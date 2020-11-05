Ultraviolet Light Absorber Market Grow at Exceptional Rate During 2020 to 2026 | BASF SE (Germany), Songwon (South Korea), Clariant AG (Switzerland)

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Ultraviolet Light Absorber market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Ultraviolet Light Absorber market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Ultraviolet Light Absorber report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Ultraviolet Light Absorber report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Ultraviolet Light Absorber market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Ultraviolet Light Absorber market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Ultraviolet Light Absorber market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Ultraviolet Light Absorber market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Ultraviolet Light Absorber market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Ultraviolet Light Absorber Market Research Report: BASF SE (Germany), Songwon (South Korea), Clariant AG (Switzerland), Solvay S.A. (Belgium), Adeka Corporation (Japan), Addivant (US), Everlight Chemical Industrial Co (Taiwan), Milliken Chemical (US), Huntsman Corporation (US), Sabo S.p.A. (Italy), Apexical, Dalian Richfortune Chemicals Co., Ltd., Chemipro Kasei Kaisha, Ltd., Chitec Technology Co., Ltd., Valtris Specialty Chemicals, Lycus Ltd., LLC, Mayzo, Everspring Chemical Co., Ltd., Lambson Limited, MPI Chemie B.V., Tianjin Jiuri New Material Co., Ltd., Nanjing Union Rubber and Chemicals Co., Ltd., Jingmen Meifeng Chemical Co., Ltd, Double Bond Chemical Ind., Co., Ltd., 3V Sigma S.P.A.

Types: Benzophenone

Benzotriazole

Triazine

Others



Applications: Plastics

Coatings

Adhesives

Personal Care

Others



The Ultraviolet Light Absorber Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Ultraviolet Light Absorber market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Ultraviolet Light Absorber market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Ultraviolet Light Absorber market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Ultraviolet Light Absorber industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Ultraviolet Light Absorber market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Ultraviolet Light Absorber market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Ultraviolet Light Absorber market?

Table of Contents:

1 Ultraviolet Light Absorber Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Ultraviolet Light Absorber

1.2 Ultraviolet Light Absorber Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Ultraviolet Light Absorber Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Benzophenone

1.2.3 Benzotriazole

1.2.4 Triazine

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Ultraviolet Light Absorber Segment by Application

1.3.1 Ultraviolet Light Absorber Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Plastics

1.3.3 Coatings

1.3.4 Adhesives

1.3.5 Personal Care

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Ultraviolet Light Absorber Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Ultraviolet Light Absorber Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Ultraviolet Light Absorber Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Ultraviolet Light Absorber Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

1.5 Ultraviolet Light Absorber Industry

1.6 Ultraviolet Light Absorber Market Trends

2 Global Ultraviolet Light Absorber Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Ultraviolet Light Absorber Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Ultraviolet Light Absorber Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Ultraviolet Light Absorber Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Ultraviolet Light Absorber Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Ultraviolet Light Absorber Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Ultraviolet Light Absorber Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Ultraviolet Light Absorber Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Ultraviolet Light Absorber Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Ultraviolet Light Absorber Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Ultraviolet Light Absorber Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Ultraviolet Light Absorber Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Ultraviolet Light Absorber Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Ultraviolet Light Absorber Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Ultraviolet Light Absorber Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Ultraviolet Light Absorber Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Ultraviolet Light Absorber Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Ultraviolet Light Absorber Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Ultraviolet Light Absorber Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Ultraviolet Light Absorber Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Ultraviolet Light Absorber Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Ultraviolet Light Absorber Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Ultraviolet Light Absorber Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Ultraviolet Light Absorber Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Ultraviolet Light Absorber Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Ultraviolet Light Absorber Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Ultraviolet Light Absorber Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Ultraviolet Light Absorber Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Ultraviolet Light Absorber Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Ultraviolet Light Absorber Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Ultraviolet Light Absorber Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Ultraviolet Light Absorber Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Ultraviolet Light Absorber Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Ultraviolet Light Absorber Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Ultraviolet Light Absorber Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Ultraviolet Light Absorber Business

6.1 BASF SE (Germany)

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 BASF SE (Germany) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 BASF SE (Germany) Ultraviolet Light Absorber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 BASF SE (Germany) Products Offered

6.1.5 BASF SE (Germany) Recent Development

6.2 Songwon (South Korea)

6.2.1 Songwon (South Korea) Corporation Information

6.2.2 Songwon (South Korea) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 Songwon (South Korea) Ultraviolet Light Absorber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Songwon (South Korea) Products Offered

6.2.5 Songwon (South Korea) Recent Development

6.3 Clariant AG (Switzerland)

6.3.1 Clariant AG (Switzerland) Corporation Information

6.3.2 Clariant AG (Switzerland) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 Clariant AG (Switzerland) Ultraviolet Light Absorber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Clariant AG (Switzerland) Products Offered

