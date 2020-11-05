“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Fire Building Materials market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Fire Building Materials market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Fire Building Materials report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Fire Building Materials report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Fire Building Materials market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Fire Building Materials market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Fire Building Materials market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Fire Building Materials market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Fire Building Materials market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Fire Building Materials Market Research Report: Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands), Hilti Group (U.S.), 3M (U.S.), Morgan Advanced Materials (U.K.), Specified Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Etex (Belgium), Tremco Incorporated (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), Isolatek International (U.S.), USG Corporation (U.S.), Hempel Group (Denmark), PPG Industries Inc. (U.S.), W.R. Grace & Co. (U.S.), Rolf Kuhn GmbH (Germany), Rectorseal (U.S.)

Types: Sealants & fillers

Mortar

Sheets/Boards

Spray

Preformed device

Putty

Cast-in Devices

Others



Applications: Commercial Construction

Industrial Construction

Residential



The Fire Building Materials Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Fire Building Materials market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Fire Building Materials market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Fire Building Materials market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Fire Building Materials industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Fire Building Materials market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Fire Building Materials market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Fire Building Materials market?

Table of Contents:

1 Fire Building Materials Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Fire Building Materials

1.2 Fire Building Materials Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Fire Building Materials Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Sealants & fillers

1.2.3 Mortar

1.2.4 Sheets/Boards

1.2.5 Spray

1.2.6 Preformed device

1.2.7 Putty

1.2.8 Cast-in Devices

1.2.9 Others

1.3 Fire Building Materials Segment by Application

1.3.1 Fire Building Materials Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Commercial Construction

1.3.3 Industrial Construction

1.3.4 Residential

1.4 Global Fire Building Materials Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Fire Building Materials Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Fire Building Materials Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Fire Building Materials Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

1.5 Fire Building Materials Industry

1.6 Fire Building Materials Market Trends

2 Global Fire Building Materials Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Fire Building Materials Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Fire Building Materials Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Fire Building Materials Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Fire Building Materials Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Fire Building Materials Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Fire Building Materials Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Fire Building Materials Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Fire Building Materials Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Fire Building Materials Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Fire Building Materials Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Fire Building Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Fire Building Materials Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Fire Building Materials Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Fire Building Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Fire Building Materials Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Fire Building Materials Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Fire Building Materials Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Fire Building Materials Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Fire Building Materials Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Fire Building Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Fire Building Materials Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Fire Building Materials Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Fire Building Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Fire Building Materials Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Fire Building Materials Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Fire Building Materials Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Fire Building Materials Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Fire Building Materials Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Fire Building Materials Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Fire Building Materials Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Fire Building Materials Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Fire Building Materials Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Fire Building Materials Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Fire Building Materials Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Fire Building Materials Business

6.1 Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands)

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands) Fire Building Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands) Products Offered

6.1.5 Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands) Recent Development

6.2 Hilti Group (U.S.)

6.2.1 Hilti Group (U.S.) Corporation Information

6.2.2 Hilti Group (U.S.) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 Hilti Group (U.S.) Fire Building Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Hilti Group (U.S.) Products Offered

6.2.5 Hilti Group (U.S.) Recent Development

6.3 3M (U.S.)

6.3.1 3M (U.S.) Corporation Information

6.3.2 3M (U.S.) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 3M (U.S.) Fire Building Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 3M (U.S.) Products Offered

6.3.5 3M (U.S.) Recent Development

6.4 Morgan Advanced Materials (U.K.)

6.4.1 Morgan Advanced Materials (U.K.) Corporation Information

6.4.2 Morgan Advanced Materials (U.K.) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Morgan Advanced Materials (U.K.) Fire Building Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Morgan Advanced Materials (U.K.) Products Offered

6.4.5 Morgan Advanced Materials (U.K.) Recent Development

6.5 Specified Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

6.5.1 Specified Technologies Inc. (U.S.) Corporation Information

6.5.2 Specified Technologies Inc. (U.S.) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Specified Technologies Inc. (U.S.) Fire Building Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Specified Technologies Inc. (U.S.) Products Offered

