Affinity Chromatography Resin Market Bolstered by Emerging New Advancements, Says QYR | Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, GE Healthcare

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Affinity Chromatography Resin market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Affinity Chromatography Resin market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Affinity Chromatography Resin report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Affinity Chromatography Resin report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Affinity Chromatography Resin market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Affinity Chromatography Resin market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Affinity Chromatography Resin market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Affinity Chromatography Resin market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Affinity Chromatography Resin market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Affinity Chromatography Resin Market Research Report: Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, GE Healthcare, Waters Corporation, Expedeon Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Pall Corporation, Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer, Kaneka Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Knauer GmbH, Tosoh Bioscience, Avantor Performance Materials Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, W.R. Grace & Co., JSR Micro Inc., Life Technology Corporation

Types: Native

Synthetic



Applications: Biopharmaceutical Companies

Clinical Research Organizations

Academic Institutes



The Affinity Chromatography Resin Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Affinity Chromatography Resin market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Affinity Chromatography Resin market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Affinity Chromatography Resin market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Affinity Chromatography Resin industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Affinity Chromatography Resin market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Affinity Chromatography Resin market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Affinity Chromatography Resin market?

Table of Contents:

1 Affinity Chromatography Resin Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Affinity Chromatography Resin

1.2 Affinity Chromatography Resin Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Affinity Chromatography Resin Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Native

1.2.3 Synthetic

1.3 Affinity Chromatography Resin Segment by Application

1.3.1 Affinity Chromatography Resin Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Biopharmaceutical Companies

1.3.3 Clinical Research Organizations

1.3.4 Academic Institutes

1.4 Global Affinity Chromatography Resin Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Affinity Chromatography Resin Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Affinity Chromatography Resin Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Affinity Chromatography Resin Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

1.5 Affinity Chromatography Resin Industry

1.6 Affinity Chromatography Resin Market Trends

2 Global Affinity Chromatography Resin Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Affinity Chromatography Resin Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Affinity Chromatography Resin Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Affinity Chromatography Resin Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Affinity Chromatography Resin Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Affinity Chromatography Resin Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Affinity Chromatography Resin Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Affinity Chromatography Resin Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Affinity Chromatography Resin Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Affinity Chromatography Resin Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Affinity Chromatography Resin Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Affinity Chromatography Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Affinity Chromatography Resin Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Affinity Chromatography Resin Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Affinity Chromatography Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Affinity Chromatography Resin Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Affinity Chromatography Resin Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Affinity Chromatography Resin Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Affinity Chromatography Resin Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Affinity Chromatography Resin Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Affinity Chromatography Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Affinity Chromatography Resin Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Affinity Chromatography Resin Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Affinity Chromatography Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Affinity Chromatography Resin Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Affinity Chromatography Resin Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Affinity Chromatography Resin Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Affinity Chromatography Resin Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Affinity Chromatography Resin Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Affinity Chromatography Resin Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Affinity Chromatography Resin Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Affinity Chromatography Resin Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Affinity Chromatography Resin Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Affinity Chromatography Resin Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Affinity Chromatography Resin Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Affinity Chromatography Resin Business

6.1 Agilent Technologies

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Agilent Technologies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 Agilent Technologies Affinity Chromatography Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Agilent Technologies Products Offered

6.1.5 Agilent Technologies Recent Development

6.2 Bio-Rad Laboratories

6.2.1 Bio-Rad Laboratories Corporation Information

6.2.2 Bio-Rad Laboratories Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories Affinity Chromatography Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories Products Offered

6.2.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories Recent Development

6.3 GE Healthcare

6.3.1 GE Healthcare Corporation Information

6.3.2 GE Healthcare Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 GE Healthcare Affinity Chromatography Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 GE Healthcare Products Offered

6.3.5 GE Healthcare Recent Development

6.4 Waters Corporation

6.4.1 Waters Corporation Corporation Information

6.4.2 Waters Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Waters Corporation Affinity Chromatography Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Waters Corporation Products Offered

6.4.5 Waters Corporation Recent Development

6.5 Expedeon Ltd.

6.5.1 Expedeon Ltd. Corporation Information

6.5.2 Expedeon Ltd. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Expedeon Ltd. Affinity Chromatography Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Expedeon Ltd. Products Offered

6.5.5 Expedeon Ltd. Recent Development

6.6 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

6.6.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Corporation Information

6.6.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Affinity Chromatography Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Products Offered