6.3.5 Clariant AG (Switzerland) Recent Development

6.4 Solvay S.A. (Belgium)

6.4.1 Solvay S.A. (Belgium) Corporation Information

6.4.2 Solvay S.A. (Belgium) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Solvay S.A. (Belgium) Ultraviolet Light Absorber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Solvay S.A. (Belgium) Products Offered

6.4.5 Solvay S.A. (Belgium) Recent Development

6.5 Adeka Corporation (Japan)

6.5.1 Adeka Corporation (Japan) Corporation Information

6.5.2 Adeka Corporation (Japan) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Adeka Corporation (Japan) Ultraviolet Light Absorber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Adeka Corporation (Japan) Products Offered

6.5.5 Adeka Corporation (Japan) Recent Development

6.6 Addivant (US)

6.6.1 Addivant (US) Corporation Information

6.6.2 Addivant (US) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Addivant (US) Ultraviolet Light Absorber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Addivant (US) Products Offered

6.6.5 Addivant (US) Recent Development

6.7 Everlight Chemical Industrial Co (Taiwan)

6.6.1 Everlight Chemical Industrial Co (Taiwan) Corporation Information

6.6.2 Everlight Chemical Industrial Co (Taiwan) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Everlight Chemical Industrial Co (Taiwan) Ultraviolet Light Absorber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Everlight Chemical Industrial Co (Taiwan) Products Offered

6.7.5 Everlight Chemical Industrial Co (Taiwan) Recent Development

6.8 Milliken Chemical (US)

6.8.1 Milliken Chemical (US) Corporation Information

6.8.2 Milliken Chemical (US) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Milliken Chemical (US) Ultraviolet Light Absorber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Milliken Chemical (US) Products Offered

6.8.5 Milliken Chemical (US) Recent Development

6.9 Huntsman Corporation (US)

6.9.1 Huntsman Corporation (US) Corporation Information

6.9.2 Huntsman Corporation (US) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 Huntsman Corporation (US) Ultraviolet Light Absorber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Huntsman Corporation (US) Products Offered

6.9.5 Huntsman Corporation (US) Recent Development

6.10 Sabo S.p.A. (Italy)

6.10.1 Sabo S.p.A. (Italy) Corporation Information

6.10.2 Sabo S.p.A. (Italy) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 Sabo S.p.A. (Italy) Ultraviolet Light Absorber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Sabo S.p.A. (Italy) Products Offered

6.10.5 Sabo S.p.A. (Italy) Recent Development

6.11 Apexical

6.11.1 Apexical Corporation Information

6.11.2 Apexical Ultraviolet Light Absorber Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 Apexical Ultraviolet Light Absorber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Apexical Products Offered

6.11.5 Apexical Recent Development

6.12 Dalian Richfortune Chemicals Co., Ltd.

6.12.1 Dalian Richfortune Chemicals Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

6.12.2 Dalian Richfortune Chemicals Co., Ltd. Ultraviolet Light Absorber Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 Dalian Richfortune Chemicals Co., Ltd. Ultraviolet Light Absorber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Dalian Richfortune Chemicals Co., Ltd. Products Offered

6.12.5 Dalian Richfortune Chemicals Co., Ltd. Recent Development

6.13 Chemipro Kasei Kaisha, Ltd.

6.13.1 Chemipro Kasei Kaisha, Ltd. Corporation Information

6.13.2 Chemipro Kasei Kaisha, Ltd. Ultraviolet Light Absorber Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.13.3 Chemipro Kasei Kaisha, Ltd. Ultraviolet Light Absorber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 Chemipro Kasei Kaisha, Ltd. Products Offered

6.13.5 Chemipro Kasei Kaisha, Ltd. Recent Development

6.14 Chitec Technology Co., Ltd.

6.14.1 Chitec Technology Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

6.14.2 Chitec Technology Co., Ltd. Ultraviolet Light Absorber Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.14.3 Chitec Technology Co., Ltd. Ultraviolet Light Absorber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 Chitec Technology Co., Ltd. Products Offered

6.14.5 Chitec Technology Co., Ltd. Recent Development

6.15 Valtris Specialty Chemicals

6.15.1 Valtris Specialty Chemicals Corporation Information

6.15.2 Valtris Specialty Chemicals Ultraviolet Light Absorber Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.15.3 Valtris Specialty Chemicals Ultraviolet Light Absorber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 Valtris Specialty Chemicals Products Offered

6.15.5 Valtris Specialty Chemicals Recent Development

6.16 Lycus Ltd., LLC

6.16.1 Lycus Ltd., LLC Corporation Information

6.16.2 Lycus Ltd., LLC Ultraviolet Light Absorber Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.16.3 Lycus Ltd., LLC Ultraviolet Light Absorber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.16.4 Lycus Ltd., LLC Products Offered

