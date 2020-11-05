“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Demulsifying Agent market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Demulsifying Agent market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Demulsifying Agent report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Demulsifying Agent report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Demulsifying Agent market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Demulsifying Agent market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Demulsifying Agent market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Demulsifying Agent market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Demulsifying Agent market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Demulsifying Agent Market Research Report: Akzonobel N.V., GE(Baker Hughes), BASF SE, Clariant AG, Croda International Plc, DowDuPont, Ecolab Inc., Halliburton, Momentive Performance Materials, Schlumberger Limited, Weatherford International Ltd, Rimpro India, Huntsman Corporation, Dorf Ketal, Direct N-PaKT Inc., Nova Star LP, Innospec Inc., REDA Oilfield, Roemex Limited, Cochran Chemical Company, SI Group, MCC Chemicals Inc., Impact Chemical Technologies Inc., Oil Technics Holdings Ltd., Chemiphase Ltd., Aurorachem, Egyptian Mud Engineering and Chemicals Company

Types: Oil Soluble Demulsifying Agent

Water Soluble Demulsifying Agent



Applications: Crude Oil

Petro Refineries

Lubricant Manufacturing

Oil based Power Plants

Sludge Oil Treatment

Others



The Demulsifying Agent Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Demulsifying Agent market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Demulsifying Agent market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Demulsifying Agent market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Demulsifying Agent industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Demulsifying Agent market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Demulsifying Agent market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Demulsifying Agent market?

Table of Contents:

1 Demulsifying Agent Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Demulsifying Agent

1.2 Demulsifying Agent Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Demulsifying Agent Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Oil Soluble Demulsifying Agent

1.2.3 Water Soluble Demulsifying Agent

1.3 Demulsifying Agent Segment by Application

1.3.1 Demulsifying Agent Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Crude Oil

1.3.3 Petro Refineries

1.3.4 Lubricant Manufacturing

1.3.5 Oil based Power Plants

1.3.6 Sludge Oil Treatment

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Demulsifying Agent Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Demulsifying Agent Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Demulsifying Agent Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Demulsifying Agent Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

1.5 Demulsifying Agent Industry

1.6 Demulsifying Agent Market Trends

2 Global Demulsifying Agent Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Demulsifying Agent Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Demulsifying Agent Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Demulsifying Agent Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Demulsifying Agent Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Demulsifying Agent Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Demulsifying Agent Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Demulsifying Agent Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Demulsifying Agent Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Demulsifying Agent Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Demulsifying Agent Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Demulsifying Agent Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Demulsifying Agent Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Demulsifying Agent Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Demulsifying Agent Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Demulsifying Agent Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Demulsifying Agent Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Demulsifying Agent Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Demulsifying Agent Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Demulsifying Agent Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Demulsifying Agent Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Demulsifying Agent Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Demulsifying Agent Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Demulsifying Agent Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Demulsifying Agent Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Demulsifying Agent Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Demulsifying Agent Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Demulsifying Agent Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Demulsifying Agent Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Demulsifying Agent Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Demulsifying Agent Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Demulsifying Agent Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Demulsifying Agent Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Demulsifying Agent Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Demulsifying Agent Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Demulsifying Agent Business

6.1 Akzonobel N.V.

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Akzonobel N.V. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 Akzonobel N.V. Demulsifying Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Akzonobel N.V. Products Offered

6.1.5 Akzonobel N.V. Recent Development

6.2 GE(Baker Hughes)

6.2.1 GE(Baker Hughes) Corporation Information

6.2.2 GE(Baker Hughes) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 GE(Baker Hughes) Demulsifying Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 GE(Baker Hughes) Products Offered

6.2.5 GE(Baker Hughes) Recent Development

6.3 BASF SE

6.3.1 BASF SE Corporation Information

6.3.2 BASF SE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 BASF SE Demulsifying Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 BASF SE Products Offered