6.5.5 Specified Technologies Inc. (U.S.) Recent Development

6.6 Etex (Belgium)

6.6.1 Etex (Belgium) Corporation Information

6.6.2 Etex (Belgium) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Etex (Belgium) Fire Building Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Etex (Belgium) Products Offered

6.6.5 Etex (Belgium) Recent Development

6.7 Tremco Incorporated (U.S.)

6.6.1 Tremco Incorporated (U.S.) Corporation Information

6.6.2 Tremco Incorporated (U.S.) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Tremco Incorporated (U.S.) Fire Building Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Tremco Incorporated (U.S.) Products Offered

6.7.5 Tremco Incorporated (U.S.) Recent Development

6.8 BASF SE (Germany)

6.8.1 BASF SE (Germany) Corporation Information

6.8.2 BASF SE (Germany) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 BASF SE (Germany) Fire Building Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 BASF SE (Germany) Products Offered

6.8.5 BASF SE (Germany) Recent Development

6.9 Isolatek International (U.S.)

6.9.1 Isolatek International (U.S.) Corporation Information

6.9.2 Isolatek International (U.S.) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 Isolatek International (U.S.) Fire Building Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Isolatek International (U.S.) Products Offered

6.9.5 Isolatek International (U.S.) Recent Development

6.10 USG Corporation (U.S.)

6.10.1 USG Corporation (U.S.) Corporation Information

6.10.2 USG Corporation (U.S.) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 USG Corporation (U.S.) Fire Building Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 USG Corporation (U.S.) Products Offered

6.10.5 USG Corporation (U.S.) Recent Development

6.11 Hempel Group (Denmark)

6.11.1 Hempel Group (Denmark) Corporation Information

6.11.2 Hempel Group (Denmark) Fire Building Materials Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 Hempel Group (Denmark) Fire Building Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Hempel Group (Denmark) Products Offered

6.11.5 Hempel Group (Denmark) Recent Development

6.12 PPG Industries Inc. (U.S.)

6.12.1 PPG Industries Inc. (U.S.) Corporation Information

6.12.2 PPG Industries Inc. (U.S.) Fire Building Materials Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 PPG Industries Inc. (U.S.) Fire Building Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 PPG Industries Inc. (U.S.) Products Offered

6.12.5 PPG Industries Inc. (U.S.) Recent Development

6.13 W.R. Grace & Co. (U.S.)

6.13.1 W.R. Grace & Co. (U.S.) Corporation Information

6.13.2 W.R. Grace & Co. (U.S.) Fire Building Materials Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.13.3 W.R. Grace & Co. (U.S.) Fire Building Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 W.R. Grace & Co. (U.S.) Products Offered

6.13.5 W.R. Grace & Co. (U.S.) Recent Development

6.14 Rolf Kuhn GmbH (Germany)

6.14.1 Rolf Kuhn GmbH (Germany) Corporation Information

6.14.2 Rolf Kuhn GmbH (Germany) Fire Building Materials Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.14.3 Rolf Kuhn GmbH (Germany) Fire Building Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 Rolf Kuhn GmbH (Germany) Products Offered

6.14.5 Rolf Kuhn GmbH (Germany) Recent Development

6.15 Rectorseal (U.S.)

6.15.1 Rectorseal (U.S.) Corporation Information

6.15.2 Rectorseal (U.S.) Fire Building Materials Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.15.3 Rectorseal (U.S.) Fire Building Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 Rectorseal (U.S.) Products Offered

6.15.5 Rectorseal (U.S.) Recent Development

7 Fire Building Materials Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Fire Building Materials Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Fire Building Materials

7.4 Fire Building Materials Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Fire Building Materials Distributors List

8.3 Fire Building Materials Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Fire Building Materials Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Fire Building Materials by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Fire Building Materials by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Fire Building Materials Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Fire Building Materials by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Fire Building Materials by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Fire Building Materials Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Fire Building Materials by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Fire Building Materials by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Fire Building Materials Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Fire Building Materials Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Fire Building Materials Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Fire Building Materials Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Fire Building Materials Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

