meat. Such products are increasingly being used as substitutes for regular meat and meat products. They are primarily composed of ingredients such as soy, wheat and others. Tofu is the most popular meat substitute and is widely used as an alternative to pork, chicken, beef and other meats. Meat substitutes comprise a wide variety of products derived from plant-based and other organic sources. These include products such as tofu; tempeh; textured vegetable protein; Quorn; seitan; and other ingredients such as pea, lentils and rice. The global meat substitute market size is expected to be valued at $8.1 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.8% from 2019 to 2026.

Key Vendors are involved in Industry:

Amy’s Kitchen

Beyond Meat

Cauldron Foods

Garden Protein International, Inc.

Meatless B.V.

Quorn Foods,

Vbites Food, Ltd.

Morningstar Farms

MGP Ingredients

Sonic Biochem Extractions Limited

The following part of the report explains the detailed segmentation of the Meat Substitute Market. Valuable data and information related to the key segments have been established via this market research report. The revenue share coupled with insightful forecasts for the major segments and the other significant sub-segments have been detailed via this report. The key industry players that have contributed to the Meat Substitute Market have also been detailed in this report.

Due to increase in competition in this market, a number of companies are entering into strategic partnerships with software companies to increase the overall product benefit and sustain their Meat Substitute Market position. The Meat Substitute Market report focuses on the requirements of the clients from several global Market regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and India.

TOC of Meat Substitute Market report:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope 2020

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Meat Substitute Market Variables, Trends & Scope (2020-2025)

Chapter 4. Meat Substitute Market – Competitive Analysis

Chapter 5. Meat Substitute Market: Product Market Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6. Meat Substitute Market: Application Market Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7. Meat Substitute Market: Regional Estimates, by Product, & Application

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 9. Approx. (2020-2025)