6.3.5 BASF SE Recent Development

6.4 Clariant AG

6.4.1 Clariant AG Corporation Information

6.4.2 Clariant AG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Clariant AG Demulsifying Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Clariant AG Products Offered

6.4.5 Clariant AG Recent Development

6.5 Croda International Plc

6.5.1 Croda International Plc Corporation Information

6.5.2 Croda International Plc Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Croda International Plc Demulsifying Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Croda International Plc Products Offered

6.5.5 Croda International Plc Recent Development

6.6 DowDuPont

6.6.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

6.6.2 DowDuPont Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 DowDuPont Demulsifying Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 DowDuPont Products Offered

6.6.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

6.7 Ecolab Inc.

6.6.1 Ecolab Inc. Corporation Information

6.6.2 Ecolab Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Ecolab Inc. Demulsifying Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Ecolab Inc. Products Offered

6.7.5 Ecolab Inc. Recent Development

6.8 Halliburton

6.8.1 Halliburton Corporation Information

6.8.2 Halliburton Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Halliburton Demulsifying Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Halliburton Products Offered

6.8.5 Halliburton Recent Development

6.9 Momentive Performance Materials

6.9.1 Momentive Performance Materials Corporation Information

6.9.2 Momentive Performance Materials Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 Momentive Performance Materials Demulsifying Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Momentive Performance Materials Products Offered

6.9.5 Momentive Performance Materials Recent Development

6.10 Schlumberger Limited

6.10.1 Schlumberger Limited Corporation Information

6.10.2 Schlumberger Limited Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 Schlumberger Limited Demulsifying Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Schlumberger Limited Products Offered

6.10.5 Schlumberger Limited Recent Development

6.11 Weatherford International Ltd

6.11.1 Weatherford International Ltd Corporation Information

6.11.2 Weatherford International Ltd Demulsifying Agent Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 Weatherford International Ltd Demulsifying Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Weatherford International Ltd Products Offered

6.11.5 Weatherford International Ltd Recent Development

6.12 Rimpro India

6.12.1 Rimpro India Corporation Information

6.12.2 Rimpro India Demulsifying Agent Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 Rimpro India Demulsifying Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Rimpro India Products Offered

6.12.5 Rimpro India Recent Development

6.13 Huntsman Corporation

6.13.1 Huntsman Corporation Corporation Information

6.13.2 Huntsman Corporation Demulsifying Agent Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.13.3 Huntsman Corporation Demulsifying Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 Huntsman Corporation Products Offered

6.13.5 Huntsman Corporation Recent Development

6.14 Dorf Ketal

6.14.1 Dorf Ketal Corporation Information

6.14.2 Dorf Ketal Demulsifying Agent Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.14.3 Dorf Ketal Demulsifying Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 Dorf Ketal Products Offered

6.14.5 Dorf Ketal Recent Development

6.15 Direct N-PaKT Inc.

6.15.1 Direct N-PaKT Inc. Corporation Information

6.15.2 Direct N-PaKT Inc. Demulsifying Agent Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.15.3 Direct N-PaKT Inc. Demulsifying Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 Direct N-PaKT Inc. Products Offered

6.15.5 Direct N-PaKT Inc. Recent Development

6.16 Nova Star LP

6.16.1 Nova Star LP Corporation Information

6.16.2 Nova Star LP Demulsifying Agent Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.16.3 Nova Star LP Demulsifying Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.16.4 Nova Star LP Products Offered

6.16.5 Nova Star LP Recent Development

6.17 Innospec Inc.

6.17.1 Innospec Inc. Corporation Information

6.17.2 Innospec Inc. Demulsifying Agent Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.17.3 Innospec Inc. Demulsifying Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.17.4 Innospec Inc. Products Offered

6.17.5 Innospec Inc. Recent Development

6.18 REDA Oilfield

6.18.1 REDA Oilfield Corporation Information

6.18.2 REDA Oilfield Demulsifying Agent Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.18.3 REDA Oilfield Demulsifying Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.18.4 REDA Oilfield Products Offered