6.6.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Recent Development

6.7 Pall Corporation

6.6.1 Pall Corporation Corporation Information

6.6.2 Pall Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Pall Corporation Affinity Chromatography Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Pall Corporation Products Offered

6.7.5 Pall Corporation Recent Development

6.8 Merck KGaA

6.8.1 Merck KGaA Corporation Information

6.8.2 Merck KGaA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Merck KGaA Affinity Chromatography Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Merck KGaA Products Offered

6.8.5 Merck KGaA Recent Development

6.9 PerkinElmer

6.9.1 PerkinElmer Corporation Information

6.9.2 PerkinElmer Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 PerkinElmer Affinity Chromatography Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 PerkinElmer Products Offered

6.9.5 PerkinElmer Recent Development

6.10 Kaneka Corporation

6.10.1 Kaneka Corporation Corporation Information

6.10.2 Kaneka Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 Kaneka Corporation Affinity Chromatography Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Kaneka Corporation Products Offered

6.10.5 Kaneka Corporation Recent Development

6.11 Shimadzu Corporation

6.11.1 Shimadzu Corporation Corporation Information

6.11.2 Shimadzu Corporation Affinity Chromatography Resin Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 Shimadzu Corporation Affinity Chromatography Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Shimadzu Corporation Products Offered

6.11.5 Shimadzu Corporation Recent Development

6.12 Knauer GmbH

6.12.1 Knauer GmbH Corporation Information

6.12.2 Knauer GmbH Affinity Chromatography Resin Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 Knauer GmbH Affinity Chromatography Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Knauer GmbH Products Offered

6.12.5 Knauer GmbH Recent Development

6.13 Tosoh Bioscience

6.13.1 Tosoh Bioscience Corporation Information

6.13.2 Tosoh Bioscience Affinity Chromatography Resin Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.13.3 Tosoh Bioscience Affinity Chromatography Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 Tosoh Bioscience Products Offered

6.13.5 Tosoh Bioscience Recent Development

6.14 Avantor Performance Materials Inc.

6.14.1 Avantor Performance Materials Inc. Corporation Information

6.14.2 Avantor Performance Materials Inc. Affinity Chromatography Resin Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.14.3 Avantor Performance Materials Inc. Affinity Chromatography Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 Avantor Performance Materials Inc. Products Offered

6.14.5 Avantor Performance Materials Inc. Recent Development

6.15 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

6.15.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Corporation Information

6.15.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Affinity Chromatography Resin Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.15.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Affinity Chromatography Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Products Offered

6.15.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Recent Development

6.16 W.R. Grace & Co.

6.16.1 W.R. Grace & Co. Corporation Information

6.16.2 W.R. Grace & Co. Affinity Chromatography Resin Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.16.3 W.R. Grace & Co. Affinity Chromatography Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.16.4 W.R. Grace & Co. Products Offered

6.16.5 W.R. Grace & Co. Recent Development

6.17 JSR Micro Inc.

6.17.1 JSR Micro Inc. Corporation Information

6.17.2 JSR Micro Inc. Affinity Chromatography Resin Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.17.3 JSR Micro Inc. Affinity Chromatography Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.17.4 JSR Micro Inc. Products Offered

6.17.5 JSR Micro Inc. Recent Development

6.18 Life Technology Corporation

6.18.1 Life Technology Corporation Corporation Information

6.18.2 Life Technology Corporation Affinity Chromatography Resin Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.18.3 Life Technology Corporation Affinity Chromatography Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.18.4 Life Technology Corporation Products Offered

6.18.5 Life Technology Corporation Recent Development

7 Affinity Chromatography Resin Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Affinity Chromatography Resin Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Affinity Chromatography Resin

7.4 Affinity Chromatography Resin Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Affinity Chromatography Resin Distributors List

8.3 Affinity Chromatography Resin Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Affinity Chromatography Resin Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Affinity Chromatography Resin by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Affinity Chromatography Resin by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Affinity Chromatography Resin Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Affinity Chromatography Resin by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Affinity Chromatography Resin by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Affinity Chromatography Resin Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Affinity Chromatography Resin by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Affinity Chromatography Resin by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Affinity Chromatography Resin Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Affinity Chromatography Resin Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Affinity Chromatography Resin Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Affinity Chromatography Resin Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Affinity Chromatography Resin Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