6.16.5 Lycus Ltd., LLC Recent Development

6.17 Mayzo

6.17.1 Mayzo Corporation Information

6.17.2 Mayzo Ultraviolet Light Absorber Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.17.3 Mayzo Ultraviolet Light Absorber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.17.4 Mayzo Products Offered

6.17.5 Mayzo Recent Development

6.18 Everspring Chemical Co., Ltd.

6.18.1 Everspring Chemical Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

6.18.2 Everspring Chemical Co., Ltd. Ultraviolet Light Absorber Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.18.3 Everspring Chemical Co., Ltd. Ultraviolet Light Absorber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.18.4 Everspring Chemical Co., Ltd. Products Offered

6.18.5 Everspring Chemical Co., Ltd. Recent Development

6.19 Lambson Limited

6.19.1 Lambson Limited Corporation Information

6.19.2 Lambson Limited Ultraviolet Light Absorber Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.19.3 Lambson Limited Ultraviolet Light Absorber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.19.4 Lambson Limited Products Offered

6.19.5 Lambson Limited Recent Development

6.20 MPI Chemie B.V.

6.20.1 MPI Chemie B.V. Corporation Information

6.20.2 MPI Chemie B.V. Ultraviolet Light Absorber Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.20.3 MPI Chemie B.V. Ultraviolet Light Absorber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.20.4 MPI Chemie B.V. Products Offered

6.20.5 MPI Chemie B.V. Recent Development

6.21 Tianjin Jiuri New Material Co., Ltd.

6.21.1 Tianjin Jiuri New Material Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

6.21.2 Tianjin Jiuri New Material Co., Ltd. Ultraviolet Light Absorber Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.21.3 Tianjin Jiuri New Material Co., Ltd. Ultraviolet Light Absorber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.21.4 Tianjin Jiuri New Material Co., Ltd. Products Offered

6.21.5 Tianjin Jiuri New Material Co., Ltd. Recent Development

6.22 Nanjing Union Rubber and Chemicals Co., Ltd.

6.22.1 Nanjing Union Rubber and Chemicals Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

6.22.2 Nanjing Union Rubber and Chemicals Co., Ltd. Ultraviolet Light Absorber Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.22.3 Nanjing Union Rubber and Chemicals Co., Ltd. Ultraviolet Light Absorber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.22.4 Nanjing Union Rubber and Chemicals Co., Ltd. Products Offered

6.22.5 Nanjing Union Rubber and Chemicals Co., Ltd. Recent Development

6.23 Jingmen Meifeng Chemical Co., Ltd

6.23.1 Jingmen Meifeng Chemical Co., Ltd Corporation Information

6.23.2 Jingmen Meifeng Chemical Co., Ltd Ultraviolet Light Absorber Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.23.3 Jingmen Meifeng Chemical Co., Ltd Ultraviolet Light Absorber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.23.4 Jingmen Meifeng Chemical Co., Ltd Products Offered

6.23.5 Jingmen Meifeng Chemical Co., Ltd Recent Development

6.24 Double Bond Chemical Ind., Co., Ltd.

6.24.1 Double Bond Chemical Ind., Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

6.24.2 Double Bond Chemical Ind., Co., Ltd. Ultraviolet Light Absorber Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.24.3 Double Bond Chemical Ind., Co., Ltd. Ultraviolet Light Absorber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.24.4 Double Bond Chemical Ind., Co., Ltd. Products Offered

6.24.5 Double Bond Chemical Ind., Co., Ltd. Recent Development

6.25 3V Sigma S.P.A.

6.25.1 3V Sigma S.P.A. Corporation Information

6.25.2 3V Sigma S.P.A. Ultraviolet Light Absorber Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.25.3 3V Sigma S.P.A. Ultraviolet Light Absorber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.25.4 3V Sigma S.P.A. Products Offered

6.25.5 3V Sigma S.P.A. Recent Development

7 Ultraviolet Light Absorber Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Ultraviolet Light Absorber Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Ultraviolet Light Absorber

7.4 Ultraviolet Light Absorber Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Ultraviolet Light Absorber Distributors List

8.3 Ultraviolet Light Absorber Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Ultraviolet Light Absorber Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Ultraviolet Light Absorber by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Ultraviolet Light Absorber by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Ultraviolet Light Absorber Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Ultraviolet Light Absorber by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Ultraviolet Light Absorber by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Ultraviolet Light Absorber Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Ultraviolet Light Absorber by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Ultraviolet Light Absorber by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Ultraviolet Light Absorber Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Ultraviolet Light Absorber Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Ultraviolet Light Absorber Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Ultraviolet Light Absorber Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Ultraviolet Light Absorber Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