6.18.5 REDA Oilfield Recent Development

6.19 Roemex Limited

6.19.1 Roemex Limited Corporation Information

6.19.2 Roemex Limited Demulsifying Agent Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.19.3 Roemex Limited Demulsifying Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.19.4 Roemex Limited Products Offered

6.19.5 Roemex Limited Recent Development

6.20 Cochran Chemical Company

6.20.1 Cochran Chemical Company Corporation Information

6.20.2 Cochran Chemical Company Demulsifying Agent Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.20.3 Cochran Chemical Company Demulsifying Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.20.4 Cochran Chemical Company Products Offered

6.20.5 Cochran Chemical Company Recent Development

6.21 SI Group

6.21.1 SI Group Corporation Information

6.21.2 SI Group Demulsifying Agent Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.21.3 SI Group Demulsifying Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.21.4 SI Group Products Offered

6.21.5 SI Group Recent Development

6.22 MCC Chemicals Inc.

6.22.1 MCC Chemicals Inc. Corporation Information

6.22.2 MCC Chemicals Inc. Demulsifying Agent Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.22.3 MCC Chemicals Inc. Demulsifying Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.22.4 MCC Chemicals Inc. Products Offered

6.22.5 MCC Chemicals Inc. Recent Development

6.23 Impact Chemical Technologies Inc.

6.23.1 Impact Chemical Technologies Inc. Corporation Information

6.23.2 Impact Chemical Technologies Inc. Demulsifying Agent Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.23.3 Impact Chemical Technologies Inc. Demulsifying Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.23.4 Impact Chemical Technologies Inc. Products Offered

6.23.5 Impact Chemical Technologies Inc. Recent Development

6.24 Oil Technics Holdings Ltd.

6.24.1 Oil Technics Holdings Ltd. Corporation Information

6.24.2 Oil Technics Holdings Ltd. Demulsifying Agent Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.24.3 Oil Technics Holdings Ltd. Demulsifying Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.24.4 Oil Technics Holdings Ltd. Products Offered

6.24.5 Oil Technics Holdings Ltd. Recent Development

6.25 Chemiphase Ltd.

6.25.1 Chemiphase Ltd. Corporation Information

6.25.2 Chemiphase Ltd. Demulsifying Agent Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.25.3 Chemiphase Ltd. Demulsifying Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.25.4 Chemiphase Ltd. Products Offered

6.25.5 Chemiphase Ltd. Recent Development

6.26 Aurorachem

6.26.1 Aurorachem Corporation Information

6.26.2 Aurorachem Demulsifying Agent Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.26.3 Aurorachem Demulsifying Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.26.4 Aurorachem Products Offered

6.26.5 Aurorachem Recent Development

6.27 Egyptian Mud Engineering and Chemicals Company

6.27.1 Egyptian Mud Engineering and Chemicals Company Corporation Information

6.27.2 Egyptian Mud Engineering and Chemicals Company Demulsifying Agent Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.27.3 Egyptian Mud Engineering and Chemicals Company Demulsifying Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.27.4 Egyptian Mud Engineering and Chemicals Company Products Offered

6.27.5 Egyptian Mud Engineering and Chemicals Company Recent Development

7 Demulsifying Agent Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Demulsifying Agent Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Demulsifying Agent

7.4 Demulsifying Agent Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Demulsifying Agent Distributors List

8.3 Demulsifying Agent Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Demulsifying Agent Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Demulsifying Agent by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Demulsifying Agent by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Demulsifying Agent Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Demulsifying Agent by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Demulsifying Agent by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Demulsifying Agent Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Demulsifying Agent by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Demulsifying Agent by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Demulsifying Agent Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Demulsifying Agent Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Demulsifying Agent Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Demulsifying Agent Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Demulsifying Agent Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

”